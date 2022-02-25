Books in Brief: Pilar Ramirez and the Escape from Zafa; Ain't Burned All the Bright

CHILDREN'S
Pilar Ramirez and the Escape from Zafa, Volume 1 by Julian Randall; Henry Holt, 185 pages ($16.99) Ages 9 to 13.
Pilar Violeta "Purp" Ramirez, a 7th grader from Chicago, finds herself transported to a mythical island of monsters and legends in this thrilling fantasy set against the historic backdrop of dictator Rafael Trujillo's reign of terror in the Dominican Republic.
Julian Randall's graceful, action-packed narrative, in Pilar's fierce and often funny voice, is threaded through with Spanish that is understandable in context. "Pero nada, no Pilar-shaped hole, just a long stretch of sun and blue." Or "what kind of Harry Potter tonteria was this?"
Pilar's family fled the Dominican Republic and has always lived under the shadow of not knowing what happened to their grandmother's cousin Natasha, who disappeared at the age of 13.
An aspiring filmmaker, Pilar decides to make a documentary about Natasha and is thrilled when her older sister Lorena, a student at the University of Chicago, sets up a meeting for her with a professor who is researching such disappearances.
The office is empty when Pilar arrives, but she begins snooping around. She finds a file with Natasha's name on it and is immediately sucked into another world, dropped onto an island in the midst of a battle with demons shaped like coconuts, zombie children, slobbering dogs, the mythical monster El Cuco and a massive, windowless white prison – La Blanca – where the disappeared are imprisoned.
This extraordinary debut novel, a fantasy that brings to light a terrible chapter of history and offers tribute to the heroism of the Mirabal sisters, comes from Julian Randall, a poet from Chicago whose grandparents fled the oppression of Trujillo and his secret police. He writes in an afterword that "Like Pilar, I grew up fixated on a tragedy that most of my teachers couldn't even pronounce ... The difference in my family's past is that my abuelo and abuela survived to tell the story of that trauma for which there were seemingly so few books."
A second book is planned.
YOUNG ADULT
Ain't Burned All the Bright by Jason Reynolds, artwork by Jason Griffin, Caitlyn Dlouhy Book/Atheneum, 384 pages ($19.99). Ages 12 and up.
The one and only Jason Reynolds, the 2020-21 national ambassador for young people's literature, joins forces with his college roommate for this sublime collaboration of words and images, a beautiful, heart-wrenching and ultimately hopeful work of art dedicated to "everyone we lost and everything we learned in the strangest year of our lives – 2020."
A Black family isolated at home bears the weight of the nation's past of racial injustice and the very present worry of being unable to breathe, in the year of the deadly pandemic, the year of the death of George Floyd. The 384 pages are divided into Breath One, Two and Three, three very long sentences with the type cut up and pasted into Jason Griffin's dramatic images: a city on fire, a child on a swing, a blue sky and delicate fern fronds framed against a window.
The son narrates, wondering why his mother "won't change the channel, why the news won't change the story" as his brother plays a video game ("his hands ... moving in a panic as he fights for an extra life"), his sister "talks to her homegirl through the screen of her phone like it's the screen of the front door," making plans to attend a protest, "chitting and chatting about asks and masks and what to pack to make sure they can breathe out there."
In Breath Two, the son wonders "why my mother won't change the channel and why my father keeps coughing from the other room," "a rattling hack," "his body an out-of-tune instrument that somehow only plays thunder." The book's title comes from this part; the son is "peeking through a crack in the door and when he sees me he smiles because the fever ain't burned all his bright up yet."
Reynolds conveys the full weight of the slow passage of time, the terrible uncertainty and isolation of the pre-vaccination Covid-19 year of 2020 and the unique burden borne by Black Americans. He ends on a hopeful note, in the moments of connection that could save us all. In Breath Three, as the son hunts for an oxygen mask, he finds in his mother's ghost of a smile "in that moment I realized I'd been looking for breath in boxes and that maybe the oxygen mask was hidden on the hinges of my mother's mouth" or "in the fuzz and frizz of my sister's hair."
In an afterword, Reynolds notes "as much as I feel like this book is for everyone who endured 2020, I feel like it's truly for us. we made what we needed. this was the two of us taking three deep breaths for 2020, but also maybe three different breaths - one for the past, one for right now, and one for the future."
Jean Westmoore