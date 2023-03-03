CHILDREN'S

Not an Easy Win by Chrystal D. Giles; Random House Children's Books, 256 pages ($16.99) Ages 10 and up.

A 12-year-old boy, dealing with daunting challenges, finds friends and new confidence through an after-school chess program at the local recreation center in this poignant novel for readers 10 and up.

When his father is sent to jail and the family is evicted from their house in Charlotte, Lawrence and his mother and little sister move to rural North Carolina to live with their grandmother. One of a handful of Black students at Andrew Jackson Middle School, Lawrence immediately finds himself the target of bullies and is expelled, meaning he must finish 7th grade with online schooling. His grandmother insists he must have a job, so he accompanies his elderly neighbor every day to help at the local community center, where he gets interested in chess but immediately runs afoul of a boy named Deuce.

Lawrence's narration is in turns poignant and hilarious: "It was funny how Pop used church to make him feel better and Granny used church to find new reasons to make us feel bad...I didn’t think of God as a mean kind of guy, but when Granny talked about him, I wasn’t so sure." His family's struggle with poverty (his mother works at a diner, then gets a job on the overnight shift at a chicken processing plant), his expulsion from school and his father's incarceration have taught Lawrence that powerful forces can stack the deck against you. He finds comfort listening to the tunes on his absent father's iPod, and music helps him eventually connect with another hurting child.

In an author's note, Chrystal Giles writes: "I also grew up with a parent who was absent and often incarcerated. Getting to know Lawrence brought back moments of embarrassment and shame from my own early life. As a young person, I couldn’t quite articulate what was happening, and I never felt comfortable discussing my feelings. In part, I wrote this story for young readers who feel invisible or who are holding on to things that bring them shame, because that was me, too."

GRAPHIC NOVEL

Hoops by Matt Tavares; Candlewick Press, 217 pages ($12.99, paperback), Ages 8 to 12.

Author-illustrator Matt Tavares offers an eye-opening look back at the early years of Title IX and the fight for equity in girls' sports in this excellent graphic novel based on the true story of Judi Warren and the 1976 Warsaw (Indiana) High School girls' basketball team that won the state's first girls' championship. (He uses the actual players' first names and the "Wilkins Bears" for the Warsaw Tigers.)

Tavares begins his story in 1970, with young Judi Wilson watching her older brother playing basketball with his friends in the driveway, and dreaming of playing before a huge crowd herself. Six years later, Wilkins High School forms a girls' team with the art teacher as the coach, no uniforms or buses to games and practices in the grade school gym. (The girls ride to the state tournament in an RV their coach borrowed from her uncle.) The girls' fight to win respect and the exciting action on the court are brought to life in gorgeous color panels. Tavares notes in an afterword that the high school athletic director did indeed apologize to the girls in front of the entire student body.

Judi Warren and the Warsaw Tigers were featured in a chapter of Phillip Hoose's excellent 2001 book, "We Were There, Too! Young People in U.S. History."

YOUNG ADULT

My Flawless Life by Yvonne Woon; Katherine Tegen Books, 352 pages ($19.99) Age 13-17.

This brilliantly crafted mystery is set against the backdrop of the corruption of wealth and privilege at an elite private school in Washington, D.C.

Since losing her friends after a "Catastrophic Event" that bankrupted her family, 17-year-old Hana Yang Lerner has developed a reputation as a fixer at St. Francis High School. For a price, she will bury your secret or make your nightmare indiscretion go away, a role she's good at thanks to her uncanny insights into her classmates and her extensive web of contacts.

Hana no longer speaks to her former best friend, Luce, or her longtime childhood friend James. Her life is divided into Before (the affluent friends, the big house) and After (when her father resigned his U.S. Senate seat and went to prison for a hit-run accident). Woon offers a damning portrait of Hana's former social circle – the careless spending, the parties, the drug use, the cheating. There's a hierarchy of affluence: "They had hustle money, which was different from family money or corporate money or surgeon and lawyer money."

Then Hana gets a mysterious text from an unknown number asking her to take on a job to help her former best friend. The trail leads to a mansion and a young man who strongly resembles one of her classmates, and James, editor of the school paper, joins in the investigation. The slow reveal of just why Hana fell out with James and Luce is beautifully done.