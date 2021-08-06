Books in Brief: Six Crimson Cranes, Weird Kid

YOUNG ADULT
Six Crimson Cranes No. 1 by Grace Lin; Knopf Books for Young Readers, 464 pages ($18.99) Ages 12-17.
...
Grace Lin, who won Newbery Honors in 2010 for "When the Mountain Meets the Moon," offers a dazzling reimagining of fairy tale "The Six Swans," skillfully weaving the familiar plot points of the fairy tale with East Asian folklore and setting it in a vividly realized, East Asian-flavored medieval-era fantasy world of rival kingdoms, of political intrigue and betrayal, of demons and dragons and ancient magic.
The tale unfolds through the voice of Shiori, the bright, funny, headstrong 16-year-old daughter of the Emperor of Kitai, doted upon by her six older brothers and her father's favorite. When we first meet her, she jumps out a window of the palace to escape her betrothal ceremony and later ends up nearly drowning in a pond, attempting to hide the fact that she has worked forbidden magic in bringing a paper bird to life. A taste of Shiori's voice: "The bottom of the lake tasted like mud, salt and regret. The water was so thick it was agony keeping my eyes open, but thank the great gods I did. Otherwise I would have missed the dragon. He was... about the size of a rowboat, with glittering ruby eyes and scales green as the purest jade. Not at all like the village-sized beasts the legends claimed dragons to be, large enough to swallow entire warships."
The stepmother of the tale is the widowed emperor's consort, Raikama, a beautiful woman with a scar on her face and an alarming affinity for snakes. Shiori once loved her stepmother but comes to fear her as a demon when Raikama turns the six brothers into cranes and curses Shiori with a walnut bowl stuck on her head, forced to be silent, knowing every word she speaks will condemn one of her brothers to die. She must weave "starstroke" nettles stolen from the Dragon King into a net to reverse the curse.
Lin's action-packed narrative sings along, rich in humor, in suspense, in surprises. Her vivid descriptions bring to life the geographic locations, the Taijin Sea, the crude inn on the northern island, the rough castle kitchen and the dismal cellar of Castle Bushian in the northern kingdom of Iro. Her marvelous portrait gallery of characters includes the six brothers; Takkan, the northern "barbarian" prince Shiori does not wish to wed; the mischievous young dragon Seryu along with a host of terrifying villains. She vividly evokes the hunger Shiori endures and her gluttonous love of food – the fried mackerel skewers and tea eggs, battered shrimp and pickled bamboo shoots, glass noodles dipped in peanut sauce, rice cakes and honeyed sweet potatoes peddled by vendors at the Summer Festival.
Most of all her story resonates with feeling, the love Shiori has for her brothers, the connection Shiori feels with Takkan, the memories Shiori has of her mother, of making fish soup together in the kitchen, of her mother's words: "Find the light that makes your lantern shine." The cliffhanger ending will leave readers breathlessly awaiting the sequel.
CHILDREN'S
Weird Kid by Greg Van Eekhout; Harper, 199 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.
...
12-year-old Jake Wind, who arrived on Earth as a blob of goo from outer space, has more to worry about than your average middle schooler in this clever, action-packed, hilarious and heartwarming alien adventure. At any moment he might accidentally shapeshift into a Venus flytrap, a seal, a flat human tortilla.
He thinks his recent flareups (during the first day of school, feathers sprout on his right hand in homeroom) are related to strange occurrences in Cedar Creek View, Ariz., where sinkholes have been opening up and a strange Hum has been heard. His efforts to keep his identity a secret have alienated his former best friend, but he makes friends with brainy Agnes Oakes, a fellow fan of Night Hawk comic books.
A science and tech whiz, Agnes is determined to help Jake figure out how to control his shapeshifting – and what is really going on with the goo invasion of their town. Jake also finds relief in learning to wail on the electric guitar, taking guitar lessons from his mother's cousin, who is totally accepting of his weirdness. The nonstop action careens to a thrilling finale as Jake battles to figure out who he is, a battle that will resonate with the target age group.