Books in Brief: My Fine Fellow; Snow Angel, Sand Angel
Books in Brief: My Fine Fellow; Snow Angel, Sand Angel

YOUNG ADULT

My Fine Fellow, a Delicious Entanglement by Jennieke Cohen; Harper/Teen, 310 pages ($17.99) Ages 14 and up. (Jan. 11 publication)

This delicious confection of a novel, a feminist retelling of "My Fair Lady," is set in an alternate history 1830s Britain, in which Princess Charlotte did not die in childbirth but lived to become queen and to spearhead advances for women. 

Jennieke Cohen, the Flipina-American author of "Dangerous Alliance," offers a vividly described historical backdrop, colorful characters, mouth-watering menus and an indictment of the anti-Semitism and racism of the day in this beguiling tale of an orphaned 17-year-old Jewish street peddler transformed into a gentleman culinary artist.

Rich, insufferable, know-it-all Helena Higgins and her best friend and fellow culinary student, Penelope Pickering, are searching for an "authentic taste of the Americas" as they prepare their senior research projects at the Royal Academy of Culinaria Artisticus in London when they meet one Elijah Little hawking his "Faraway Pasties," or empanadas, in the Covent Garden Market. (His seafaring uncle collects recipes for him while traveling the globe.)

 Elijah, who shares his uncle's grubby basement room on Old Fish Street, has always dreamed of a better life and takes Helena up on her offhand remark that he has the talent to someday run his own pastry shop. She decides to mold him into a gentleman culinarian as her senior project, teaching him proper speech and manners and cooking techniques and transforming his appearance with a haircut and gentleman's clothing.

Helena speaks: "This mud-trodden pasty of a person will be a croquembouche before I'm finished with him. Once we get him cleaned up, his hair cut, his grammar fixed, and some basic culinary technique embedded in his skull, he'll be beating ladies away with a walking stick."

Helena's rude behavior and an offhand anti-Semitic remark nearly end the project, but Elijah finds he is able to reveal his Jewish identity to Penelope, who, as the daughter of an English father and a mother from the Pacific Islands, has a keen awareness of London society's lack of tolerance for religious and ethnic difference. 

Cohen offers a savory mix of romance, drama and fine cuisine culminating in a high-pressure culinary competition that will appeal to fans of "The Great British Baking Show." A competition entry: a citrus ceviche with yellow chilies and a hint of preserved lemon with a side of plantain chips; a pan-sauteed fillet of sea bass coated in chili de arbol and paprika potatoes sliced and arranged to resemble fish scales; a sea bass and cod fritter with fresh coriander leaves, serrano chilies and a pineapple, chili and lime foam.

PICTURE BOOK

Snow Angel, Sand Angel by Lois-Ann Yamanaka, illustrated by Ashley Lukashevsky; Make Me A World ($17.99)

This lovely picture book was inspired by the Hawaiian author's childhood longing to see "real snow" and her belief that children need to "see themselves" in art.

Claire has grown up in Hawaii dreaming of someday seeing real winter so her father drives the family to the top of Mauna Kea where she is crushed to discover the snow is blocks of ice, the altitude makes her dizzy and she has to wear her father's old socks on her hands and a cut-up beach towel as a scarf. Not only that, their "sled" is a sugarcane truck inner tube and their quickly melting snowman is made of lumps of ice with lava rocks for eyes and a pickled plum for a nose. "Someday I will see snow falling from the sky and be like the Inuit, who can name a hundred different kinds of snow."

Her father notes that "Native Hawaiians know the names of a hundred winds and all of the ocean's currents." A family trip to the beach the day before New Year's opens Claire's eyes to the special beauty of her home, as her family plays in the ocean surf, builds a sand man and crafts sand angels.

Lukashevsky's energetic, colorful illustrations offer an enticing glimpse of the wonders of Hawaii.

A glossary at the end describes some of the flora and fauna of Hawaii. And in a final note, Christopher Myers, head of imprint Make Me a World, writes "'Snow Angel, Sand Angel' is a book about different worlds, and how we imagine each other... and seeing how much like home a faraway place can be."

Jean Westmoore

Reviewer of children's books for the Buffalo News and retired after 36 years at The News, working as a copy editor, assistant city editor, feature writer, youth section editor and digital content editor.

