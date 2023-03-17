MEMOIR

Just Jerry: How Drawing Shaped My Life by Jerry Pinkney; Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, 147 pages ($17.99). Ages 8 to 12.

This marvelous memoir by beloved children's book illustrator Jerry Pinkney takes the reader back in time to his 1940s and '50s childhood in Philadelphia, playing and riding his bike with friends, shining shoes and selling newspapers, struggling in school with dyslexia and always sketching, sketching, sketching.

According to an editor's note, Pinkney worked on this memoir for 10 years and had nearly finished the text but had only completed rough sketches for the artwork when he died in 2021. This gives the finished book the vibrant, intimate feel of peeking into his sketchbooks.

One of six children, Jerry grew up on an all-Black block of East Earlham Street in Germantown, where "homes were affordable because white folks didn't want to live in a block closed in by a cemetery." His lively sepia-tone sketches range from schematics of the house and yard and a drawing of his father's basement workshop to self-portraits, sketches of his family and busy street scenes. He and his friends loved Western movies and pretended to be cowboys; they built scooters and shoeshine boxes, even a clubhouse with a real glass window. A favorite place to sketch was under the piano: "I was always trying to find some quiet place to draw." Drawing was a refuge for "a sensitive child who was easily overwhelmed by ... learning challenges at school or the continual shadow of racism hanging over my world beyond East Earlham Street."

Always Jerry and his friends were painfully aware of limits on their freedom, of where it was safe for Black boys to go. A bike ride to the Ben Franklin Bridge over the Schuylkill River ("one of the few places away from East Earlham Street where we didn't feel unwelcome") ended with the frightening specter of a police car following the boys home. The family vacationed in Atlantic City where the beaches were segregated. Young Jerry was painfully disappointed he was unable to see the "world-famous diving horse" on the Steel Pier from the vantage point of Chicken Bone Beach.

Among his vivid childhood memories are the furnace-like heat of his bedroom in a Philadelphia summer, his terror when his cousins threw him into a quarry when he couldn't swim, his sharp regret when he killed a bird with his bow and arrow.

A life-changing moment came at his Black elementary school when a sympathetic teacher, aware of his struggles with reading, asked him to draw a fire engine for the classroom fire safety lesson and named him the class artist. Another came when he was 13, selling newspapers and sketches on the street, where he met "Henry" comic creator John Liney, who gave him a tour of his studio and showed him that art could be a way to make money.

The book's title is a quote from his mother, when asked if her son's given name was really Jerry. "Just Jerry is enough. He'll make something of that name," she would say.

Pinkney illustrated more than 100 books, won the Caldecott Medal once and Caldecott Honors five times and the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award and Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honors five times each. A four-page timeline at the end lists milestones in his life and just some of his impressive accomplishments.

YOUNG ADULT

Nightbirds No. 1 by Kate J. Armstrong; Penguin/Nancy Paulsen Books, 480 pages ($19.99) Age 12 and up.

In this thrilling, fiercely feminist debut novel, Kate Armstrong creates a vividly realized fantasy world where teenage girls with magical powers are kept cloistered and masked and able only to gift their magic to others, not use it themselves.

Magic has been banned for five years in the Eudean Republic, and religious zealots are hungry to hunt down girls with forbidden magic abilities even as affluent members of Simta's Great Houses are willing to pay dearly to experience a taste of a Nightbird's magic. Through a kiss, the girls, behind the mask of a Goldfinch, Ptarmigan or Nightingale, can confer the power of assuming another's face, of near-invisibility, of forcing another to do one's bidding for 24 hours.

The novel effectively uses third person narration to focus on each girl: Matilde, born in Simta to privilege; Aesa, an immigrant from the island of Illish, and Sayer, an orphan, who grew up poor "across the canals" and is close to Fen, a skilled lockpicker in the sandpiper gang.

"Nightbirds" offers political intrigue, fully realized characters and thrilling suspense as the girls are forced to confront the threat of terrifying puritanical villains. Armstrong uses evocative language: there's a truth serum called Estra doole, fanatics known as En Caska Dae, frennet tea to control sugar disease, a bakery delicacy of starcakes with labnum seeds. The ending will leave readers eagerly awaiting the next book.