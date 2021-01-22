Books in Brief: The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person by Frederick Joseph, Winterkeep by Kristin Cashore

NONFICTION
The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person by Frederick Joseph; Candlewick Press, 272 pages ($17.99). Ages 12-17.
"For every white person who ever wanted to do better ... Frederick Joseph offers you both the tools and the chance." This cover blurb by author Jacqueline Woodson offers the perfect endorsement for this excellent book, aimed at young White readers but instructive for adults as well: "The Black Friend is the person who is willing to speak the truth to the white people in their lives, to call them out when they do or say something hurtful, ignorant or offensive. ... [this book is for the white people] "who want to do better, who want to be better."
Speaking directly to the reader as a friend, Joseph shares painful personal stories of problematic moments created by white people – and reflections on how he would react differently to such moments now. Each chapter includes observations from Black artists and activists including author Angie Thomas ("The Hate U Give") and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney ("Moonlight").
There was the racist teacher who told Joseph "I didn't know Black people liked Star Wars," the racist substitute who refused to believe a student of color could excel and accused him of cheating, the white student who asked him on his first day as a sophomore transfer "what hood do you live in?", a co-worker's dad who asked him if planned to go out for the NBA, the spring concert in college when he got in a fight with two white visitors who were sexually harassing a female Black student, but responding white officers treated him as the offender.
He observes that "white privilege... steers white people toward their culture comfort zones," meaning in a country like the U.S., it's white culture that is mainstream and anything else is "other" or "diverse" or "different." He includes suggestions for further reading, of movies and TV shows to watch along with "the Black friend playlist." An "encyclopedia of racism" has such entries as "white women's tears" and the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 which is not taught in American classrooms.
He notes that systemic racism conditions people to think less of themselves, how terrifying it is for Black parents trying to keep their children safe. He concludes the book with the story of a white stranger who came to his rescue during a frightening incident at a Westchester mall when he was only 11 years old, as Exhibit A of why white people must act to bring about change, why Black people "don't need allies, we need accomplices."
As it is: "Black kids don't get to make mistakes. Black kids don't get to be kids. Black kids get judgment and bullets."
YOUNG ADULT
Winterkeep by Kristin Cashore; Dial Books, 517 pages ($19.99) Ages 14 and up.
In this thrilling new installment of her Graceling Realm fantasy series (eight years after publication of "Bitterblue"), Kristin Cashore gracefully expands the terrain of the "known world" east to Winterkeep, an enlightened democratic republic of brown-skinned people where humans can communicate with telepathic creatures and people travel by airship.
Young Queen Bitterblue has ruled the kingdom of Monsea for five years, trying to repair the damage done by her psychopathic father, King Leck, even as a Council of her allies seeks to curb the worst impulses of neighboring monarchs. After her two envoys drown in a shipwreck, the queen sets sail to Winterkeep with her friend, Giddon, and her spy, Hava, to investigate. But fate intervenes in a shocking way, and the stakes have never been higher as Cashore draws the reader in to her intricately crafted tale with its fascinating political intrigue, plot twists and thrilling suspense.
Brave young Lovisa Cavenda, who has made a habit of spying on her powerful parents, Ferla (Winterkeep president) and Benni (an industrialist), is a marvelous addition to Cashore's gallery of strong female characters. The novel shifts between five perspectives: Lovisa, Bitterblue, Giddon, a telepathic fox and a massive tentacled creature that dwells in the depths of the sea, somewhat resembling a giant squid.
The telepathic creatures add a fascinating dimension to this book's environmental theme as a debate rages in the bitterly divided Winterkeep parliament over whether to allow the use of a silver-mining byproduct called zilfium as a fuel despite its polluting effects. The toxic parenting on display in "Winterkeep" rivals the toxic parenting Bitterblue suffered from her father, who murdered her mother and whose "grace" was the ability to make others believe his lies.
Cashore is a wonderful storyteller, and we can only hope she will continue the saga of the Graceling realm; other fantasy series that rival her work in fascinating world-building and character development (and feature strong female characters) include French author Christelle Dabos' "The Mirror Visitor Quartet" and Jordan Ifueko's "The Raybearer."
Jean Westmoore