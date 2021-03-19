 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Books in Brief: Oddity, Jack Gets Zapped, Ramble-Shamble Children
0 comments

Books in Brief: Oddity, Jack Gets Zapped, Ramble-Shamble Children

Support this work for $1 a month

CHILDREN'S

Oddity, by Eli Brown, illustrations by Karin Rytter; Walker Books, 368 pages ($18.99) Ages 10 to 14.

...

In his first novel for young readers, Eli Brown offers a wondrous fantasy set in 1822 America, imagining an alternate history where the United States is facing war with France and the fictional Sehanna Confederacy after the failure of the Louisiana Purchase. 

13-year-old Clover Elkin is the daughter of a Russian-born frontier surgeon, who travels the borderlands delivering babies, stitching up wounds and teaching his daughter the healing arts. He won't speak about the death of Clover's mother and disapproves of Oddities, objects imbued with magical properties, like a teapot pouring endless amounts of tea, an umbrella that stores lightning, a pistol that can't miss, an Ice Hook that freezes anything it touches.

When her father is murdered by bandits, Clover sets out on a journey resolved to protect the oddity he has been hiding, although she doesn't actually know what it was. Her quest sets her on a collision course with the bandits, the U.S. military and an ambitious senator who is hunting for oddities as well.

The author invents a remarkable portrait gallery of colorful characters: kindly neighbor Widow Henshaw, who was born into slavery and is so old "her face looked like a bowl of steamed prunes"; talking rooster Colonel Hannibal Furlong; young Nessa Applewhite Branagan, a  charlatan selling tonic who sings opera and travels with a rattlesnake; a living rag doll named Susanna, and a nefarious band of villains including a terrifying man named Smalt who collects people's darkest secrets. Most terrifying of all are the vermin, undead creatures stitched together from dead things and physical objects, and the Witch who created them. 

 Brown is a marvelous writer. "Darkness soaked into the world like ink on silk...The unblinking moon stared with her, its cataract light casting uncertain shadows." He has created a vivid geography, the Centurion Mountains, New Manchester, the Wine Marsh, the Melapoma River, the Sawtooth Plains.

In this strange yet somehow familiar landscape, Brown offers a sweeping political backdrop of ambition, greed and the threat of endless war as his action-packed narrative races along. With all the fantastical elements, his book resonates with true emotion, in the relationship between parent and child, the sting of betrayal by a friend, an act of sacrificial heroism from a surprising source. Clover Elkin stands tall – loyal, resourceful and true – as she bravely sets out to discover the truth about who she is and to do whatever she must to prevent the coming conflagration. 

The book includes a map and striking woodcut illustrations by Karin Rytter.

EARLY READER

Jack Gets Zapped! Jack Book No. 8 by Mac Barnett; illustrated by Greg Pizzoli; Viking Books for Young Readers, 80 pages ($9.99 ) Ages 5 to 8.

...

In this very funny 8th book about Jack the rabbit, Jack is busy in his room playing a video game called "Kid Rad" on a rainy day – resisting The Lady's suggestion that he read a book instead – when a lightning strike sends him into the game as a new player. "The Lady" with her white hair and spectacles comes to the rescue – once she figures out the game controller.

Barnett avoids any moralizing about reading vs. video games in this very funny book with very short chapters (here, numbered as Levels). The clever illustrations depict Jack inside the video game in pixelated form.

PICTURE BOOK

The Ramble Shamble Children by Christina Soontornvat, illustrated by Lauren Castillo; Nancy Paulsen Books ($17.99) Ages 3 to 7.

...

"Down the mountain, across the creek, past the last curve in the road, five children lived together in a ramble shamble house." Thus begins this charming tale of children thriving quite well on their own, with no parents in sight, from acclaimed author Christina Soontornvat  a story in the grand tradition of "Pippi Longstocking" and "The Boxcar Children."

