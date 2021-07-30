Books in Brief: Sugar Town Queens, Dark Waters

The novel opens with the three friends, Brian, Olivia and Coco, on their own in Mountain Lodge in the Green Mountains during a rainstorm while Brian's parents are out to dinner. (The same lodge, owned by Brian's parents, was the setting, during a blizzard, for "Dead Voices.") The three sixth graders are on edge, fearing the return of the Scarecrow man, when someone leaves a round black piece of paper with writing on it at the front door. To protect their parents, the kids have not shared with them the truth about the threats they have faced, and Arden paints a credible portrait of smart, good kids struggling on their own to be brave and do the right thing.