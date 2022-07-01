Books in Brief: Swim Team, The Silence That Binds Us, The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza

GRAPHIC NOVEL

Swim Team by Johnnie Christmas; HarperAlley, 245 pages (softcover $12.99) Ages 8 to 12.

A girl conquers her fear of the water to join the swim team at her new school in Florida in this sparkling middle grade debut by graphic novelist Johnnie Christmas, writer of the sci-fi Tartarus series and co-creator of the "Angel Catbird" series with Margaret Atwood.

Bree, a math whiz, has grown up in Brooklyn and never learned to swim, secretly believing that "Black people aren't good at swimming." When she arrives at Enith Brigitha Middle School (named for the first Black woman to win an Olympic medal in swimming), she is unhappy to discover the Math Puzzles elective is full and the only elective that fits her schedule is Swim 101. Her neighbor Etta, a former competitive swimmer, saves her from drowning and agrees to teach her to swim, encouraging her by explaining the history of segregation that limited Black people's access to beaches and pools.

Christmas offers marvelous, lively panels that bring his appealing characters to life along with exciting swim team action, middle school friendship drama and suspense in the form of competition with the snobby girls of elite private school Holyoke Prep with its superior resources. "Swim Team" is a winner.

YOUNG ADULT

The Silence That Binds Us by Joanna Ho; HarperTeen, 448 pages (Ages 14 to 18).

Joanna Ho, the daughter of immigrants from Taiwan and China and author of picture book "Eyes that Kiss in the Corners," makes an impressive YA debut with this compelling novel of an Asian-American family caught up in racist cross-fire after enduring an unspeakable tragedy.

Aspiring writer Maybelline Chen has a fraught relationship with her mother, but adores her older brother Danny, a basketball star and academic standout. The family is devastated when Danny commits suicide just after being admitted to Princeton. Her parents won't discuss Danny's death, and May is left on her own to deal with her grief and her guilt that she didn't realize her brother was grappling with depression.

Her family's tragedy becomes a public spectacle when a white tech billionaire blames Danny's death and other suicides in their California town on "tiger parents" and Asian-Americans pressuring their kids to excel. Against her parents' wishes, May responds with an eloquent poem that is printed in the newspaper, igniting an intense reaction including racist online comments, a threat to her mother's job and negativity from some in the Asian-American community who believe speaking out only makes things worse.

May finds unexpected allies in her effort to change the narrative in the novel's rousing finale.

GRAPHIC NOVEL

The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Book One by Mac Barnett & Shawn Harris; Katherine Tegen Books, 310 pages ($15.99) Ages 8 to 12.

A bioengineered cat must save the moon from being devoured by an evil rat king in this hilarious graphic novel – first of a series – by childhood best friends Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris, adapted from the live cartoon video series that was a hit on Instagram.

This raucous entertainment with its nonstop zany action, clever wordplay and hilarious touches will appeal to the target age group and to parents as a read- aloud for younger children. A professor of entomology is lecturing about how the "moon also governs behavior of moths" when moths invade the classroom and chew the cashmere sweater right off his body. A worm reads a poem: "O miracle! A living worm! How doth you breathe, excrete, and squirm?" just before a bird snaps him up. The rat attack on the moon alarms the military, housed at "the Hexagon," where The General, all in white, and a scientist named Dr. Milksop discuss their options. The marvelous artwork is especially hilarious in depicting the Man in the Moon.

There's a chapter titled Fancy Feast, a computer robot invented to clip toenails and a spacecraft with hanging garden, sleep pod, arcade, infinity track, and "panoramic galaxy view." The canteen offers a zany international menu of foods in tubes: flan, oxtail soup, jelly donut, fish & chips, poutine, pho, banana split, even pizza.

This is perfect for fans of Dav Pilkey and Jeff Kinney's Wimpy Kid books.

Jean Westmoore

