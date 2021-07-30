 Skip to main content
Books in Brief: Sugar Town Queens, Dark Waters
Books in Brief: Sugar Town Queens, Dark Waters

YOUNG ADULT

Sugar Town Queens by Malla Nunn; G.P. Putnam's Sons, 256 pages ($17.99) Ages 14 and up. (Aug. 3 publication)

The persistent racism and stark economic inequalities of post-Mandela South Africa offer a colorful and illuminating political backdrop to this intriguing, beautifully written novel by Malla Nunn, a native of Swaziland whose Young Adult debut, “When the Ground is Hard,” won the 2019 Los Angeles Times Book Prize.

Nunn also wrote two murder mysteries for adults, "A Beautiful Place to Die" and "Let the Dead Lie" and this novel is essentially a mystery as well. 15-year-old Amandla Harden lives with her white mother, Annalisa, in the rough South African township of Sugar Town, but has no idea who her mother's family is, how they ended up living in a one-room shack ("rocks and old tires hold down the flat tin roof ") in a township and why Annalisa suffers periodic mental breakdowns and has huge gaps in her memory, including who Amandla's Black father was and why he abandoned them. 

As the novel opens, Annalisa is ordering Amandla to wear a blue sheet to school, rather than the mandatory uniform, as a magical way to bring her father back to them. She also insists on a new look for her daughter rather than her usual single French braid: "Today she pulls the metal teeth of an Afro pick through my springy curls to make a bumping 'fro that casts a shadow onto the kitchen table. It is huge. An alien spacecraft could crash-land on the surface of it and sustain no damage. Beyonce rocking a Foxxy Cleopatra wig has nothing on me."

When Annalisa returns from the bus ride to Durban on Amandla's birthday in a distraught state and collapses into bed, Amanda searches her purse and finds a large amount of cash along with a note with an appointment time and place and decides to investigate.

Through Amandla's voice, Nunn paints a vivid picture of poverty in the township (Annalisa and Amandla subsist on a spartan diet), of the meth heads and criminals, of the danger to girls and women who lack male protection, of the very fragile safety net that protects Annalisa and Amandla from an even more dire situation than their one-room shack.  She also offers a wonderful cast of characters in the township community including kindly neighbor Mrs. M; Amandla's school friends L'il Bit,  daughter of a disgraced cleric, and Goodness, a soccer phenom, and Goodness' brother Lewis, whose father runs a prosperous construction business.  Amandla, who refers to herself as "a genetic mutt" for her mixed-race status, faces prejudice from both Black and white including someone who hurls the "kaffir" slur at her.

While the plot has its fairy tale elements, the vivid portrait of township life and Zulu traditions and the warm supportive community that rallies around Amandla and her mother are the real focus of the novel. 

CHILDREN'S

Dark Waters by Katherine Arden; G.P. Putnam's Sons, 256 pages ($16.99) Ages 10 and up. (Aug. 3 publication)

In the third installment of her smart, scary horror series for kids (after "Small Spaces" and "Dead Voices"), Katherine Arden amps up the spooky suspense – only to end with a cliffhanger that leaves the reader breathlessly awaiting the next installment.

The novel opens with the three friends, Brian, Olivia and Coco, on their own in Mountain Lodge in the Green Mountains during a rainstorm while Brian's parents are out to dinner. (The same lodge, owned by Brian's parents, was the setting, during a blizzard, for "Dead Voices.") The three sixth graders are on edge, fearing the return of the Scarecrow man, when someone leaves a round black piece of paper with writing on it at the front door. To protect their parents, the kids have not shared with them the truth about the threats they have faced, and Arden paints a credible portrait of smart, good kids struggling on their own to be brave and do the right thing. 

Coco's mom, a newspaper reporter, invites the three friends plus Olivia's dad  on a sailboat excursion on Lake Champlain while she interviews the operator of "Champ Tours," focusing on sightings of the Vermont version of the Loch Ness monster. Describing the creepy setting where all the action takes place with cinematic detail, Arden piles on the terror, weaving in Lake Champlain history and pirate lore. 

Jean Westmoore

