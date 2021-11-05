Books in Brief: Little Thieves; Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party's Promise to the People

FICTION
Little Thieves by Margaret Owen; Henry Holt, 500 pages ($18.99). Ages 12 and up.
Margaret Owen knows how to spin an entertaining yarn ("The Merciful Crow," "The Faithless Hawk"), and she works her magic yet again in this dazzling reworking of "The Goose Girl."
In the traditional fairy tale, a wicked maid steals the kind princess' face and her life (including her betrothed), but the maid is exposed and dies horribly for her crimes. Here, Vanja Schmidt, the "wicked maid," is the star, getting a chance to tell her own story in an intricately plotted tale of gods, curses, detectives, spirits and scheming nobles. And as always, Owen's sympathies lie with the underdog. (Vanja muses: "I wanted her to know what it was like sleeping in moldering straw, having only one tatty, smelly frock to her name, living at the mercy of a world that didn't give a damn.")
The daughter of a mother who handed her over to Death and Fortune, Vanja is determined to break free of her otherworldly godmothers. As the novel begins, it has been a year since Vanja stole Princess Gisele's face and life – thanks to a string of enchanted pearls – and she is busily robbing the local royalty of their jewelry to finance a permanent escape to her own chosen future.
Then she runs afoul of a god who curses her for her greed; a ruby pops out on her face, a pearl on her belly button. She has two weeks to mend her ways or her body will harden completely into gems and she will die. To complicate matters, she is also facing her imminent marriage to Gisele's fiance, the Margrave Adalbrecht von Reigenbach, a singularly repulsive, power-mad individual twice her age.
The arrival of a junior detective investigating the jewel thefts ramps up the suspense, as an increasingly desperate Vanja struggles to undo the curse by making amends to those she has wronged.
Owen excels at fantasy world-building and she has outdone herself here. She is a colorful writer and the narrative hums along, with humor, suspense and romance. (The cook Yannec is "a great salt ham of a man with the thick arms of someone who spends their days wrestling stew.")
NONFICTION
Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party's Promise to the People by Kekla Magoon; Candlewick Press, 400 pages ($24.99). Age 12 and up.
Kekla Magoon's fascinating, meticulously researched account of the Black Panther Party, liberally illustrated with photos and news clippings and other documentary material, is a National Book Award finalist and deserves wide readership for shining a spotlight on a movement that has much relevance to the present day.
In giving important context to the rise of the Panthers, Magoon sketches out the nation's racist history, of African slavery, the failure of Reconstruction after the Civil War, the Jim Crow South, the mixed gains of the civil rights movement.
The Black Panther Party for Self-Defense was founded in Oakland, Calif., by Bobby Seale and Huey Newton, who began armed community patrols to protect Black people from police brutality. 53 years before a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, the police fatal shooting of an unarmed black teen inspired the protest in Sacramento that first introduced the Panthers to the nation. Then California Gov. Ronald Reagan fled the scene as the armed Panthers arrived at the Capitol building to protest a proposed gun law specifically targeting their group and were misdirected onto the Assembly floor rather than the visitors gallery. (The Sacramento Bee headline read: "Capitol Is Invaded, State Police Halt Armed Negro Band.")
Magoon documents the Panthers' courage and organizational savvy, as their influence spread despite constant surveillance, hostility and attacks by law enforcement. The Panthers, who embraced revolutionary socialist political ideology, emphasized knowing and following the law and educating members (who joined expecting action and instead got homework), printed an influential newspaper, set up an extensive network of breakfast programs and medical clinics. Young people and women played a vital role in the organization.
Only in the 1980s did Freedom of Information requests expose the FBI COINTELPRO campaign of murder (including the assassination of Fred Hampton, subject of the 2021 film "Judas and the Black Messiah") and sabotage against the Panthers and the use of infiltrators to cause discord within the organization. Magloon notes "they were political assassinations: the deliberate murder of individuals who couldn't be taken down using the law, even taking into consideration a justice system that was racially biased and in many cases outright corrupt."
Magoon includes a list of key figures, a timeline, a glossary and suggestions for further reading. Readers may want to check out Stanley Nelson Jr.'s 2015 documentary, "The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution."
PICTURE BOOK
The Spectacular Suit by Kat Patrick, illustrated by Hayley Wells; Scribble ($17.99) Ages 3 to 8.
Frankie is excited about a "super deluxe garden party" her single mom, older sister and brother are throwing for her birthday until her mom presents three dresses for her to choose from to wear for her party. What she really wants to wear is a suit, a spectacular suit, "a suit that would take you places ... something with lightning bolts and stars and style." Frankie sketches a picture of the suit of her dreams and her family sets to work to make it happen. This is a delightful story of a child expressing herself with the help of a supportive family. The marvelous illustrations are in tones of yellow, orange and blue.
Jean Westmoore