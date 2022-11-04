 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Books in Brief: Man Made Monsters, In Myrtle Peril

YOUNG ADULT

Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Rogers, illustrated by Jeff Edwards; Levine Querido, 315 pages ($19.99) Ages 12 and up.

The supernatural horrors of vampires, werewolves and zombies are woven with the real horrors of the violent American story – the displacement, dispossession and murder of indigenous peoples – in this dazzling, diverse, often terrifying anthology of tales from Cherokee writer Andrea L. Rogers.

Taking place in the experience of one extended Cherokee family across two centuries, each story is preceded by a person's name and a date (the month written in the Cherokee language). A family tree can be searched to track the connection between the tales which stretch from Texas in 1839 to a battlefield in World War I to a drive-in movie theater in the year 2039.  

The haunting first story, "An Old Fashioned Girl," gets things off to a grisly start. 16-year-old Ama Wilson is turned into a vampire when she, her baby brother and sister and their mother – in hiding from Texas Rangers after their band fled Texas for Indian Territory – fall prey to white travelers who are not what they seem. The accompanying illustration (also the cover image) is of a human heart imprinted with Cherokee words.

Rogers' stories are thrilling, varied, full of surprises, written in first-person, third-person, second-person. Villains can be a classmate, an abusive boyfriend, a violent father or husband, even a nurse in a hospital recovery room. In "American Predators," the stars of a reality TV show "American Scavengers" search for treasures amid pawnshop merchandise and try to  cash in on hallowed traditions of native craftsmanship.

Some tales are tender: A girl grieving her grandmother's death and the loss of a precious beaded earring,  the ghost of a dead cousin mysteriously appearing to sisters in peril during a freak snowstorm. In the poignant "Happily Ever After," a 19-year-old boy tries to create perfect online matches for his 17-year-old sister and their widowed father. 

Particularly fine is "Deer Women," which begins during a school lockdown drill and involves a white classmate with evil intentions and three girls collaborating on an art project inspired by the native Deer Woman legend.   

In the final, post-apocalyptic story, "The Zombies Attack the Drive-In," the power grid is down and humanity is threatened by the Zombie Flu. And the question is asked: "How different were zombies from the soldiers and settlers who wanted our land? The spiral that was history was exhausting when you could recognize it." 

Cherokee artist Jeff Edwards' striking line art, often incorporating Cherokee words, is the perfect complement to Rogers' fierce prose.

CHILDREN'S

In Myrtle Peril: A Myrtle Hardcastle Mystery by Elizabeth C. Bunce; Algonquin Young Readers, 355 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.

A ship lost at sea, an unclaimed fortune and a tonsillectomy all figure in this fourth installment of Elizabeth Bunce's entertaining, Edgar-winning mystery series set in Victorian England and starring intrepid 12-year-old detective Myrtle Hardcastle. 

Much of the action takes place in the spooky corridors and corners of the Royal Swinburne Hospital, where Myrtle's lawyer-father is confined after having  his tonsils removed. There he claims to have witnessed a murder, although his sore throat prevents him from making himself understood, speaking in a voice his sister compares to "a clogged drainpipe." 

The intrigue centers around Sally Cooke, a young girl who has traveled from Australia to England claiming to be Ethel Snowcroft and heir to the Snowcroft estate. Ethel was believed lost at sea with her parents as an infant when the ship Persephone vanished without a trace. She has the proper birthmark but is there a way to prove for certain who she is?

Myrtle narrates in entertaining fashion ("I was becoming convinced that a hospital really was the ideal place to commit a murder ... because of the splendid cleaning that got done here.") as she seeks to find a scientific way to prove Sally's claim even as Myrtle, her governess and her father investigate the hospital murder. The novel is rich in period detail including medical practices of the time and the Hardcastles' first purchase of a telephone. Amusing footnotes throughout include an explanation of the Old French origin of the word "curfew" and the interesting tidbit that German chemist Robert Bunsen "had a mineral named for him, explored Icelandic volcanoes and survived arsenic poisoning (probably not all at the same time").

Jean Westmoore

Reviewer of children's books for the Buffalo News and retired after 36 years at The News, working as a copy editor, assistant city editor, feature writer, youth section editor and digital content editor.

