Books in Brief: My Own Lightning; Big Truck, Little Island; Wrecked

CHILDREN'S

My Own Lightning by Lauren Wolk; Dutton, 307 pages ($17.99) Age 10 and up.

...

12-year-old Annabelle McBride learned hard truths about life in "Wolf Hollow," Lauren Wolk's marvelous debut novel, set in 1943 in rural western Pennsylvania.

That novel was the haunting tale of Annabelle's attempts to deal on her own with the violent scheming of new classmate Betty Glengarry while trying to help a shell-shocked recluse, only to see her efforts end in tragedy. This sequel takes place a year later, as Annabelle is still dealing with her grief and guilt over the events in the first book.

It's June 1944, and Annabelle is helping the teacher clean the one-room schoolhouse when a thunderstorm blows in and Annabelle is struck by lightning as she races home. Someone "with rough hands" pounds her chest to restart her heart. She awakens, with burns on her arm and bruises on her chest, to find her senses heightened: "I could smell the rain as I'd never smelled it before: both clean and tarnished, like hot metal and plowed dirt and pond rot all mixed together." Always a perceptive and empathetic girl, she seems to have developed a new awareness of the feelings of animals, in particular the injured and mistreated dogs a neighbor is caring for in her barn.

Reports of missing dogs in the neighborhood bring Annabelle into the company of teenage bully Andy Woodberry, whose own dog has gone missing. Annabelle can't forgive Andy for his role in Betty's violence, but must reevaluate him when she witnesses his kindness to animals and to a stranger in medical distress.

Wolk writes beautifully: "Henry stopped in a puddle of shade." Or in describing Henry's dog, Buster, as wrapped up "in the smell of his boy: a mixture of soap and dirt, crushed grass, the milk and meat he'd had for breakfast, the brine of his tears, the warm tide of his breath." Annabelle narrates the tale in the past tense, as she learns new truths about how difficult it can be to see the right path clearly: "Smart often comes after a mistake. That was one lesson I'd already learned more than once." And eventually: "I need to be my own lightning...My own teacher. I should have been looking harder all along. And I'm sorry that I didn't know what I didn't know."

PICTURE BOOK

Big Truck, Little Island by Chris Van Dusen, Candlewick Press, 32 pages ($17.99) Ages 3 to 7.

A large red truck cab seems to be smiling from the cover of Maine illustrator Chris Van Dusen's charming picture book celebrating neighborliness and inspired by an actual incident on an island off the Maine coast.

A truck with a mysterious oversize load tips over on a steep and winding island road, blocking traffic and inspiring the cars' young passengers to propose an ingenious solution. The humorous singsong text ("the truck trundled off. It bucked up the bridge with a wheeze and a cough") and the droll illustrations (including a bird's-eye view of the island) make this a winner for the target age group.

YOUNG ADULT

Wrecked by Heather Henson; Simon & Schuster, Caitlyn Dlouhy Books, 252 pages ($18.99) Age 12 and up.

...

17-year-old Miri falls in love with Detroit transplant Fen in this romantic thriller, set against the backdrop of the meth epidemic in rural Kentucky and partly inspired by Shakespeare's The Tempest.

Miri has always lived with her dad, a survivalist type, learning to live off the land and tinker with engines in the home he calls Paradise, guarded by six pit bulls and camouflaged against surveillance from the skies. Her father won't discuss it, but Miri is aware the locals know her father as the Wizard for his skill at producing meth. Miri can't wait to leave Kentucky, figuring she can support herself with her skill as a mechanic, and she is intrigued with Fen, an artist who creates soundscapes from ambient sound recorded with his phone.

The first-person perspective alternates between Miri, Fen and 19-year-old Clay, who handles security for Miri's dad, communicating by walkie-talkie and patrolling the grounds with a machine gun. Henson offers an appealing romance, a harrowing portrayal of meth use in backwoods Kentucky and an explosive finale.

Jean Westmoore

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.