Books in Brief: New From Here, Olu & Greta, Falling Short

CHILDREN'S

New From Here by Kelly Yang; Simon & Schuster, 355 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.

A Chinese-American woman – having lived through the SARS epidemic in Hong Kong – reacts to news of the first Covid-19 cases in China by moving her three kids to the U.S. hoping they will be safe there in this entertaining and enlightening novel inspired by the personal pandemic experience of acclaimed author Kelly Yang ("Parachutes," "Front Desk") and her family.

12-year-old-Bowen Wei-Evans, 10-year-old Knox and 6-year-old Lea are upset about leaving behind their friends, their schools, their dad, their dog and their personal treasures as their mother makes a hasty decision to leave Hong Kong and move to the family's small house in northern California. Their dad, a lawyer, has always done all the cooking and most of the parenting but has to stay behind in Hong Kong for his job; their mom is a high-powered banker who travels a lot but plans to do her job remotely from the U.S.