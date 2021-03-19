Books in Brief: Oddity, Jack Gets Zapped, Ramble-Shamble Children

CHILDREN'S
Oddity, by Eli Brown, illustrations by Karin Rytter; Walker Books, 368 pages ($18.99) Ages 10 to 14.
In his first novel for young readers, Eli Brown offers a wondrous fantasy set in 1822 America, imagining an alternate history where the United States is facing war with France and the fictional Sehanna Confederacy after the failure of the Louisiana Purchase.
13-year-old Clover Elkin is the daughter of a Russian-born frontier surgeon, who travels the borderlands delivering babies, stitching up wounds and teaching his daughter the healing arts. He won't speak about the death of Clover's mother and disapproves of Oddities, objects imbued with magical properties, like a teapot pouring endless amounts of tea, an umbrella that stores lightning, a pistol that can't miss, an Ice Hook that freezes anything it touches.
When her father is murdered by bandits, Clover sets out on a journey resolved to protect the oddity he has been hiding, although she doesn't actually know what it was. Her quest sets her on a collision course with the bandits, the U.S. military and an ambitious senator who is hunting for oddities as well.
The author invents a remarkable portrait gallery of colorful characters: kindly neighbor Widow Henshaw, who was born into slavery and is so old "her face looked like a bowl of steamed prunes"; talking rooster Colonel Hannibal Furlong; young Nessa Applewhite Branagan, a charlatan selling tonic who sings opera and travels with a rattlesnake; a living rag doll named Susanna, and a nefarious band of villains including a terrifying man named Smalt who collects people's darkest secrets. Most terrifying of all are the vermin, undead creatures stitched together from dead things and physical objects, and the Witch who created them.
Brown is a marvelous writer. "Darkness soaked into the world like ink on silk...The unblinking moon stared with her, its cataract light casting uncertain shadows." He has created a vivid geography, the Centurion Mountains, New Manchester, the Wine Marsh, the Melapoma River, the Sawtooth Plains.
In this strange yet somehow familiar landscape, Brown offers a sweeping political backdrop of ambition, greed and the threat of endless war as his action-packed narrative races along. With all the fantastical elements, his book resonates with true emotion, in the relationship between parent and child, the sting of betrayal by a friend, an act of sacrificial heroism from a surprising source. Clover Elkin stands tall – loyal, resourceful and true – as she bravely sets out to discover the truth about who she is and to do whatever she must to prevent the coming conflagration.
The book includes a map and striking woodcut illustrations by Karin Rytter.
EARLY READER
Jack Gets Zapped! Jack Book No. 8 by Mac Barnett; illustrated by Greg Pizzoli; Viking Books for Young Readers, 80 pages ($9.99 ) Ages 5 to 8.
In this very funny 8th book about Jack the rabbit, Jack is busy in his room playing a video game called "Kid Rad" on a rainy day – resisting The Lady's suggestion that he read a book instead – when a lightning strike sends him into the game as a new player. "The Lady" with her white hair and spectacles comes to the rescue – once she figures out the game controller.
Barnett avoids any moralizing about reading vs. video games in this very funny book with very short chapters (here, numbered as Levels). The clever illustrations depict Jack inside the video game in pixelated form.
PICTURE BOOK
The Ramble Shamble Children by Christina Soontornvat, illustrated by Lauren Castillo; Nancy Paulsen Books ($17.99) Ages 3 to 7.
"Down the mountain, across the creek, past the last curve in the road, five children lived together in a ramble shamble house." Thus begins this charming tale of children thriving quite well on their own, with no parents in sight, from acclaimed author Christina Soontornvat a story in the grand tradition of "Pippi Longstocking" and "The Boxcar Children."
In their "ramble-shamble house" out in the country, Merra, Locky, Roozle and Finn care for the garden and feed the chickens while little Jory "looks after the mud." Then the children find a book in the attic picturing a "proper house" and set to work to clean up their act, only to discover life was much better in the "ramble-shamble" style. Castillo's exuberant, colorful illustrations are perfect. The versatile Soontornvat won Newbery honors this year for novel "A Wish in the Dark" and nonfiction book "All Thirteen," both for middle-grade readers.
Jean Westmoore