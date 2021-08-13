Books in Brief: In the Same Boat, Renegade Reporters

Fierce, smart Sadie narrates the novel, offering both suspenseful play-by-play of the grueling competition and flashbacks of warm moments with her childhood best friend and the events – and misunderstandings – that tore them apart. The race is an extreme event and it makes for a thrilling read, as Sadie and Cully brave sunken trees, rapids, whitecaps, alligators, poisonous snakes, fire ants, sleep deprivation, hallucinations, dehydration and exhaustion. Not to mention blisters and muscle aches.

Sadie feels the full weight of last year's failure as she risks her life – and Cully's – staying on the river in a lightning storm to prove to her dad she can compete. Green amps up the tension as Sadie battles her conflicting feelings for Cully, as she coaches and scolds him through the maneuvers required to avoid sudden obstacles, as they argue over the best portage option, as he loses a paddle, as they are dumped into the water.

"We're paddling hard to get out of the shallows, which slow you down, and we're ducking under branches and then we come to a stop, right before the portage, and wait two back in line while a team struggles to lift their long, four-person boat out of the water. Boats stack up behind us. Finally it's our turn. We push up to the front, parallel to the concrete barrier. The boat rocks as we climb out. Water drips off the boat as we lift it by the handles and jog across the concrete to the other side of the island. We feed the boat back into a tiny stream and follow it into the water, where we climb back in. It's a short paddle, and then the bridge comes into view. People lean over the rail, cheering and waving. I don't even bother to look."