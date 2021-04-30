Books in Brief: Luck of the Titanic, Jukebox, My Day With the Panye

The novel is told from Valora's perspective: "Something skirts over my boot and I recoil. A rat. They are certainly bold here, called by the peanut peddlers and meat pie hawkers. I shrink away from a pile of crates , where the rodents are making short work of a melon rind. The river slaps a rhythm against Titanic's hull, and my heart beats double time with the slosh."

Lee offers a vividly detailed picture of life aboard the Titanic through a very different lens, of the racism experienced by its Asian passengers. She also manages to pull off a delicate balancing act, making it seem possible that someone could actually engineer an acrobatic circus audition aboard the rail of a luxury liner. A compelling romance adds to the poignancy of the finale.

In an afterword, Lee notes that six of the eight Chinese men aboard the Titanic survived, an astonishing percentage when the survival rate for third-class passengers was only 25 percent. Shamed for surviving, they did not discuss their experience and little is known about them.

Lee is a founding member of We Need Diverse Books.

GRAPHIC NOVEL

Jukebox by Nidhi Chanani; First Second Books, 210 pages ($14.99) Ages 8 to 12.