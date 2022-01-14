Books in Brief: Northwind, Birdie's Billions

CHILDREN'S
Northwind by Gary Paulsen; Farrar Straus Giroux, 256 pages ($17.99) Ages 10-14.
A boy paddles a dugout canoe alone, ever northward, along the Norway coast in some bygone era in this gripping and eloquent survival tale by Gary Paulsen, author of "Hatchet" and a master of this survival genre. It seems fitting that this poetic narrative, in which a boy dreams of his dead mother and carves his experiences into a storyboard, should be the final work from the beloved author who died Oct. 13 at the age of 82.
Leif, an orphan who has endured ill treatment as a "wharf rat" passed from ship to ship, is stranded with a few others at a remote fishing camp when cholera strikes and the last man standing sends him and a younger boy off to sea in a dugout canoe. Both boys fall ill; Leif survives to discover he has much to learn in this perilous world.
Paulsen waxes eloquent in describing the drifting wooden ship that brought the plague to the camp: "Meant but not meant, not planned to be there but there, sending its death stink, the stink from blood-soaked decks and rotted gore and rendered fat, boiled off small whales, seals, dolphins – anything alive that had fat on it and could be made dead and the fat cooked out – ahead of the ship like a silent, dirty scream of filth. But something else, too: the smell of dying, rotting men."
With the vivid detail readers loved in "Hatchet," in carefully crafted prose with a hypnotic cadence, Paulsen describes the making of a fishing spear, the spearing of the salmon, the building of a fire, the satisfaction of eating your fill, the nearly fatal failure to notice signs of the presence of bears, the beauty of whale music, the spiritual communion with orcas.
In paragraph upon paragraph he describes Leif learning to navigate the currents, the nuisance of defending his food from ravens and eagles, the hazards of whirlpools and leaping whales, the wonder of sighting what at first appears to be a blue ship. Leif learns: ""pure raw hunger was the driving force of everything in nature. .... he decided he did not want only that in his life... did not want to be only hungry. Go north, be north, but see and be more than just what he shoved in his stomach." On this solo journey, the boy discovers "if you kept your mind open and aware and listened and smelled and watched, you learned."
Paulsen, who documented his lost childhood in his poignant 2021 memoir "Gone to the Woods," in an afterword says this book was inspired by tales of the sea told him by his Norwegian-born grandmother and by his own adventures sailing the coast of North America.
CHILDREN'S
Birdie's Billions by Edith Cohn; Bloomsbury Children's Books, 274 pages ($16.99) Ages 10 to 12.
A girl finds a half million dollars in $100 bills and wonders if it's OK to keep the money to help her struggling mother in this funny and charming middle grade mystery that manages to be both laugh-out-loud hilarious and a biting commentary on what it's like to be poor in the midst of plenty.
Birdie has just moved from the small town of Polkville to a rundown apartment complex in the upscale community of Valley Lake where her mother can make twice as much money cleaning houses for rich people. Birdie has a spectacular skateboard mishap at a client's home that gets her mother fired, and she and her mother are facing possible eviction when Birdie and her cousin go skateboarding in the empty swimming pool at a vacant mansion and Birdie discovers packets of $100 bills inside a wall.
Cohn paints a vivid picture of what it's like to be an 11-year-old wearing falling-apart sneakers and clothes from thrift shops, while her classmates want for nothing. When Birdie finds the $100 bills, she has already experienced being unfairly blamed by her friend's mother for a mishap that wasn't her fault simply because she lives on the wrong side of town. A class field trip to the Biltmore Estate finds Birdie unfairly accused again. Meanwhile Birdie finds herself telling lie after lie about the money she found and worrying that the rightful owner of the cash is going to come after her. "There was something about living in Valley Lake that made her feel like she had to be so much better than she was."
Cohn is a hilarious writer: "Aunt Laura thought wrinkles were life's true irreversible tragedies – as if the pound of makeup she wore couldn't make a 200-year-old woman look lively." Birdie's narrative also offers interesting truths about the middle school experience. After telling her mother that her day at school was "fine," Birdie ponders: "Birdie didn't mean to be a jerk, but school was a mortifying place ... There were just things that happened at school that once you escaped, you never wanted to think about again."
Readers will cheer for Birdie, an impulsive, goodhearted, daredevil of a girl struggling to figure out how to do the right thing.
Jean Westmoore