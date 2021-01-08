Books in Brief: Just Like That, Three Keys, Every Single Lie

CHILDREN'S
Just Like That by Gary D. Schmidt; Clarion Books, 400 pages ($16.99) Ages 10 to 14.
Acclaimed author Gary D. Schmidt returns to the Vietnam War years (and the world of "The Wednesday Wars" and "Okay for Now") for this marvelous novel of healing and loss and the redemptive power of connection.
Devastated by the death of her best friend, Meryl Lee Kowalski goes along with her parents' scheme to send her away to a girls boarding school in Maine, far from her hometown of Hicksville, Long Island. Meanwhile, young Matt Coffin, on the run from his terrible past, finds himself in the same Maine town, where the kindly headmistress of St. Elene's Preparatory Academy for Girls takes him under her wing.
Meryl Lee is desperately lonely and often finds herself unexpectedly overwhelmed by grief ("the Blank") but is challenged by the headmistress to find a way to become "Accomplished." So she soldiers on, navigating the 8th grade and the terrors of snobby classmates, field hockey, biology dissections and the stodgy class-stratified etiquette of St. Elene's where the locals serving as maids are treated as second-class citizens.
Schmidt performs a kind of alchemy with his talent for crafting memorable characters, with his gift for bringing home the deeply personal tragedy of those who lost loved ones in Vietnam (a war that is ancient history to his target audience), with his gift for centering his storytelling around grace and the healing power of love. He even manages to make the dark Dickensian story of Matt's terrible life and the villain hunting for him seem like it might plausibly happen in 20th century America.
Three Keys, a Front Desk novel by Kelly Yang; Scholastic Press, 288 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.
This marvelous sequel to award-winning 2018 novel "Front Desk" returns to the story of feisty, take-charge Mia Tang, now a sixth grader running the front desk of the Calivista Motel in California which her parents and a host of other immigrant investors now own. ("Front Desk" dealt with her parents' struggle to manage the motel for previous owner, the greedy, nasty Mr. Yao.)
Mia's father was a geneticist, her mother an engineer in China. But in the U.S., they work night and day cleaning rooms and doing laundry at their struggling motel. At school, Mia must deal with snobby classmates and her stand-offish teacher, who gives her bad grades for her essays and stirs up anti-immigrant sentiment in the classroom with her fervent support for the re-election campaign of California Gov. Pete Wilson.
Mia is determined to be a writer and to fight injustice wherever she finds it, whether it's starting a Kids for Kids Club at school or finding a way to help her best friend, Lupe, who is undocumented. Anti-immigrant sentiment is running high in California, with Proposition 187 on the ballot, which proposed cutting off health care and public education and other services to undocumented immigrants.
Yang offers a colorful portrait of the Calivista as a family, with its diverse group of permanent residents, the down on their luck immigrants who can stay for free, the classes for immigrants Mia's mother offers. She also offers a sympathetic treatment of the challenges immigrants face in learning a new language and culture, their mixed feelings as their children become Americanized.
In an afterword, Yang writes that her family emigrated from China to the U.S., and she was 10 years old when Proposition 187 was passed by California voters in 1994.
YOUNG ADULT
Every Single Lie by Rachel Vincent; Bloomsbury, 318 pages ($17.99) Ages 14-18.
Ugly small town gossip goes viral in this somber tale of family trauma and social media bullying.
16-year-old Beckett Bergen has just dumped her boyfriend, Jake, after accusing him of cheating on her, when she finds the body of a newborn baby in Jake's gym bag in the high school locker room. The rumor mill in her small town goes into overdrive, and social media is full of nasty speculation that Beckett is the mother.
Meanwhile, Beckett, her older brother (who is applying to West Point) and 13-year-old sister are still shell-shocked by the overdose death of their war veteran-father several months before, while their mom, a police officer, buries herself in work.