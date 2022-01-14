Books in Brief: Northwind, Birdie's Billions

A girl finds a half million dollars in $100 bills and wonders if it's OK to keep the money to help her struggling mother in this funny and charming middle grade mystery that manages to be both laugh-out-loud hilarious and a biting commentary on what it's like to be poor in the midst of plenty.

Birdie has just moved from the small town of Polkville to a rundown apartment complex in the upscale community of Valley Lake where her mother can make twice as much money cleaning houses for rich people. Birdie has a spectacular skateboard mishap at a client's home that gets her mother fired, and she and her mother are facing possible eviction when Birdie and her cousin go skateboarding in the empty swimming pool at a vacant mansion and Birdie discovers packets of $100 bills inside a wall.

Cohn paints a vivid picture of what it's like to be an 11-year-old wearing falling-apart sneakers and clothes from thrift shops, while her classmates want for nothing. When Birdie finds the $100 bills, she has already experienced being unfairly blamed by her friend's mother for a mishap that wasn't her fault simply because she lives on the wrong side of town. A class field trip to the Biltmore Estate finds Birdie unfairly accused again. Meanwhile Birdie finds herself telling lie after lie about the money she found and worrying that the rightful owner of the cash is going to come after her. "There was something about living in Valley Lake that made her feel like she had to be so much better than she was."