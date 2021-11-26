Books in Brief: Killers of the Flower Moon, Juana & Lucas: Muchos Changes

YOUNG ADULT
Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, Young Readers Edition by David Grann; Crown Books for Young Readers, 267 pages ($18.99) Ages 12 and up.
A terrible, little-known chapter of American history comes to life in this compelling adaptation for young readers of David Grann's acclaimed book documenting the 1920s reign of terror against the Osage people, dozens of whom were murdered by greedy whites who wanted their oil wealth.
Members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma were among the wealthiest people in the world in the '20s, thanks to their legal right to the oil discovered under their land. Some lived in mansions, had chauffeurs, employed white servants. But then they began to die in suspicious circumstances, often at young ages; some were shot, some poisoned, two were blown up. Often they left behind spouses and young children.
Local law enforcement couldn't seem to make any headway tracking down the killers. Grann documents the corruption in the justice system of the day (including bribing jurors) but it was also dangerous to ask questions: Two prominent white citizens who attempted to seek a federal investigation ended up murdered as well. When the Osage death toll hit 24, the FBI launched an investigation headed by former Texas Ranger Tom White, who put together an undercover team to find the killers.
Grann offers the pacing of a thriller in this complex murder mystery with its multiple victims and multiple suspects against the backdrop of a Wild West peopled by desperadoes and corrupt and racist businessmen, lawyers, doctors and law enforcement. Tom White's dogged persistence in seeking justice makes him a fascinating character. The Osage were required to have legal guardians supervise their spending; the system of legal guardianship systematically robbed the Osage of their money and many of the murders were traced back to these guardians. Interviews with descendants of victims makes clear the terrible toll this reign of terror exacted on the Osage. There is still no firm death toll.
CHILDREN'S
Juana & Lucas Muchos Changes by Juana Medina, Candlewick Press, 87 pages ($14.99) Ages 7 to 11.
Juana goes to skating camp for the first time while dealing with her conflicted feelings about her mother's difficult pregnancy and the pending arrival of a crying baby to the family in the third installment of author-illustrator Juana Medina's charming series for young readers about a girl and her dog, set in her native Colombia.
The irrepressible Juana narrates the tale; Spanish words are sprinkled throughout and are always clear in context. ("Mami says [skating camp] will give me an oportunidad to make new friends, but I'm happy with the great amigos I already have.")
Medina's marvelous, sprawling cartoon illustrations, occupying a full or sometimes double page, bring her characters and Bogota itself to life. (The baby, born premature, is pictured on a full page barely visible in an incubator surrounded by medical equipment. ("She's the most pequeñita baby I've ever seen. She looks like a little pink raisin, her skin all wrinkly.") On a page where Juana is complaining to her mother that she doesn't want to try skate camp ("there are things you don't have to try even once before you know you don't like them, like eating dirt or swimming with piranhas"), Medina offers a double spread of nasty piranhas swimming across the page interspersed with spoonfuls of dirt.
With the help of her supportive family and her own upbeat attitude, Juana successfully weathers each crisis as it comes, whether it means warming up to the pluses of being a big sister or tackling a new activity like skate camp where she doesn't know anyone and falls down all the time at first, and is the only camper with "muy weird" skates that strap onto her shoes.
PICTURE BOOK
The Spectacular Suit by Kat Patrick, illustrated by Hayley Wells; Scribble ($17.99) Ages 3 to 8.
Frankie is excited about a "super deluxe garden party" her single mom, older sister and brother are throwing for her birthday until her mom presents three dresses for her to choose from to wear for her party. What she really wants to wear is a suit, a spectacular suit, "a suit that would take you places ... something with lightning bolts and stars and style." Frankie sketches a picture of the suit of her dreams and her family sets to work to make it happen. This is a delightful story of a child expressing herself with the help of a supportive family. The marvelous illustrations are in tones of yellow, orange and blue.
Jean Westmoore