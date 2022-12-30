Books in Brief: Reader, I Murdered Him; Blackbird, Blue Road; The Baker by the Sea

YOUNG ADULT

Reader, I Murdered Him; by Betsy Cornwell; Clarion Books/Harper-Collins, 304 pages ($17.99) Ages 14-17.

Adèle Varens, daughter of a French prostitute, takes center stage as a teenage vigilante in Victorian London, exacting revenge on men and relieving them of their valuables in Betsy Cornwell's dazzling, fiercely feminist riff on Charlotte Bronte's classic, "Jane Eyre."

Adèle's formative years growing up in a Paris brothel have made her tough, worldly wise, suspicious of males and keenly sensitive to any possibility of violence. Mr. Rochester makes her uneasy even as she calls him "Papa," as her mother has instructed her. "The truth is he gleamed darkly – it was the darkness in him that gleamed." After her mother dies of tuberculosis, Mr. Rochester keeps to his promise to take 9-year-old Adèle – who may or may not be his daughter – away from Paris to Thornfield Hall ("a wet, hulking monster of a house") to be raised as a proper English girl.

Left alone for months at Thornfield, Adèle learns the truth about the woman kept locked in the attic: Bertha is Rochester's wife. When Jane Eyre ("a small, thin, pale thing no taller than myself") arrives to be her governess, Adèle is immediately fond of her and becomes distressed at the news she is to wed Mr. Rochester. After Thornfield burns down, Jane returns to marry a blind, scarred Rochester and to place Adèle in the Webster School for Young Ladies in London. As young men come courting her classmates, Adèle keeps watch over her new friends as she discovers dark secrets in even the wealthiest families and grim choices facing the poorer ones. Then she meets – and falls for – Nan, a thief.

This page-turner of a thriller remains remarkably faithful to Bronte's original while breaking new ground with its fascinating protagonist; the title plays off a Bronte quote: "Reader, I married him."

Cornwell dedicates her book "for all the attic girls."

CHILDREN'S

Black Bird, Blue Road by Sofiya Pasternack; Versify/Harper-Collins; 320 pages, ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.

This sparkling historical fantasy, with its unusual setting in a medieval Jewish empire on the Caspian Sea, is a poignant and thrilling tale of sibling love and sacrifice as a girl battles demons and travels into the unknown in hopes of finding a cure for her dying twin brother.

As the novel begins, it is the twins' 12th birthday and Ziva is preparing to amputate yet another finger for her beloved brother Pesah, who is dying of leprosy, can no longer walk and is becoming weaker by the day. When Ziva discovers that her uncle is planning to arrive on Rosh Hashanah to take Pesah away, she decides on drastic action, setting off with her brother to Constantinople to find a cure.

The novel is beautifully written: "the steppe radiated an intangible magic, like steam off cobblestones after a summer rain." The historical backdrop is fascinating. While her family's ancestors lived on the steppes, Ziva has "only a passing familiarity with horses and caravans and archery," although it turns out such knowledge would be handy in the success of her quest. The twins' journey is filled with omens and portents. Always, the Angel of Death threatens.

Pasternack is the author of "Anya and the Dragon" and "Anya and the Nightingale."

PICTURE BOOK

The Baker by the Sea by Paula White; Templar Books/Candlewick Press ($18.99)

This oversize book with its delicate pencil and ink drawings, vividly evokes a bygone way of life in a fishing village on the English coast while offering an uplifting message of the contributions everyone makes to the overall good of a community.

The young son of the village baker marvels at the bravery of the fishermen, out all night in the cold and rain, on stormy seas, to "catch the finest and freshest fish for the people of the village by the sea." He dreams of becoming one of them and only gradually comes to recognize his father's vital role in feeding the village, too.

Originally titled "Bread, Buns and Biscuits," this book won the 2019 Templar Illustration prize.