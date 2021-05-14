Books in Brief: Sunshine, Keeping the City Going, House of Hollow

CHILDREN'S

Sunshine by Marion Dane Bauer; Candlewick Press, 208 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.

This spare, beautifully written novel of family separation and trauma, written from the perspective of an anxious boy reuniting with his mother for the first time, is set in the wilds of northern Minnesota and offers a vivid picture of what life is like pared down to bare essentials.

Ben can barely remember his mother, who abruptly left him and his father when he was three years old and moved to her late grandfather's rustic cabin on a remote island near the Canadian border. He often thinks about his mother, pretending he and his imaginary dog, Sunshine, are rescuing her from danger. He believes it's his fault she is gone and he dreams he will convince her to love him again and come home to him and his father in St. Paul.