Books in Brief: The Box in the Woods, Iggy Is the Hero of Everything, The Hollow Inside

Johnson has crafted an intricate plot, ratcheting up the suspense as Stevie finds herself in danger. As she did in the Truly Devious books and the isolated boarding school location, she offers another spooky location in Sunny Pines with its lonely woods, suffocating heat and treacherous lake. With her laser focus and sometimes crippling anxiety issues, Stevie is such an interesting character the reader must hope Johnson will find more Cold Case crimes for her to tackle in future books.

CHILDREN'S

Iggy is the Hero of Everything by Annie Barrows, illustrated by Sam Ricks; G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers, 128 pages ($13.99) Ages 8 to 12.

...

Annie Barrows, author of the popular "Ivy and Bean" books, offers another winner in this third installment of her series featuring lovable, trouble-prone, 9-year-old Iggy Frangi.

After thieves break into the neighbors' house and steal their computers and their son's Halloween candy, Iggy decides to burglar-proof his own house by digging a giant hole to trip up any potential thieves. As always, his well-meaning plans land him in plenty of trouble although the end result of his efforts surprises everyone, including him.