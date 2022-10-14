Books in Brief: Merci Suárez Plays It Cool, Flamingo, The Restless Dark

CHILDREN'S

Merci Suárez Plays It Cool by Meg Medina; Candlewick Press, 340 pages ($18.99) Ages 10 to 14.

Merci Suárez must navigate new challenges at school and at home as Meg Medina brings her poignant trilogy about Merci and her working-class, Cuban-American family to a bittersweet conclusion. ("Merci Suárez Changes Gears," the first book, won the Newbery Medal.)

As a scholarship student at Seward Pines Academy, Merci understands well that her life is different from that of her affluent friends. She works, helping her father, a painting contractor. She has chores to do at home, helping babysit her energetic twin nephews and looking out for her beloved grandfather Lolo, whose dementia is getting worse. (The three families live in tiny adjoining houses.)

At school, she has a small group of friends and is unsure why her soccer teammate Avery, one of the popular crowd, suddenly seems interested in being friends with her. She is attracted to her friend Wilson, but confused by those feelings as well. As an 8th grader, she's old enough to attend night football games, to go on the school sleepaway weekend in St. Augustine, to serve as a teacher's assistant in the guidance office.

Medina offers a realistic portrait of a family dealing with the heartbreak of dementia, the economic realities that force Merci's brilliant older brother Roli to take a semester off from college to work at Walgreens and attend community college. Merci's often very funny narration leavens the narrative: When her mother observes that she might want to eat a different breakfast so she doesn't spend so much time in the bathroom, Merci observes: "My screen time is closely monitored, ... I'm required to store my phone in the kitchen overnight ... I have to do chores during my vacation. Now my bowel habits are being surveilled, too? Prison inmates probably have more privacy."

Spanish words sprinkled throughout make sense in context. "No squirting people with the sink hoses, amorcitos," Merci's aunt warns the twins at the salon where she has taken them for back-to-school haircuts.

Fans of the first two books will rejoice at this final chapter about these beloved characters.

GRAPHIC NOVEL

The Flamingo by Guojing; Random House Studio, 141 pages ($18.99) Ages 5 to 8.

A girl visiting her grandmother discovers a flamingo feather on the beach, launching a soaring adventure of the imagination in this beautiful book by gifted artist Guojing, who was born in China and now lives in Canada.

The grandmother tells a story of a little girl finding a flamingo egg and hatching and caring for the flamingo. After the granddaughter returns to her city apartment, she imagines her own flamingo adventure. The glorious illustrations, beautifully incorporating shades of flamingo pink and including the spectacular cover image of a giant flamingo perched on an apartment fire escape, were done with photoshop, watercolor and colored pencil.

YOUNG ADULT

The Restless Dark by Erica Waters; HarperTeen, 400 pages ($18.99) Ages 14 to 17.

A 17-year-old girl who narrowly escaped a serial killer attempts to find healing from her trauma by attending a wilderness competition to find the killer's remains in this atmospheric, creepy thriller from the author of "Ghost Wood Song" and "The River Has Teeth."

Lucy Wilson, an experienced hiker with an interest in environmental science, has avoided being alone for two years since she encountered Joseph Kincaid on a trail and saw him leap to his apparent death in Cloudkiss Canyon, Georgia. She gives a false name to sign up for the Killer Quest competition sponsored by the Human Beasties true crime podcast, offering $20,000 to the person who finds Kincaid's remains.

She immediately meets Carolina, an artist seeking to exorcise her own considerable personal demons, and Maggie, who is writing a paper for her college psychology class about the "dark underbelly" of true crime fandom, and the three join forces as a team for the competition.

Waters effectively shifts the narration between Lucy and Carolina as several ugly incidents threaten to derail the competition and as the canyon itself, with its unrelenting fog, seems to be poisoning the minds of all present. As a girl traumatized by the killer, Lucy is repulsed by the bloodlust of the contest hosts and the other competitors particularly one who dresses like Kincaid. Meanwhile, Carolina, the victim of psychological abuse from her religious zealot parents, is struggling with her belief that she is evil and responsible for the death of her boyfriend.