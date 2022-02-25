Books in Brief: Pilar Ramirez and the Escape from Zafa; Ain't Burned All the Bright

The son narrates, wondering why his mother "won't change the channel, why the news won't change the story" as his brother plays a video game ("his hands ... moving in a panic as he fights for an extra life"), his sister "talks to her homegirl through the screen of her phone like it's the screen of the front door," making plans to attend a protest, "chitting and chatting about asks and masks and what to pack to make sure they can breathe out there."

In Breath Two, the son wonders "why my mother won't change the channel and why my father keeps coughing from the other room," "a rattling hack," "his body an out-of-tune instrument that somehow only plays thunder." The book's title comes from this part; the son is "peeking through a crack in the door and when he sees me he smiles because the fever ain't burned all his bright up yet."