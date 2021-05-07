Books in Brief: Last Gate of the Emperor, Maybe Maybe Marisol Rainey, You Have a Match

8-year-old Marisol Rainey is a worrier. Her mother, a science teacher, emigrated from the Philippines; her father works on an oil rig and is home only one week a month. Marisol is afraid of falling and won't climb the giant magnolia tree in the back yard she has named Peppina, even though her best friend, Jada, climbs the tree with ease. Marisol hasn't yet learned to swim; she hates gym class and speaking in front of the class at school. When her mind races with worry, she calms herself down by watching silent movies at night on her brother's computer.

Kelly is a wonderful writer, and her narrative sings along. ("It's the first day of summer and it's approximately five bazillion degrees outside with 2,000 percent humidity.") She offers a lovely tale of friendship, of what it's like to be a child suffocated by anxiety, of taking the first step toward being brave. Her simple but perfect illustrations bring her characters to life.

YOUNG ADULT

You Have A Match by Emma Lord; Wednesday Books, 320 pages ($18.99) Ages 12 and up.

This sweet teen romance from Emma Lord is a "Parent Trap" for the Instagram age, complete with a surprise sister and summer camp high jinx.