Books in Brief: Sunshine, Keeping the City Going, House of Hollow

CHILDREN'S
Sunshine by Marion Dane Bauer; Candlewick Press, 208 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.
This spare, beautifully written novel of family separation and trauma, written from the perspective of an anxious boy reuniting with his mother for the first time, is set in the wilds of northern Minnesota and offers a vivid picture of what life is like pared down to bare essentials.
Ben can barely remember his mother, who abruptly left him and his father when he was three years old and moved to her late grandfather's rustic cabin on a remote island near the Canadian border. He often thinks about his mother, pretending he and his imaginary dog, Sunshine, are rescuing her from danger. He believes it's his fault she is gone and he dreams he will convince her to love him again and come home to him and his father in St. Paul.
Ben is a worrier, a "What-If" kind of person, and now that he is older, his father has become increasingly impatient with his fixation on his imaginary dog. (Sunshine has accompanied Ben on his trip, and nearly makes him swamp his mother's canoe when he first arrives.) Ben and his father are both shocked to discover how primitive conditions are at his mother's cabin, with no electricity or telephone and help in an emergency available after a two-hour paddle in the canoe.
Marion Dane Bauer offers a painfully realistic depiction of Ben and his mother awkwardly getting to know one another, amid the backdrop of the wilderness cabin and the hazards of her chosen lifestyle, including hypothermia and bears. Ben's anger at his mother, his emotional dependence on Sunshine and the truth about his mother's departure are finally explained against the dramatic backdrop of life-threatening danger.
PICTURE BOOK
Keeping the City Going by Brian Floca; Atheneum, Caitlyn Dlouhy Books ($17.99) Ages 4 to 8.
Author-illustrator Brian Floca, winner of the Caldecott Medal for "Locomotive" and a resident of New York City for 20 years, offers an eloquent salute to essential workers and to the people of New York in this inspiring picture book of a great city shut down but still operating during the pandemic.
It begins with two children peeking from a curtained window: "We are here at home now, watching the world through our windows, and wondering what will happen next. Outside, we see the city we know, but not as we've seen it before."
His beautifully detailed illustrations, as careful as architectural renderings, depict the buildings, the subway, the streets of New York, the traffic pared down to essential vehicles carrying on essential business. (The book will have special appeal to kids who love vehicles.)
"We see the city, strangely still, and we miss our friends and neighbors, we miss the voice of the city." But then, every night, neighbors clap and cheer from windows and stoops. "We hear the city say to us ... that we are all still here and we are here together."
In an author's note, Floca says the book began as sketches, "one small way of trying to stay oriented in a place that felt suddenly transformed and unfamiliar, locked down and hushed, an Edward Hopper canvas come to life."
YOUNG ADULT
House of Hollow by Krystal Sutherland; G.P. Putnam's Sons, 292 pages ($18.99) Ages 12 and up.
This deliciously sinister horror novel, a twisted fairy tale of sisters lost and found, comes from the author of "Our Chemical Hearts" and "A Semi-Definitive List of Worst Nightmares."
Oldest sister Grey Hollow is an international supermodel and fashion designer, a trend-setter whose weird fashions incorporate bits of feather and bone and strange tiny messages concealed in the fabric; her fans are so besotted they wear her signature scent that reeks of decay and death. Middle sister Vivi is a heavily tattooed bass guitarist with a band. Iris is 17, a quiet, serious student at a pricey private school and her mother's favorite.
The Hollow sisters are notorious; the novel takes place 10 years after the girls disappeared from an Edinburgh street while walking with their parents on New Year's Eve, only to reappear a month later, naked, with no memory of where they had been. All three have a hook-shaped scar at the base of their throats. Their brown hair turned white, their blue eyes black. Strange things happen when they are around. Their notoriety attracts deranged stalkers; their father was driven to suicide.
When Grey disappears, Iris and Vivi are determined to find her, a perilous and gruesome quest that unearths frightening and uncomfortable truths about the past. Sutherland's flowing narrative offers non-stop action, incorporating such fairy tale elements as a doorway to another world with colorfully creepy physical details, of flowers growing from eyes, ants emerging from scars. As in: "Grey gagged and swallowed, then immediately vomited, a placental sac of rot and roots and greenery slopping out of her and onto the rug."
Jean Westmoore