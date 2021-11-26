Books in Brief: Killers of the Flower Moon, Juana & Lucas: Muchos Changes

Medina's marvelous, sprawling cartoon illustrations, occupying a full or sometimes double page, bring her characters and Bogota itself to life. (The baby, born premature, is pictured on a full page barely visible in an incubator surrounded by medical equipment. ("She's the most pequeñita baby I've ever seen. She looks like a little pink raisin, her skin all wrinkly.") On a page where Juana is complaining to her mother that she doesn't want to try skate camp ("there are things you don't have to try even once before you know you don't like them, like eating dirt or swimming with piranhas"), Medina offers a double spread of nasty piranhas swimming across the page interspersed with spoonfuls of dirt.

With the help of her supportive family and her own upbeat attitude, Juana successfully weathers each crisis as it comes, whether it means warming up to the pluses of being a big sister or tackling a new activity like skate camp where she doesn't know anyone and falls down all the time at first, and is the only camper with "muy weird" skates that strap onto her shoes.

PICTURE BOOK

The Spectacular Suit by Kat Patrick, illustrated by Hayley Wells; Scribble ($17.99) Ages 3 to 8.

...

Frankie is excited about a "super deluxe garden party" her single mom, older sister and brother are throwing for her birthday until her mom presents three dresses for her to choose from to wear for her party. What she really wants to wear is a suit, a spectacular suit, "a suit that would take you places ... something with lightning bolts and stars and style." Frankie sketches a picture of the suit of her dreams and her family sets to work to make it happen. This is a delightful story of a child expressing herself with the help of a supportive family. The marvelous illustrations are in tones of yellow, orange and blue.

Jean Westmoore

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.