YOUNG ADULT

Promise Boys by Nick Brooks; Henry Holt, 292 pages ($19.99) Age 14 and up.

This electrifying thriller, from author and filmmaker Nick Brooks, is both gripping murder mystery and searing social commentary on the reality of what it's like to be young men of color already facing daunting challenges when they are unjustly accused of a crime.

Kenneth Moore, principal of the Urban Promise Prep School, is an imposing figure, boasting of his tough education methods and the grants he is able to attract. Shock waves rock the community when he is murdered at school, and suspicion immediately falls on three students:

• Ramon, who lives with his grandmother, loves to cook and dreams of opening his own restaurant – and who is angry that Moore had his cousin arrested.

• Trey, a basketball star with dreams of a college scholarship, who lives with his uncle, a harsh man whose discipline could be considered abuse.

• J.B., a gentle giant who had a run-in with Moore in the school hallway the day of the murder and was later seen covered with blood.

Brooks brilliantly crafts the puzzle using alternating narrators and backward and forward jumps in time. Included are damning transcripts of police interrogations with the three suspects. (Students ask for a lawyer and are ignored; cops assuming their guilt, ask leading questions rather than simply questioning them.) J.B., his girlfriend and the other two suspects decide to band together to figure out who murdered Moore.

Through the students' perspective, readers see a different picture of the principal and the atmosphere at Promise: the stressful and harsh discipline, the unfair and punitive demerit system, the cynical routine expulsion of students to improve the school's college acceptance stats. The finale, exposing particularly odious villains, is supremely satisfying.

Brooks, author of "Nothing Interesting Ever Happens to Ethan Fairmont," is a former educator who worked with at-risk youth.

PICTURE BOOK

In Every Life by Marla Frazee; Beach Lane Books, $18.99.

This lovely book by author illustrator Marla Frazee celebrates the miracle and blessing of life, the impact of each line of poetry amplified with Frazee's inspired illustrations in delicate pencil and gouache.

The double page spreads alternate between an eloquent, hand-lettered sentence atop a collection of images followed by a single illustration without words. For "In every smile, blessed is the light," the single image (also used on the cover) is walkers, bicyclists, a toddler, a dog walker on a path through a woods shot through with sunshine. For "In every hope, blessed is the doing," the single image is small figures setting out on a winding, rather daunting mountain path. The eloquent images under the words "In every sadness, blessed is the comfort," include a family embracing their dying dog, a girl curled up on a dog bed, a woman comforting a baby, a nurse feeding a child in a hospital bed. Following is an image of an adult and child curled up in a blanket looking out over a mysterious gray expanse of pines and a lake.

While this book is marketed for children, adults will love it too.

CHILDREN'S

Lasagna Means I Love You by Kate O'Shaughnessy; Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers, 352 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.

After her grandmother dies, 11-year-old Mo Gallagher ends up in the chaotic New York City foster care system until she lands what appears to be a dream placement in this heartwarming novel by the author of "The Lonely Heart of Maybelle Lane."

Told in the form of journal entries addressed to her grandmother, the novel expresses Mo's grief and anxiety about finding a new family, her resilience and embrace of new relationships. Mo begins: "You died on a Tuesday. Given how much you hated Tuesdays, it makes sense it would cement its place in history as the worst day ever."

During a meeting with caseworkers Mo is waiting in a hallway when she spots a family cookbook and decides to take up cooking. When she is placed with a wealthy young couple who plan to eventually adopt her, Mo starts a website for her family recipe project and she accosts strangers on the streets of New York requesting recipes and the family stories that go with them. Strangers become friends, and Mo learns that blood ties aren't everything and she can be part of a family anyway. The author includes several recipes.