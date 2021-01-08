Books in Brief: Just Like That, Three Keys, Every Single Lie

CHILDREN'S

Just Like That by Gary D. Schmidt; Clarion Books, 400 pages ($16.99) Ages 10 to 14.

Acclaimed author Gary D. Schmidt returns to the Vietnam War years (and the world of "The Wednesday Wars" and "Okay for Now") for this marvelous novel of healing and loss and the redemptive power of connection.

Devastated by the death of her best friend, Meryl Lee Kowalski goes along with her parents' scheme to send her away to a girls boarding school in Maine, far from her hometown of Hicksville, Long Island. Meanwhile, young Matt Coffin, on the run from his terrible past, finds himself in the same Maine town, where the kindly headmistress of St. Elene's Preparatory Academy for Girls takes him under her wing.

Meryl Lee is desperately lonely and often finds herself unexpectedly overwhelmed by grief ("the Blank") but is challenged by the headmistress to find a way to become "Accomplished." So she soldiers on, navigating the 8th grade and the terrors of snobby classmates, field hockey, biology dissections and the stodgy class-stratified etiquette of St. Elene's where the locals serving as maids are treated as second-class citizens.