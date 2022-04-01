Books in Brief: New From Here, Olu & Greta, Falling Short

CHILDREN'S
New From Here by Kelly Yang; Simon & Schuster, 355 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.
A Chinese-American woman – having lived through the SARS epidemic in Hong Kong – reacts to news of the first Covid-19 cases in China by moving her three kids to the U.S. hoping they will be safe there in this entertaining and enlightening novel inspired by the personal pandemic experience of acclaimed author Kelly Yang ("Parachutes," "Front Desk") and her family.
12-year-old-Bowen Wei-Evans, 10-year-old Knox and 6-year-old Lea are upset about leaving behind their friends, their schools, their dad, their dog and their personal treasures as their mother makes a hasty decision to leave Hong Kong and move to the family's small house in northern California. Their dad, a lawyer, has always done all the cooking and most of the parenting but has to stay behind in Hong Kong for his job; their mom is a high-powered banker who travels a lot but plans to do her job remotely from the U.S.
Yang's narrative of one family's experience offers a vivid look at the emotional realities of the Covid-19 pandemic, the earliest days when no vaccine was available and face masks and hand sanitizer and supplies of toilet paper and other items were scarce, the harassment and attacks on Asian-Americans unfairly blamed for the pandemic, the struggles of parents working from home or losing their jobs, kids separated from friends and struggling with school lessons over Zoom.
The novel is told from the perspective of middle child Knox, who has ADHD and is constantly in trouble from blurting words out or knocking things over. His voice offers a particularly interesting viewpoint of the pandemic madness, including his outrage at the targeting of Asian-Americans: his sole Asian-American classmate is always picked to be the coronavirus in tag games at school; his older brother, who looks more like their China-born mother than their Caucasian father, is shunned by his track teammates and harangued by a complete stranger at the dog park, strangers at the supermarket refuse to stand near to his mother in line at the checkout.
The plot is driven by the siblings' efforts to try to get their dad to join them in the United States, using their computer savvy to set up a Linked-In profile in a quest to find him a job, writing a resume, even pretending to be their dad in interviews for legal jobs. Their attempts to raise money to pay for their father's plane fare include making food deliveries for a friend's Chinese restaurant wearing body-covering dinosaur suits as Covid-19 protection and holding a garage sale in which they mistakenly sell a valuable item for a quarter and must scheme to get it back.
PICTURE BOOK
Olu & Greta by Diana Ejaita; Rise/New York ($17.99)
Olu, who lives near Lagos, Nigeria, and his cousin Greta, who lives in Milan, Italy, have never met in person but talk online and "dream of adventures in another place" in this sweet meditation on the possibility of unity across cultures by an author-illustrator whose father is from Nigeria and whose mother is from Italy. Her interesting stylized illustrations are done in black and white and shades of salmon, mustard and cobalt, and the faces are drawn with the effect of ink scratch art.
Falling Short by Ernesto Cisneros; Quill Tree Books, 304 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.
...
Ernesto Cisneros, winner of the Pura Belpre Award for debut novel "Efrén Divided," offers both exciting basketball game play and a sensitive exploration of what it's like to feel you don't measure up to expectations in this marvelous tale of two best friends.
The lively narrative alternates between the perspective of the two boys, Marcos Honeyman and Isaac Castillo, as they start sixth grade with big plans. Studious Marcos, who is extremely short, wants to go out for the basketball team, partly to impress his divorced father who shows no interest in his son's skills at robotics and math. Athletic Isaac, who is tall, wants to improve his grades, feeling as though this might help his parents' marriage troubles and his father's drinking problem.
Marcos helps Isaac study, while Isaac coaches Marcos in basketball, encouraging him to shoot underhand and to use his smarts to understand strategy on the court. The close, supportive relationship between the two boys is beautifully described, as is the positive relationship between members of the basketball team.
In a note to readers, Cisneros says the characters of Marcos and Isaac reflect his experience growing up and not excelling at academics or sports and his decision to go out for basketball even though he was shorter and less athletic than other players. He dedicates this book "to everyone who has ever felt like they fall short of what the world expects of them."
Jean Westmoore