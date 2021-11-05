Books in Brief: Little Thieves; Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party's Promise to the People

Only in the 1980s did Freedom of Information requests expose the FBI COINTELPRO campaign of murder (including the assassination of Fred Hampton, subject of the 2021 film "Judas and the Black Messiah") and sabotage against the Panthers and the use of infiltrators to cause discord within the organization. Magloon notes "they were political assassinations: the deliberate murder of individuals who couldn't be taken down using the law, even taking into consideration a justice system that was racially biased and in many cases outright corrupt."

Magoon includes a list of key figures, a timeline, a glossary and suggestions for further reading. Readers may want to check out Stanley Nelson Jr.'s 2015 documentary, "The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution."

PICTURE BOOK

The Spectacular Suit by Kat Patrick, illustrated by Hayley Wells; Scribble ($17.99) Ages 3 to 8.

Frankie is excited about a "super deluxe garden party" her single mom, older sister and brother are throwing for her birthday until her mom presents three dresses for her to choose from to wear for her party. What she really wants to wear is a suit, a spectacular suit, "a suit that would take you places ... something with lightning bolts and stars and style." Frankie sketches a picture of the suit of her dreams and her family sets to work to make it happen. This is a delightful story of a child expressing herself with the help of a supportive family. The marvelous illustrations are in tones of yellow, orange and blue.

Jean Westmoore

