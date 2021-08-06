Books in Brief: Six Crimson Cranes, Weird Kid

The tale unfolds through the voice of Shiori, the bright, funny, headstrong 16-year-old daughter of the Emperor of Kitai, doted upon by her six older brothers and her father's favorite. When we first meet her, she jumps out a window of the palace to escape her betrothal ceremony and later ends up nearly drowning in a pond, attempting to hide the fact that she has worked forbidden magic in bringing a paper bird to life. A taste of Shiori's voice: "The bottom of the lake tasted like mud, salt and regret. The water was so thick it was agony keeping my eyes open, but thank the great gods I did. Otherwise I would have missed the dragon. He was... about the size of a rowboat, with glittering ruby eyes and scales green as the purest jade. Not at all like the village-sized beasts the legends claimed dragons to be, large enough to swallow entire warships."