In their "ramble-shamble house" out in the country, Merra, Locky, Roozle and Finn care for the garden and feed the chickens while little Jory "looks after the mud." Then the children find a book in the attic picturing a "proper house" and set to work to clean up their act, only to discover life was much better in the "ramble-shamble" style. Castillo's exuberant, colorful illustrations are perfect. The versatile Soontornvat won Newbery honors this year for  novel "A Wish in the Dark" and nonfiction book "All Thirteen," both for middle-grade readers.

Jean Westmoore

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Safety tips for online dating

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marvel Comics to introduce gay Captain America in new series
Books

Marvel Comics to introduce gay Captain America in new series

Marvel Comics is celebrating the 80th anniversary of Captain America with a gay teen superhero. The publishing company said in a press release that its newest hero, Aaron Fischer, is making his debut June 2. He’ll be featured in a new limited series titled “The United States of Captain America.” The series will feature the original Captain America Steve Rogers teaming up with Captain Americas ...

An excerpt of 'Murder in Canaryville: The True Story Behind a Cold Case and a Chicago Cover-Up'
Books

An excerpt of 'Murder in Canaryville: The True Story Behind a Cold Case and a Chicago Cover-Up'

There are many tragic murder cases that have become lodged in Chicago’s collective memory. There are also many that have been forgetten, lost to history without a closer look into what really happened. One of those was the 1976 killing of a teenager named John Hughes, shot from a car in a city park in Canaryville on the Southwest Side. His bright future was snuffed out while he was still in ...

Review: 'Little Disasters,' by Sarah Vaughan
Books

Review: 'Little Disasters,' by Sarah Vaughan

Little Disasters by Sarah Vaughan. (Emily Bestner Books/Atria, 420 pages, $17.) ——— What would you do if one of your dear, trusted friends was suspected of harming her baby? Liz, a pediatrician who went through birth classes with Jess, knows what a great mother she is to her two children. But when Jess shows up with little Betsy in the ER with life-threatening signs that point to child abuse, ...

Attuned to the Earth's moods, revered Native writer N. Scott Momaday sounds an alarm
Books

Attuned to the Earth's moods, revered Native writer N. Scott Momaday sounds an alarm

N. Scott Momaday captures not only how a landscape looks but how it lives. How dawn paints a canyon wall. How dusk shifts a valley's mood. In decades of prose and poetry, he describes the spirit of a place. That place, most often, is the Southwestern wilderness Momaday first explored as a boy on horseback. It's the setting for his novel "House Made of Dawn," which won a Pulitzer Prize in 1969 ...

Review: 'Klara and the Sun,' by Kazuo Ishiguro
Books

Review: 'Klara and the Sun,' by Kazuo Ishiguro

"Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro; Knopf (320 pages, $28) ——— Klara, the narrator of the new novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, isn’t human, but understanding humans is her mission. In "Klara and the Sun," the reader follows her in that mission, in a world that seems like our own in a none too distant future. It’s a dazzling and deeply moving journey. Ishiguro, who was born in Japan but has lived ...

Column: Jonathan Cohn's history of Obamacare shows how our political system is broken
Books

Column: Jonathan Cohn's history of Obamacare shows how our political system is broken

It was a moment of high drama in the brief life of the Affordable Care Act, the signal achievement of President Obama's two terms. Shortly after midnight on July 28, 2017, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) strode to the Senate floor and placed himself before the clerk's podium to cast his vote on a Republican measure to repeal the law. The GOP-controlled House already had voted its assent, and the ...

+2
Review: ‘Death Grip,’ by Elaine Viets
Books

Review: ‘Death Grip,’ by Elaine Viets

"Death Grip" by Elaine Viets; Severn (208 pages, $28.99) ——— The wealthy St. Louis suburb of Chouteau Forest is known for its beautiful homes and well-kept lawns, but it also is known as a place that guards its secrets. Here, “local robber barons hung onto their money, their grudges, their sins and scandals.” Death investigator Angela Richman knows all too well the evil that lurks beneath the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News