Books in Brief: Nine Liars, Digestion! The Musical, This Is Our Place

YOUNG ADULT

Nine Liars by Maureen Johnson, Katherine Tegen Books/HarperCollins, 464 pages ($19.99). Age 14-17. (Dec. 27 publication.)

...

Anxiety-plagued super-sleuth Stevie Bell and three friends head to London to visit her boyfriend David and find themselves immersed in a 1995 double murder cold case in this excellent stand-alone mystery by the author of the Truly Devious series.

As always, Maureen Johnson offers humor, suspense, vivid characters and a well-crafted plot in this intriguing tale, a worthy entry in the tradition of the British country manor murder mystery. On June 23, 1995, nine friends from Cambridge University celebrated their graduation with a weekend at a sprawling country home, starting with an alcohol-fueled, night-time game of hide and seek that ended when a lightning storm knocked out the power. Early the next morning two of the nine were found murdered with an ax in a garden shed, a crime police blamed on burglars.

Cut to the current day. David has a British friend whose Aunt Angela, a historical researcher, was one of the Cambridge nine; she has come to believe one of her friends committed the murders. When the aunt disappears, Stevie and her friends and the six other Cambridge classmates gather at the manor in hopes of figuring out where she might be.

The narrative shifts gracefully between the present-day and the evening of the murders and the subsequent police interrogations. London makes a vivid backdrop; a pivotal scene occurs in a pod on the London Eye. Detailed information about the technique of the swordsman who executed Anne Boleyn steers Stevie to a key clue to the murders.

With her laser focus and serious anxiety issues, Stevie is a fascinating character. Unlike her friends, she has made no college plans and is feeling adrift throughout the novel. She is fashion-impaired, spending much of the novel wearing a hoodie stained with salad dressing. Despite her celebrated success solving cold cases, she feels acutely uneasy in social settings and has no confidence in herself, an issue that threatens her relationship with David.

Her anxiety colors everything with dread, as in her initial reaction to the country manor: "There were so many paintings – paintings of large, sweaty horses, fainting women, thin sunrises breaking over cottages and pastures, several ships in perilous seas, drooling Labradors, a man in medieval clothing being stabbed through a curtain. It was sadness, seasickness and dread in frame after gilded frame."

PICTURE BOOK

Digestion! The Musical by Adam Rex, illustrated by Laura Park; Chronicle Books ($16.99)

...

Adam Rex and Laura Park combine their dazzling talents to marvelous effect in "Digestion! The Musical," a hilarious picture book that offers raucous humor and solid information as it follows a piece of candy through the digestive system. The sing-song lyrics are both accurate and hilarious: "then it finishes digestin' in the small and large intestines, and the garbage that's left over leaves the body when you poo."

Laura Park's hilarious illustrations have all the razzle-dazzle of a Broadway show, starting with an audience of googly-eyed theatergoers (an ear of corn with a pat of butter melting down its forehead, a gummy bear, a submarine sandwich, a strawberry) and later a glittery, dancing toilet and flying toilet paper rolls with the words "Let's. Get. This. Potty. Started."

YOUNG ADULT

This Is Our Place by Vitor Martins, translated from the Portuguese by Larissa Helena; Push Books, 308 pages ($19.99). Age 14 and up.

...

The house at Number 8 Sunflower Street tells the story, in this big-hearted, lovely novel by Brazilian author Vitor Martins, of three queer teens who lived there in three successive decades.

As Y2K approaches, Ana is struggling with the news that she and her computer-whiz father are moving from Lagoa Pequena to Rio de Janeiro, meaning she must leave her girlfriend behind. In 2010, Greg is sent to live with his quirky aunt, who runs a failing video store in the house and has a dog named Keanu Reeves. Greg's parents are divorcing, and he finds himself feeling more at home with his aunt and falling for the son of a local restaurant owner. In 2020, as Covid19 hits, Beto, a gifted photographer, finds himself stuck in the house with his mother, a therapist, and his older sister who has moved back home.

Keanu Reeves – the dog – narrates the final, perfect chapter.