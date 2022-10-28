 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Books in Brief: Lotus Bloom and the Afro Revolution, The Real Dada Mother Goose

CHILDREN'S

Lotus Bloom and the Afro Revolution by Sherri Winston; Bloomsbury Children's Books, 262 pages ($16.99) Ages 9 to 12.

Sherri Winston, author of many acclaimed books for young readers, dedicates this marvelous new book "to everyone who has ever faced a challenge and decided to stand up and do your thing! Right on, brothers and sisters. Right on!"

The novel is narrated in the fresh, fierce, funny voice of 12-year-old Lotus Bloom, who is known for two things: her skill at the violin and her "bodacious" afro. Although her mother would prefer a different hair style for her, Lotus has been "rocking the woolly mammoth ... since forever. It takes me an hour to twist it up at night."

The new Atlantis School of the Arts in Miami Beach is a dream come true for Lotus, who began playing violin at age 3 and dreams of living with her musician dad and studying in Paris. But her best friend, the aptly named Rebel Mitchell, is angry that the county has spent so much money on an arts school while neglecting the neighborhood schools which she and Lotus have always attended together.

When Lotus is chosen to replace an older boy as concertmaster in the orchestra at her new school, she becomes the target of bullies who throw paper airplanes into her afro during rehearsals and then circulate a racist meme about her. The school's response to her complaint is a letter accusing her of a dress code violation for the "unruly nature of her hair" and threatening her with suspension.

Inspired by real incidents of Black girls battling discriminatory school dress codes, Winston offers a compelling story of friends at cross-purposes, family dynamics that make Lotus eager to please and wary of confrontation and a marvelous portrait of a gifted musician who finds joy in performing. The fraught politics of magnet schools vs. neighborhood schools are convincingly portrayed along with the social dramas of middle school. Most of all Winston offers an unforgettable character in Lotus, as she slowly comes to see that she will have to fight for her right to be herself. 

"Lotus Bloom" was one of 10 books longlisted for the 2022 National Book Award for Young People's Literature.

CHILDREN'S

The Real Dada Mother Goose, A Treasury of Complete Nonsense by Jon Scieszka, illustrated by Julia Rothman, Candlewick Press, 72 pages ($19.99) 

....

Inspired by the Dada movement's rejection of reason, "Stinky Cheese Man" creator Jon Scieszka offers a wild anthology of 6 classic nursery rhymes playfully parsed, decoded, translated and remixed with droll illustrations by Julia Rothman and incorporating some of Blanche Fisher Wright's illustrations from "The Real Mother Goose."

First up is "Humpty Dumpty," the familiar rhyme followed by a "censored" version, one incorporating dictionary definitions ("Humpty Dumpty had a great sudden uncontrollable descent"), a "boring" version, a postcard written from summer camp, a Morse code version and an online translation telephone version translating from Finnish to Zulu to Latin to Samoan to English. 

"Jack Be Nimble" offers 3 versions in secret code including pig Latin, a multiple choice test marked with a red F and the note "see me after class," an esperanto version, a "bad lib" version ("Jack be ugly/Jack be sweaty/Jack jump over the Abominable Yeti"), a "spoonerism" and a book report ("I liked this rhyme because there was some good action").  "The Other Mother Hubbard" has a jabberwocky version, a comic strip, a version told backwards and Hubbard "variations" including one beginning "Young Dr. Fabratory went to the laboratory."

"Hey Diddle Diddle" inspires a news article, a recipe, a map, a page of jokes, a haiku and a pop quiz. The variations on "Hickory Dickory Docks" include Egyptian hieroglyphs and an N+7 version, in which each noun and pronoun is replaced with the 7th noun following it in the dictionary.

This book would be an invaluable classroom tool inspiring all kinds of entertaining and intriguing writing exercises. Comprehensive notes at the end explain Morse code, the  translation telephone, esperanto, the secret codes, the rebus, Egyptian hieroglyphs and wordplay references including "spoonerisms" named after British clergyman William Archibald Spooner who was famous for mangling phrases.

Jean Westmoore

