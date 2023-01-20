Books in Brief: Kurt Vonnegut, the Making of a Writer; We Are Here

YOUNG ADULT

Kurt Vonnegut, the Making of a Writer by Dan Wakefield; Triangle Square/Seven Stories Press, 264 pages ($25.95). Age 12 and up.

Novelist, screenwriter and fellow Indiana native Dan Wakefield draws on letters, essays, speeches, novels and his long friendship with Kurt Vonnegut for this excellent biography, the first Vonnegut biography written for teens.

Wakefield's unusual use of the second-person gives the book a startling immediacy and intimacy, as here where he describes the influence Ida Young, the family's Black domestic worker, had on Kurt as a child, reading him poetry and the Sermon on the Mount, telling him about the lynchings and injustices endured by Black people: "She was your prep school before you even went to school and after you started. She's prepared you to be who you are."

A harrowing chapter details Vonnegut's experience as a U.S. Army enlistee taken prisoner by the Germans at the Battle of the Bulge. Housed in an underground slaughterhouse in Dresden, he survived the American firebombing, witnessing an atrocity that would haunt him all his life and later inspire "Slaughterhouse Five." Wakefield writes: "In the morning you all come out and look around. The sky is blue. The city is gone." In a lecture decades later at the National Air and Space Museum, Vonnegut said: "The firebombing of Dresden was an emotional event without a trace of military importance. The Germans purposely kept the city free of major war industries and arsenals and troop concentrations to that it might be a safe haven for the wounded and refugees... It was a famous world art treasure ... and about as sinister as a wedding cake."

In fascinating detail Wakefield chronicles Vonnegut's struggles to get published, the back and forth with editors, the multiple revisions and rejections, the thrill when Collier's finally bought a short story, the sense of triumph when he felt he was making enough money as a writer to quit his "nightmare job" doing PR for General Electric, the financial success of "Slaughterhouse Five," which was turned down by three publishers before Delacorte bought it.

A complete portrait of Vonnegut as artist, practical joker, brother, father, uncle, friend, mentor and humanist emerges, mostly through his own words (the cover sports a Vonnegut silk-screen drawing, a passion he discovered late in life). Included are the fiery letter he wrote the draft board when his son sought conscientious objector status during the Vietnam War, the prank letter that almost got him fired from GE, the scathing letter he wrote a critic ("thank you for your comments on how slowly my literary reputation is dying"), the tender last phone conversation he had with his ex-wife as she lay on her deathbed.

Vonnegut died April 11, 2007, after falling on the steps of his town house and hitting his head. Wakefield concludes the book with a quote from a speech his friend had planned to deliver in Indianapolis for their hometown's celebration of "The Year of Vonnegut": "And how should we behave during this Apocalypse? We should be unusually kind to one another certainly. But we should also stop being so serious. Jokes help a lot. And get a dog, if you don't already have one ... I'm out of here."

PICTURE BOOK

We Are Here by Tami Charles, illustrated by Bryan Collier; Orchard Books ($18.99).

This eloquent, inspiring, beautifully illustrated book celebrating the journey and legacy of Black people comes from the creators of companion title "All Because You Matter."

Charles' musical, exuberant poetry declares: "The journey of who we are stretches beyond rivers, roads, mountains high-fiving blue skies. We were cool-like-that from the beginning of time, can't you see? ... From brick and grit, we built this place.... We are joy! Igniting the world like stars caliente and bright, like trumpets blaring at midnight! ... We are intercontinental, can't you see? With our strut, and our style. Trend-setters, Go-getters."

Bryan Collier's stunning illustrations are done in watercolor and collage; a note at the end gives short bios of those pictured.