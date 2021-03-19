Books in Brief: Oddity, Jack Gets Zapped, Ramble-Shamble Children

CHILDREN'S

Oddity, by Eli Brown, illustrations by Karin Rytter; Walker Books, 368 pages ($18.99) Ages 10 to 14.

In his first novel for young readers, Eli Brown offers a wondrous fantasy set in 1822 America, imagining an alternate history where the United States is facing war with France and the fictional Sehanna Confederacy after the failure of the Louisiana Purchase.

13-year-old Clover Elkin is the daughter of a Russian-born frontier surgeon, who travels the borderlands delivering babies, stitching up wounds and teaching his daughter the healing arts. He won't speak about the death of Clover's mother and disapproves of Oddities, objects imbued with magical properties, like a teapot pouring endless amounts of tea, an umbrella that stores lightning, a pistol that can't miss, an Ice Hook that freezes anything it touches.

When her father is murdered by bandits, Clover sets out on a journey resolved to protect the oddity he has been hiding, although she doesn't actually know what it was. Her quest sets her on a collision course with the bandits, the U.S. military and an ambitious senator who is hunting for oddities as well.