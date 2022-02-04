Books in Brief: I Must Betray You; Crushing; The Swallowtail Legacy, Wreck at Ada's Reef

This stunning debut graphic novel, of two lonely young adults in the big city, will speak to a younger audience as well, in its eloquent treatment of social isolation, the difficulty of reaching out and the reward of finally making a connection with someone.

In her mostly wordless novel, Sophie Burrows offers busy cityscapes of crowded subway platforms and crowded streets in shades of gray, using the color red to focus our attention on a young woman with black hair, a red coat and red sneakers and a young man with red hair and freckles and a red striped shirt. Both are desperately lonely. They are neighbors but keep missing opportunities to connect. There is humor and pathos in both their situations; she lives alone with her cat, he with his dog. He is looking for work and lands a job as a "marketing associate" which requires him to wear a mango costume to sell mangoes. She works as a server at a cafe and is supposed to be emptying the trash when she signs into a dating app and a lowlife starts sexting her.