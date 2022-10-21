Books in Brief: Rust in the Root, Three Strike Summer

YOUNG ADULT

Rust in the Root by Justina Ireland; Balzer + Bray, 440 pages ($16.99) Ages 14 and up.

Justina Ireland, author of the "Dread Nation" series, sets her dazzling new novel, with its blistering critique of the nation's racist history, in 1936-37 during the "Great Rust" – a steampunk version of the Great Depression – that has left vast areas of blight across the United States.

17-year-old Laura Ann Langston has left her family's Pennsylvania farm for New York City, hoping to win an apprenticeship at a bakery to display her talents in the magical arts for "raveling" fabulous dessert creations from simple ingredients. "I'd thought New York ... might be a place where a colored girl with ... more than a little talent in the mystical arts could finally catch a break."

Instead, she ends up broke, and at the urging of a unicorn, she applies to the Colored Auxiliary branch of the Bureau of the Arcane’s Conservation Corps which is sending Black mages to Blight areas to try to power back up the machines that run the nation's economy. A powerful mage named Skylark renames her Peregrine and hires her as an apprentice for a perilous mission to Ohio's Deep Blight, where several Black mages have disappeared.

Ireland offers an interesting accounting of the energy spectrum at work in this alternate world (machines are powered with a compound "made of buried Death that they call diesel"), intriguing historical references and thrilling suspense as Peregrine and her group encounter terrible danger: "The Ohio Deep Blight is so very wrong. like seeing a person with their skin turned inside out. The way the Possibilities fade away into a profound emptiness? The barren trees, leafless and brown? The utter stillness? There are no clouds in the sky, no birds, only a slate-gray nothingness that is like nothing I have ever seen." Peregrine's powerful gifts are tested to the maximum by the dangerous ancient forces the group encounters.

The author offers a thrilling take on magic, as Peregrine is able to "ravel" anything from tiny soldiers to an entire dragon from a handful of seeds or walnuts.

Among the historical references worked into the narrative are the Triangle Shirtwaist Fire, the Tulsa Race massacre, the Great War and the Civil War, here referred to as the "end of the Afrikan Genocide."

Depression-era black and white photos add an eerie authenticity to the proceedings.

Three Strike Summer by Skyler Schrempp; Margaret K. McElderry Books, 296 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.

The fiery voice of hot-tempered Gloria Mae Willard powers this beautifully written, compelling tale of a family fleeing the Oklahoma Dust Bowl only to discover the ugly realities of exploitation working as migrant fruit pickers in California.

As the novel begins, Gloria's older sister is scrubbing her hair so Gloria can't hear the conversation between her father and the banker who has come to seize their farm. "She was doing this on purpose. Washing my hair. Keeping my head down. Pinning me here in the kitchen over a doggone washbasin. She was doing it so I wouldn't see what was going on. But I knew."

The Willards, mourning the baby boy who died from inhaling dust, pack their meager belongings and head to California, where they immediately discover the corporate orchards charge high weekly rent for the dirty shacks where they will live, charge exorbitant rates for food at the company store, forbid them from talking in groups and keep lowering their pay because so many new arrivals want to work. Gloria and other young kids are prized as workers because they can climb the dangerous ladders to reach fruit in the tops of trees. Workers can be beaten and fired for speaking out or organizing.

Gloria loves baseball and has a strong pitching arm and discovers a group of boys have formed a team to play a team from another nearby orchard (peaches vs. apricots) although they have to sneak out to do it. The baseball game and its dramatic aftermath bring this heartwarming novel to a perfect finale.

The author dedicates her book "to kids in migration. Here and there. Then and now."

An illuminating author's note at the end offers insights about the time period, including pointing out that the U.S. government made room for the newly destitute whites fleeing the Dust Bowl by deporting thousands of U.S. citizens, many of Mexican descent. And anyone agitating for joint action or a union was labeled a "Red."