Books in Brief: Merci Suárez Can't Dance; What's Not to Love

Alison Sanger and Ethan Molloy have exhausted their teachers, their classmates and the principal with the furious intensity of their academic competition, in their AP classes and their extracurricular activities including the school newspaper. Now that they're seniors and both applying to Harvard, the rivalry has reached extreme proportions when the school principal assigns the two of them to organize the school's 10th reunion in place of the wealthy alumnus who was supposed to do it, throwing the two together on a task that requires cooperation.

Because the story is told from Alison's perspective, a fuller portrait emerges of her than of Ethan. She is the unplanned late-in-life daughter of elderly parents. She is 18, "going on 35," as her mother would say, so tightly wound she goes to school when she's sick as a dog with food poisoning. She has such a single-minded focus on her whiteboard, her demanding schedule and her life goals that she lacks insight into herself and empathy for others including her best friend, Dylan, and her much older sister, Jamie, who has moved back home after a breakup. When Jamie decides to start a band, Allison is annoyed the music will interfere with her studying; in a very telling scene she loses all interest in Teddy, the cute bass player, when he doesn't get her reference to "Teddy and the Rough Riders." In another scene, her classmates are all enjoying a bonfire at the beach while she staffs the s'more booth, all business and unable to relax.