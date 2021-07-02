Books in Brief: Sisters of the Neversea, The Octopus Escapes, Tokyo Ever After

...

An octopus is caught by a diver and taken to live in an aquarium but eventually manages to escape in this charming picture book with its appreciation for the natural world and its message of the importance of home.

Meloy, author of the fabulous "Apothecary" trilogy for middle-grader readers, captures the everyday joys of the octopus life: "Sometimes waves came rolling in. Little shivery ones, or big tumbling ones" and its distress at being confined ("every day was the same in the glass house.") despite the enrichment activities provided. Sala's illustrations are lovely, particularly a nightscape of a skyline with Ferris wheel and the octopus preparing to drop off the pier into the ocean.

YOUNG ADULT

Tokyo Ever After: Book 1 by Emiko Jean; Flatiron Books 336 pages ($18.99) Ages 12 to 18.

A Japanese American high school student in California discovers her father is the Crown Prince of Japan in this entertaining romance whose backdrop of culture clash makes it more interesting than Meg Cabot's "Princess Diaries" series with the similar setup but fake setting in a made-up European country.