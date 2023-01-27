Books in Brief: Princess of the Wild Sea, The Love Match, Sisters of the Lost Marsh

CHILDREN'S

Princess of the Wild Sea by Megan Frazer Blakemore; Bloomsbury Children's Books, 306 pages ($17.99) Age 8 to 12.

...

Megan Frazer Blakemore, author of "The Water Castle" and "The Spy Catchers of Maple Hill," takes elements of the Sleeping Beauty tale (a curse, a princess imperiled by the prick of a finger, the wait for a hero) and weaves them into something wonderfully strange and new in "Princess of the Wild Sea."

Princess Harbor Rose, her mother and aunts have fled to Small Island, to protect the princess from the curse uttered at her christening ("you'll prick your skin as bright as dew ... by the time the tears have dried, You may all be dead."). Harbor Rose is the only child on the island until the day she accidentally pricks her finger and a little boy from Kansas washes up on shore. But can Peter possibly be the hero foretold to save them all?

The tale soars with vivid writing and imaginative plot twists. One aunt is a Seer; the others' talents are for shifting (making things change color), protecting, healing. The author conjures a fearsome enemy in the Frost, which freeze people into zombielike hostile beings. "They come for everyone. They make the people their own .... turn the land to ice."

Harbor Rose has been in training to be a princess, learning courtly manners ("eating soup without slurping") along with fencing and archery. But as enemy ships bearing the Frost appear, she learns shocking truths about her past, her father and their people. And she must rely on her friends and everything she has learned to find a way to peace. Frazer-Blakemore brings the novel to a satisfying close with an action-packed finale with insights on humans, war and what makes a hero.

YOUNG ADULT

The Love Match by Priyanka Taslim; Salaam Reads/ Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, 400 pages ($19.99) Age 12 and up.

...

A widowed Bangladeshi immigrant wants to arrange a marriage for her 18-year-old daughter to wealthy, Columbia-bound Harun but Zahra has her eye on someone else in this engaging Jane Austenesque rom-com set against the colorful backdrop of the Bangladeshi Muslim diaspora community in Paterson, N.J., where the author grew up.

Zahra has been admitted to Columbia but can't afford to go there since her father's unexpected death. She aspires to be a writer, and the narrative, in her voice, crackles with humor, Bengali and "Banglish" phrases and worldly wise observations about her family's precarious financial situation and her own prospects. ("When we lost Baba, we had no choice but to move into an apartment so tiny, my mother, brother, sister, grandmother and I are packed inside it like a family of squabbling djinn in a particularly cramped lamp.") The family relies on the bus and struggles to pay the rent; Zahra works at a Pakistani tea house to save money for college.

Priyanka Taslim offers plenty of humor and a sweet romance as Zahra and Harun agree to pretend date while Zahra pursues a relationship with the apparently penniless, homeless musician who works as a dishwasher at the tea house.

CHILDREN'S

Sisters of the Lost Marsh by Lucy Strange; Chicken House, 236 pages ($18.99). Ages 8 to 12

....

An old curse hangs over the six daughters of a bad-tempered widower in this enthralling gothic fairy tale from British author Lucy Strange, set in the remote village of Hollow in the Marsh and spooky expanses of the Kentish marshlands.

As the tale begins, 12-year-old Willa is enraged that her Dadder has agreed to betroth her older sister Grace to a farmer twice her age in exchange for a horse. "[Dadder's] eyes widened with a sort of baffled glee that someone should barter such a magnificent animal for one of his wretched daughters. Like gold for a sack of dung." The narrative hums along in Willa's voice with descriptive language: Dadder comes home from the alehouse "all woolly with grog," he "swans about at market like a gentleman farmer, but he doesn't know one end of a beast from another."

The author paints a vivid picture of this isolated place, frozen with superstition and fear, of sisters apparently doomed by fate to limited options. Their grandmother has taught them to read and has a secret library of books (even though a woman caught reading gets "the ducking stool down at Grey Brothers' pond, 20 times up and down: ... until all the learning had been washed off her.") When Grace disappears, Willa vows to find her and sets off on a journey fraught with peril through the dangerous marshlands. The supernatural elements in the tale are artfully done.