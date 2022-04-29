Books in Brief: Louisa June and the Nazis in the Waves, Debating Darcy

CHILDREN'S

Louisa June and the Nazis in the Waves by L.M. Elliott; Katherine Tegen Books, 320 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.

A little-known field of battle in World War II – German U-boat attacks on cargo ships along the East Coast – is the backdrop for this poignant novel of a 13-year-old girl in Tidewater Virginia navigating loss and heartache with her family.

The tale is narrated by Louisa June, the feisty youngest of five children, helping to keep her family's 70-acre farm running while her two oldest brothers are serving in the Merchant Marine and the Navy. Even her sister is aiding the war effort, working as a welder making "Liberty Boats." The novel opens in March 1942, two months after Hitler declared war on the U.S., and a prologue offers background of what German submariners referred to as the "Great American Turkey Shoot," ferocious attacks on oil tankers, ore carriers and other ships from Cape Cod to North Carolina.

Louisa June's father, a tugboat captain, recruits 17-year-old college-bound Butler to make a single trip as his radio operator to earn money for college, a decision that has tragic consequences and sends Louisa June's mother into the depths of depression.

Elliott is a descriptive writer and beautifully evokes the coastal Tidewater backdrop, the rhythms of farm life and Louisa June's skill at navigating the waters, whether oyster fishing with her brother or eel hunting with her friend Emmett. The marsh was "perpetually flowing ... thrumming with dragonflies, cicadas, crickets, katydids, mosquitoes ... a thousand shades of green and blue...and so very alive."

The author offers a sensitive portrayal of a family grappling with depression at a time when there was little understanding or medical treatment for it. Louisa faces the daunting task of cheering up her mother: "If Mama didn't move – spoke so soft I had to lean in to hear her – and was staring out the window as if an army of ghosts drifted among the wild water lilies, I could pour her pot after pot of 'something nice' and she wouldn't revive." Louisa's eccentric Cousin Belle often comes to the rescue, with jars of Brunswick stew, supplies of coffee and sugar, books, kittens or stories for Louisa about her service as a Red Cross volunteer in France during World War I.

In an author's note at the end, Elliott notes that incidents in the novel were based on actual events including the March 31, 1942, attack on a tugboat, in which a German U-boat sank the barges of coal and lumber, then shelled the tugboat and set it afire.

YOUNG ADULT

Debating Darcy by Sayantani DasGupta; Scholastic, 320 pages ($18.99) Ages 12 and up.

16-year-old Leela Bose, daughter of Indian immigrants, is the Lizzy Bennet in this clever feminist update of "Pride and Prejudice," set in New Jersey in the world of high school debate, reshaping the class conflict of Jane Austen's original as the divide between public and private school while also addressing racism and sexism.

Austen fans will marvel at Sayantani DasGupta's inspired use of verbatim chunks of dialogue from the 1813 novel, her creative twists on character and place names (Mr. and Mrs. Gardiner are dog names in this book) and her faithfulness to the original in her staging of pivotal scenes.

Longbourn High School junior Leela has her off-putting first meeting with star debater Firoze Darcy – a Netherfield Academy senior of Pakistani descent – during lunch at debate competition when she and her friends are belting out show tunes standing on a cafeteria table and she embarrasses him by crooning a song from "Hamilton." He responds with the "she's not beautiful enough to tempt me" line, a criticism that stirs up painful memories for Leela of being bullied over her brown skin at her all-white elementary school.

This competitive world of high school debate provides the perfect backdrop for Leela and Firoze to argue their way into falling for each other. Sparks fly, as they spar about everything, including "Hamilton" (which Leela loves and Firoze dismisses as "a weak apologist play that lets a bunch of racist enslavers off the hook, makes them seem palatable and cool").

And while the predatory villain of this new novel is just as despicable as Austen's George Wickham, his would-be victim finds a way to get her justice in a way a girl could not have in Austen's day.

SanGupta dedicates her YA debut: "For all the brown girls who dreamt of gossamer gowns/Only to realize we were already wearing crowns."

Jean Westmoore

