Books in Brief: The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person by Frederick Joseph, Winterkeep by Kristin Cashore

NONFICTION

The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person by Frederick Joseph; Candlewick Press, 272 pages ($17.99). Ages 12-17.

"For every white person who ever wanted to do better ... Frederick Joseph offers you both the tools and the chance." This cover blurb by author Jacqueline Woodson offers the perfect endorsement for this excellent book, aimed at young White readers but instructive for adults as well: "The Black Friend is the person who is willing to speak the truth to the white people in their lives, to call them out when they do or say something hurtful, ignorant or offensive. ... [this book is for the white people] "who want to do better, who want to be better."

Speaking directly to the reader as a friend, Joseph shares painful personal stories of problematic moments created by white people – and reflections on how he would react differently to such moments now. Each chapter includes observations from Black artists and activists including author Angie Thomas ("The Hate U Give") and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney ("Moonlight").