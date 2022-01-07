Books in Brief: My Fine Fellow; Snow Angel, Sand Angel

This lovely picture book was inspired by the Hawaiian author's childhood longing to see "real snow" and her belief that children need to "see themselves" in art.

Claire has grown up in Hawaii dreaming of someday seeing real winter so her father drives the family to the top of Mauna Kea where she is crushed to discover the snow is blocks of ice, the altitude makes her dizzy and she has to wear her father's old socks on her hands and a cut-up beach towel as a scarf. Not only that, their "sled" is a sugarcane truck inner tube and their quickly melting snowman is made of lumps of ice with lava rocks for eyes and a pickled plum for a nose. "Someday I will see snow falling from the sky and be like the Inuit, who can name a hundred different kinds of snow."

Her father notes that "Native Hawaiians know the names of a hundred winds and all of the ocean's currents." A family trip to the beach the day before New Year's opens Claire's eyes to the special beauty of her home, as her family plays in the ocean surf, builds a sand man and crafts sand angels.

Lukashevsky's energetic, colorful illustrations offer an enticing glimpse of the wonders of Hawaii.

A glossary at the end describes some of the flora and fauna of Hawaii. And in a final note, Christopher Myers, head of imprint Make Me a World, writes "'Snow Angel, Sand Angel' is a book about different worlds, and how we imagine each other... and seeing how much like home a faraway place can be."

Jean Westmoore

