Books in Brief: Just Harriet by Elana K. Arnold, Gallant by V.E. Schwab

CHILDREN'S
Just Harriet by Elana K. Arnold, drawings by Dung Ho; Walden Pond Press, 208 pages ($16.99) Ages 6 to 10.
The versatile Elana K. Arnold, author of the "A Boy Called Bat" trilogy, offers a memorable portrait of a child navigating changes in her life in this charming illustrated mystery set mostly on an island off the California coast.
The tale is told in the inimitable voice of 8-year-old Harriet Wermer, who wins over the reader immediately with her confession in the book's first page: "There are some things you should know about me. Let's start with the worst things first. Sometimes I lie. I don't know why I lie, and it's usually about dumb things that people figure out right away... I have loads of nightmares. Really bad ones, so bad they're called night terrors.... This last one I wasn't going to admit, even to you, but then I figured, I might as well be honest for a change. Sometimes, when I'm having a night terror, I pee my bed."
Harriet is upset that she is being sent for two months to stay with her grandmother while her pregnant mother is on complete bed rest. Nanu runs a bed and breakfast on Marble Island, and Harriet insists on bringing along her cat, Matzo Ball, and a suitcase full of books and rocks ("they were heavy, and I felt like making Dad carry lots of heavy stuff.")
Arnold offers a charming setting in Marble Island, with its quaint shops, travel by golf cart and Nanu's Bric-a-Brac B&B with its violet paint, purple trim and "sunshiny yellow front door." Harriet's father has told her the Gingerbread House is where the true treasure is. When she finds a very old key in a dresser in a backyard shed, she begins investigating to figure out what it might unlock.
Arnold offers an intriguing, sweet mystery as Harriet, along with a sympathetic, spot-on portrayal of a child's experience, of complicated emotions, of feeling powerless in an adult world, of ""mad feelings turning into sad feelings." Or as Harriet explains: "When I grow up, I'm not going to forget how icky and uncomfortable and ... infuriating it can be to be a kid. That's a promise."
Arnold was a 2017 National Book Award finalist for YA novel "What Girls Are Made Of" and won Michael Printz Honors for her dazzling feminist fairy tale, "Damsel."
YOUNG ADULT
Gallant by V.E. Schwab, interior illustrations by Manuel Sumberac; Greenwillow Books, 334 pages ($18.99). Ages 13 and up.
Edinburgh author V.E. Schwab offers a gripping tale of Gothic horror in this beautifully written novel of a parallel shadow world of evil threatening to burst through and the sacrifice required to keep it at bay. The subtle ink-black images of illustrator Manuel Sumberac ("strange ink blooms that take up entire pages") enhance the novel's mood of dread.
14-year-old Olivia Prior has lived at the miserable Merilance School for Independent Girls ("an asylum for the young and the feral and the fortuneless. The orphaned and unwanted.") since her mother left her there as a toddler. Her father is dead; her only tie to her past is her mother's green journal with the letter "G" on the cover and rambling entries that seem to indicate she was losing her mind, ending with a warning "you will be safe as long as you stay away from Gallant."
Olivia, who is mute, has a talent for drawing and she has learned ways to navigate the abuse heaped on her by the staff and other girls, who are afraid of her ("Olivia was 10 when she showed her teeth"). She can see the ghouls who haunt the school and with her talent for picking locks, she knows everyone's secrets. She yearns for a home and to know more of her parents so she is thrilled when a letter arrives from an uncle, asking her to come home. But when she arrives, at a remote manor named Gallant, she discovers the uncle is long dead, no one knows who could have written the letter, and her only surviving relative wants her gone.
Schwab's narrative sings along with descriptive language: '"the stomp of shoes on gravel, the familiar rustle and sigh of skirts that signal a matron."
She has conjured up a mesmerizing, thrilling tale of mirror-image mansions, a family's burden, a terrifying reality that beckons beyond an iron gate.
Jean Westmoore