YOUNG ADULT

Spice Road, Book 1 by Maiya Ibrahim, Delacorte Press, 464 pages ($19.99) Age 12 and up.

Australian author Maiya Ibrahim makes a dazzling debut with this first in an epic fantasy trilogy set in an Arabian-inspired land defended from monsters and outsiders by Shields, warriors who wield special powers derived from secret spice magic.

17-year-old Imani is the youngest Shield in recent history, able to wield magic with her dagger, thanks to her affinity for iron. 18-year-old Taha, whose father rules Sahir's governing Council, is an archer and beastseer who can control the minds of falcons. Other have an affinity for sand or wind; Imani's beloved older brother Atheer is a skin-changer, able to transform into a lion.

Imani, born into privilege, knows nothing of the outside world, believing the Council teaching that outside Sahir lies "a cursed, magicless wasteland populated by scattered, savage people who would devastate us if they learned of our existence and that of our magic Spice."

When she is sent with Taha and two others on a mission to retrieve her traitorous brother Atheer, Imani is shocked to discover a world she knew nothing about including the city of Alqibah, which has fallen to Harrowland invaders, who are eager to control the Spice Road trade.

Imani's is an engaging narrative voice: During the tea ceremony the other Shields are silent as they prepare to receive the magic brewed from the bark of the ancient misra tree: "It is my mind that chatters defiantly, and I am strangely afraid they know it, as if my thoughts are leaking from my ears." When she first encounters the colonizers: "Their skin is ghostly white but singed raw where it has been insulted by the sun." And later, at a tense moment: "We began this journey with plans, schedules, maps. I am ending it like an insect trying to escape a bathtub without the foggiest idea of what awaits me if and once I do."

"Spice Road" thrills with its nonstop action, memorable characters, deft plotting, vividly realized world with political backdrop of colonial invaders – and its inspiring message that "light not shared is light diminished." Readers will eagerly await the next installment.

PICTURE BOOK

One Tiny Treefrog, a Countdown to Survival by Tony Piedra & Mackenzie Joy; Candlewick Press ($18.99).

The cover image of a lone red-eyed treefrog peeking out from the shelter of leaves as a snake lurks, barely visible in the shadows, invites the reader in to this fascinating counting book with its stunning images of the tropical forest of Costa Rica.

The author-illustrators matter-of-factly depict the "countdown to survival" (one treefrog surviving of 10 eggs laid) and the many predators that threaten the nocturnal amphibian at all stages of its life cycle. The spectacular double-page illustrations include a dramatic double-page vertical image of "eight wriggling tadpoles" plunging from the leaf into the pool below and six pages (three double page spreads) of "four strong tadpoles" surfacing for air, only to encounter a bare-throated tiger heron ("three quick tadpoles jump!") Each predator is identified in tiny type; notes at the end go into much more detail about the treefrog and the amazing wildlife of Costa Rica.

CHILDREN'S

The Many Fortunes of Maya by Nicole D. Collier; Versify/Harper-Collins, 240 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.

12-year-old Maya loves the flute but throws all her energy into soccer to please her larger-than-life dad in this lyrically written, engaging novel set in Georgia.

In her second novel for middle-grade readers, Collier offers a fresh voice in Maya "MJ" Jazzmine Jenkins as she struggles with changing friendships, her parents' marital woes and the tension between what she wants and others' expectations for her.

Collier sympathetically explores MJ's adolescent angst. MJ is afraid of deep water and doesn't really know how to swim even as her friends romp in the deep end of the new town pool. She senses that her mother is unhappy but is angry and upset when her parents announce a trial separation. She would rather go to band camp (she plays her flute in secret in the closet she calls her Cave) but attends soccer camp instead in line with her father's dream that she join the elite Charger club team he once played for. Her best friend wins the MVP trophy she had hoped to win herself.

Every chapter starts with a fortune ("You will do well to expand your horizons") from Maya's "Wheel of Fortunes," a cardboard wheel with pasted-on fortunes from fortune cookies she consults frequently for insights into what she should do next.

Nicole D. Collier, author of "Just Right Jillian," says her books aim to explore "the interior lives of Black girls as they seek their authentic selves."