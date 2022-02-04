Books in Brief: I Must Betray You; Crushing; The Swallowtail Legacy, Wreck at Ada's Reef

YOUNG ADULT
I Must Betray You by Ruta Sepetys; Philomel Books, 336 pages ($18.99) Ages 12 and up.
...
Ruta Sepetys, a master of gripping historical fiction including "Fountains of Silence" about Franco's Spain, offers a harrowing novel of life in communist Romania under the iron grip of corrupt dictators Nicolae and Elena Ceaușescu and the bloody popular revolt that brought them down.
17-year-old Cristian Florescu dreams of becoming a writer, an impossible notion in the Romania of 1989, a surveillance state where neighbors, friends, family members are recruited by the security apparatus to spy on each other. He has a crush on a girl; he lives in a tiny apartment in an ugly concrete apartment block in Bucharest with his parents, older sister and his grandfather, who is dying of leukemia and is openly critical of the regime. His mother works as a cleaner for the U.S. ambassador.
In hopes of paying for medicine for his grandfather, Cristian agrees to become an informer, ordered to spy on the ambassador's son, a boy his own age. The narrative, written from Cristian's perspective, is interspersed with chilling short security reports on his spy efforts, code name "OSCAR," which clearly indicate some unknown third party is spying on him.
Sepetys offers a vivid look at the severe privation and indignities of life in Romania, after Ceaușescu impoverished the country paying off the nation's debts. Electricity and food are rationed. (Premature babies die when electricity is cut to incubators at the hospital.) Citizens regularly wait in line for hours at the supermarket for scraps of food such as pig or chicken feet (called "'patriots' because they were the only part of the animal that remained in Romania"). Young women are routinely subjected to surprise gynecological examinations at the workplace to determine whether they are pregnant. Wild dogs attack children in the streets.
Sepetys offers fascinating details of Romanians thirsty for glimpses of the outside world: Cristian and Lilliana savoring a taste of Coca-Cola or a Twinkie, young people cramming into an apartment to watch banned American movies, like "Die Hard," dubbed into Romanian. There is a premium on cigarettes (Kents) as currency to bribe officials for favors, to buy medicine – or in one case, for enough gas at the crematory to fully cremate a body.
Worst of all, though, is the poisoning of trust, with the widespread use of citizen spies. Cristian knows someone in his circle is spying on him; is it his girlfriend? His best friend? His sister?
No detail is spared of the torture, beatings and bloodshed as many, including children, are killed or severely injured when the state turns its full force on the protesters who rise up to overthrow their leader at the end.
GRAPHIC NOVEL
Crushing: An Illustrated Misadventure in Love and Loneliness by Sophie Burrows; Algonquin Young Readers, 160 pages ($22.95). Ages 16 and up.
...
This stunning debut graphic novel, of two lonely young adults in the big city, will speak to a younger audience as well, in its eloquent treatment of social isolation, the difficulty of reaching out and the reward of finally making a connection with someone.
In her mostly wordless novel, Sophie Burrows offers busy cityscapes of crowded subway platforms and crowded streets in shades of gray, using the color red to focus our attention on a young woman with black hair, a red coat and red sneakers and a young man with red hair and freckles and a red striped shirt. Both are desperately lonely. They are neighbors but keep missing opportunities to connect. There is humor and pathos in both their situations; she lives alone with her cat, he with his dog. He is looking for work and lands a job as a "marketing associate" which requires him to wear a mango costume to sell mangoes. She works as a server at a cafe and is supposed to be emptying the trash when she signs into a dating app and a lowlife starts sexting her.
Burrows finds interesting ways for the two to miss connecting. He stops at the cafe where she works, the two both walk late at night in their pajamas to the neighboring kebab and pizza place. Then a marvelous overhead view shows both in the grocery store in different aisles, finally fated to meet.
CHILDREN'S
The Swallowtail Legacy, Wreck at Ada's Reef by Michael D. Bell; Pixel + Ink, 320 pages, ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.
Michael Bell, Edgar-nominated author of the Red Blazer series, offers a compelling mystery of a 12-year-old girl named Lark who moves for the summer with her younger sister, their stepfather and stepbrothers to Swallowtail Island in the western end of Lake Erie and stumbles into a mystery of a long-ago boating accident that may have been a murder.
Bell offers a fascinating setting, an island that is a haven for birds and wildlife with no cars allowed (travel is by bicycle, horse and golf cart). An obnoxious local businessman plans to change all that with a massive luxury development that would completely change the nature of the island. Lark is a compelling heroine: smart, brave, hot-tempered and a standout soccer player.
Bell offers a well-crafted mystery with an action-packed finale and a poignant tale of a girl who has endured the deaths of both parents and is learning to accept her new blended family.