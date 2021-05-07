Books in Brief: Last Gate of the Emperor, Maybe Maybe Marisol Rainey, You Have a Match

CHILDREN'S
Last Gate of the Emperor by Kwame Mbalia and Prince Joel Makonnen; Scholastic Press, 289 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.
The second-best player of an underground augmented reality game finds himself dodging terrifying villains in a galactic battle with very high stakes in this thrilling futuristic Africa sci-fi adventure, inspired by the rich history of Ethiopia. (Co-author Joel Makonnen is the great-grandson of Haile Selassie I, the last emperor of Ethiopia.)
Always on the move with his Uncle Moti, 12-year-old Yared Heywat finds himself living in a rundown city named Addis Prime ruled in no-nonsense fashion by The Authority. Yared is constantly in trouble at his pricey new school for his truancy and his wisecracking ways. He'd rather be playing The Hunt for Kaleb's Obelisk, but when he is forced to sign into the game using his real name, Addis Prime comes under attack and Yared realizes he is the target.
With a rival gamer, a girl who goes by moniker The Ibis, and his robotic lion, Yared will have to rely on every gaming skill he has to elude or outwit a terrifying enemy as he discovers shocking truths about himself and his family, as he discovers that tales told by his Uncle Moti of the lost empire of Axum seem to actually be reality.
The authors have crafted this futuristic world in fascinating detail. Yared flees school via hovercan, a driverless, pre-programmed floating garbage truck. The Authority Net floating overhead contains a swarm of insect-like drones capable of firing immobilizing electric beads at miscreants who might be guilty of running through the streets or shouting.
The narrative is rich in Ethiopian lore, place names and historical references. (The publisher provides a list with promotional materials, but it would be nice to have included it in the book itself). References range from birr (the actual currency of Ethiopia) to foods (yasa tibs, teff, mitmita) to weapons (shotel, beautiful curved swords wielded by elite Ethiopian warriors, the Meshenitai) to historical figures (the game is named for King Kaleb, best-known king of Axum).
The authors offer creative world-building inspired by Ethiopia's unique history, thrilling action and compelling characters. In an interview with the blackfictionaddiction website, Kwame Mbalia suggests more adventures might be coming.
CHAPTER BOOK
Maybe Maybe Marisol Rainey Book 1 by Erin Entrada Kelly; Greenwillow Books, 145 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.
Gifted and versatile Erin Entrada Kelly (2018 Newbery Medalist for "Hello, Universe" and author of 2021 Newbery Honor book "We Dream of Space") takes the plunge into illustration in this delightful, heartfelt book for independent readers, the planned first of a series inspired by her childhood growing up in Louisiana.
8-year-old Marisol Rainey is a worrier. Her mother, a science teacher, emigrated from the Philippines; her father works on an oil rig and is home only one week a month. Marisol is afraid of falling and won't climb the giant magnolia tree in the back yard she has named Peppina, even though her best friend, Jada, climbs the tree with ease. Marisol hasn't yet learned to swim; she hates gym class and speaking in front of the class at school. When her mind races with worry, she calms herself down by watching silent movies at night on her brother's computer.
Kelly is a wonderful writer, and her narrative sings along. ("It's the first day of summer and it's approximately five bazillion degrees outside with 2,000 percent humidity.") She offers a lovely tale of friendship, of what it's like to be a child suffocated by anxiety, of taking the first step toward being brave. Her simple but perfect illustrations bring her characters to life.
YOUNG ADULT
You Have A Match by Emma Lord; Wednesday Books, 320 pages ($18.99) Ages 12 and up.
This sweet teen romance from Emma Lord is a "Parent Trap" for the Instagram age, complete with a surprise sister and summer camp high jinx.
16-year-old Abigail Day agrees to have her DNA tested at the same time as her best friend (and crush) Leo. He hopes to track down the family in the Philippines that gave him up for adoption; she figures she will find out just how Irish she is: 30%? 40%?. Instead she gets bombshell news: she has a perfect match, a sister 18 months older than she, a secret her parents have never shared with her.
Abby likes to skateboard and climb trees and has the scars to prove it. She's been struggling in school since her beloved grandfather died but is obsessed with nature photography although she doesn't show her photos to anyone but Leo and her friend Connie. Her newly discovered sister, Savannah Tully, seems like her polar opposite, a rule-follower and Instagram favorite with her perfect style sense and wellness routines.
Willingly suspend your disbelief on a few plot points, and this is a most charming beach read.
