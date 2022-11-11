Books in Brief: My Good Man, Controlled Burn

YOUNG ADULT

My Good Man by Eric Gansworth; Levine Querido, 404 pages ($21.99) Ages 14 and up.

...

Onondaga author and artist Eric Gansworth, a Canisius College professor who grew up on the Tuscarora Reservation, offers an epic take on the coming-of-age novel in "My Good Man," framed as a 25-year-old journalist looking back on his formative years and his journey to adulthood, caught between two worlds and struggling with questions of identity, community and what it means to be a "good man."

This beautifully written, handsome book includes Gansworth's striking black and white illustrations and follows his 2020 memoir written in verse, "Apple (Skin to the Core)," which won Michael Printz honors and was longlisted for the National Book Award.

As the novel begins, the year is 1992 and cub reporter Brian Waterson is the only Indigenous staffer at the fictional Niagara Cascade newspaper, struggling to convince his tone-deaf editor he can do more than write stereotypical stories about the Reservation. When a police report comes in about a white man who was brutally assaulted and left at the side of the road on the reservation, he discovers the victim is the brother of his mother's late boyfriend. This launches Brian on the journey back to his childhood and adolescence and the role both men played in his life.

This is a triumph of storytelling, in the rich descriptions of growing up on the Reservation with its community traditions, holiday celebrations and beliefs and the obstacles of poverty, discrimination and bullying he faced. His ironworker father had no interest in his son; young Brian grew up with his mother in a falling-down house that had holes in the walls, a kerosene heater and no running water. His mother cleaned houses for rich people in Lewiston, meaning Brian was farmed out to a succession of babysitters, exposing him to colorful characters and experiences including "the Giantess" at the Believe It or Not Museum, a traffic accident in which a driver was impaled by the car aerial and evenings in bars watching poker and pinball games.

He was victimized for years by the constant bullying and humiliating pranks of a peer named Randy. Poverty also meant meager meals of ketchup soup or lettuce sandwiches, the embarrassing reality of free lunches at school, hand-me-down clothes and shoes and being shown only the "welfare" frames when he wanted wire rims for his first pair of glasses. The "good man" in his early life was his mother's white boyfriend, who would get him up for school, warm his clothes on the heater and feed him breakfast. Years later, another "good man" would reach out to him and set him on a path to a brighter future.

There is both humor and wisdom in Brian's narrative voice: A reference to threadbare Rez towels as "some strings loosely organized into a rectangle." Or "maybe college is mostly for those who could afford to not yet be adults."

Western New York readers will appreciate the local references: Love Canal, a Rush concert at Memorial Auditorium, Slipko's grocery, the JetPort, Clifton Hill, the Summit Park Mall with stores like Chess King and Recordland.

The 7 parts of "My Good Man" are named for Rush songs and each one features an original painting, inspired by a Rush album cover. In an author's note, Gansworth says the illustrations "reference iconic cover components as indigenous art forms." Each part also begins with a different arrangement of a Two Rows poem, referring to the first treaty between the Haudenosaunee and the Europeans affirming respect for each other's separate paths. "We maintain our own customs, governing ways of life and beliefs about the universe... We see the open territory ahead of us and acknowledge the mingled wakes we leave behind."

CHILDREN'S

Controlled Burn by Erin Soderberg Downing; Scholastic Press, 256 pages ($18.99) Ages 8 to 12.

...

A 12-year-old girl suffers crippling guilt over the fire that severely burned her younger sister but finds healing during a transformational summer with her grandparents in the Boundary Waters wilderness of Minnesota in this poignant novel by Minneapolis author Erin Soderberg Downing.

Maia is secretly convinced a candle in her bedroom ignited the blaze that nearly killed her sister Amelia, and the trauma of the fire has worsened her already acute anxiety issues. Spending every day in the wilderness at the fire tower with her gruff grandfather and his dog, swimming lessons, a baby fawn in need of help, and her friendship with a young neighbor all help draw her focus in a more positive direction. The author offers an insightful exploration of the consuming nature of acute anxiety and vivid descriptions of the Minnesota wilderness. In an author's note she explains that her grandfather did rescue a fawn.