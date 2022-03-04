Books in Brief: Just Harriet by Elana K. Arnold, Gallant by V.E. Schwab

14-year-old Olivia Prior has lived at the miserable Merilance School for Independent Girls ("an asylum for the young and the feral and the fortuneless. The orphaned and unwanted.") since her mother left her there as a toddler. Her father is dead; her only tie to her past is her mother's green journal with the letter "G" on the cover and rambling entries that seem to indicate she was losing her mind, ending with a warning "you will be safe as long as you stay away from Gallant."

Olivia, who is mute, has a talent for drawing and she has learned ways to navigate the abuse heaped on her by the staff and other girls, who are afraid of her ("Olivia was 10 when she showed her teeth"). She can see the ghouls who haunt the school and with her talent for picking locks, she knows everyone's secrets. She yearns for a home and to know more of her parents so she is thrilled when a letter arrives from an uncle, asking her to come home. But when she arrives, at a remote manor named Gallant, she discovers the uncle is long dead, no one knows who could have written the letter, and her only surviving relative wants her gone.