Books in Brief: Merci Suárez Can't Dance; What's Not to Love

CHILDREN'S
Merci Suárez Can't Dance by Meg Medina; Candlewick Press, 384 pages ($17.99) Ages 9 to 12.
Meg Medina follows up her Newbery Medal-winner "Merci Suárez Changes Gears" with an equally excellent sequel, catching up one year later with Merci and her loving, hard-working extended family living in "Las Casitas," three tiny adjoining houses in South Florida.
Merci is now a 7th grader, on scholarship at Seaward Pines Academy. With her genius brother Roli away at college, Merci is facing new challenges at school and at home where her beloved grandfather, Lolo, is growing more frail and forgetful with dementia and her aunt Tia works long hours, leaving Merci often to babysit for her rambunctious 6-year-old twin nephews.
Merci grieves about the changes in her grandfather: "Sometimes it's hard not to keep a list of all that's gone. Bike riding with me. Walking us to the park. Asking me about my day. It's like he's fading, vanishing from the inside out a little bit each day, even though his body is still here."
The principal has assigned Merci and a Creole-Cajun classmate, Wilson Bellevue, "a human calculator," to reinvent the school store. Store duties include selling tickets to the Heart Ball, the school Valentine's Day dance organized by Merci's nemesis, Edna Santos, and an event Merci wants to avoid. Her friends' interest in the ball mystifies Merci. Her friend Hannah is gung-ho about handling the decorations: "Her eyes got all dewy once she thought about heart-shaped balloons and disco balls and, most of all, the glitter, glitter, glitter she could use to make all that stuff."
Pivotal events in the novel include an accident at the dance with some expensive camera equipment and a bullying incident that gives Merci an entirely new perspective about a classmate.
Meg Medina offers an unforgettable coming-of-age story of a smart, big-hearted girl with many family responsibilities making lots of mistakes as she deals with the challenges of growing up. She offers a spot-on portrayal of what it's like to be 12 years old: the physical changes, the self-absorption, the confusion, the feeling of being left behind by one's friends, the tentative first twinge of romantic attraction. She also offers a welcome – and rare – realistic portrait of the lives of working-class people. Merci's father is a painting contractor, her mother is a physical therapist, her aunt works at a bakery and is sometimes on her feet for 12 hours straight. Unlike her wealthier classmates, Merci understands what things cost, whether it's a bicycle, a sweatshirt, or even a pair of socks.
YOUNG ADULT
What's Not to Love by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka, Viking; 400 pages ($17.99) Ages 12 and up.
Co-authors Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka, who "met in high school and fell in love over a shared passion for Shakespeare," offer an entertaining novel of two high achievers falling for each other after years of intense academic rivalry in "What's Not to Love." (Previous works include "Time of Our Lives" and "If I'm Being Honest.")
Alison Sanger and Ethan Molloy have exhausted their teachers, their classmates and the principal with the furious intensity of their academic competition, in their AP classes and their extracurricular activities including the school newspaper. Now that they're seniors and both applying to Harvard, the rivalry has reached extreme proportions when the school principal assigns the two of them to organize the school's 10th reunion in place of the wealthy alumnus who was supposed to do it, throwing the two together on a task that requires cooperation.
Because the story is told from Alison's perspective, a fuller portrait emerges of her than of Ethan. She is the unplanned late-in-life daughter of elderly parents. She is 18, "going on 35," as her mother would say, so tightly wound she goes to school when she's sick as a dog with food poisoning. She has such a single-minded focus on her whiteboard, her demanding schedule and her life goals that she lacks insight into herself and empathy for others including her best friend, Dylan, and her much older sister, Jamie, who has moved back home after a breakup. When Jamie decides to start a band, Allison is annoyed the music will interfere with her studying; in a very telling scene she loses all interest in Teddy, the cute bass player, when he doesn't get her reference to "Teddy and the Rough Riders." In another scene, her classmates are all enjoying a bonfire at the beach while she staffs the s'more booth, all business and unable to relax.
Jean Westmoore