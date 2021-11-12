 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Books in Brief: Huda F Are You?; Margot Mertz Takes It Down, Off-Limits
0 comments

Books in Brief: Huda F Are You?; Margot Mertz Takes It Down, Off-Limits

Support this work for $1 a month

GRAPHIC NOVEL MEMOIR

Huda F Are You? by Huda Fahmy; Dial Books, 185 pages ($14.99) Ages 12 and up.

...

"If you like high school tales of confused identities, broken hearts, and kids disappointing their parents ... Then mine is the story for you."

Huda Fahmy, creator of webcomic "Yes, I'm Hot in This," offers a painfully honest, often hilarious exploration of a teenager's identity crisis in this fictionalized graphic novel memoir. 

Huda – “just your friendly neighborhood Arab-Muslim hijab-wearing American whatever”– has just moved with her Egyptian-immigrant parents and four sisters ("Yup. They basically birthed a girl band") to Dearborn, Mich., which has a large Muslim population.

At her old school, Huda was the "hijabi girl," but here she is just one of many girls wearing the hijab. She was always the "smart" one of the five sisters, but her grades start slipping at her new school. In a very painful scene, Huda's mother goes with her to complain to the principal about a teacher's hostility to Muslim students, only to have Huda deny the incidents ever happened. 

Huda comes to the difficult realization that she has always tried to adjust her personality to others' expectations and that "wearing hijab is not a personality trait." With painful honesty, the graphic novel reveals her struggles to figure out who she is, her halting attempts at friendships with other students, her  attempt to flirt with a non-Muslim classmate, her changing understanding of her faith.

Fahmy's simple, block-ish drawings in white, light blue and red, and portraying Muslims in a variety of skin tones, are marvelous. 

YOUNG ADULT

Margot Mertz Takes It Down by Carrie McCrossen and Ian McWethy, Philomel Books, 368 pages ($17.99) Ages 14 and up.

...

High school senior Margot Mertz's caustic narration propels this suspenseful, often hilarious debut novel by married writing team Carrie McCrossen and Ian McWethy. 

Since her parents lost her college fund through her uncle's disastrous operation of the family dry cleaning business, Margot has known she will have to pay her own way at Stanford and has stumbled onto a lucrative way to do it. For a price, she will scrub embarrassing photos off the Internet by any means necessary, with the help of her computer hacker classmate Sammi Santos. Sammi is her only friend, since her best friend Beth had a mental breakdown and moved away.

A sample of Margot's voice, as she deals with a teacher-client on a compromising photo she wants scrubbed from Instagram: "Normally, Mrs. Blye was pretty attractive. For a teacher...If you passed her on the street you wouldn't be like "Daammn." But if you had to stare at her for 41 minutes while she described oxidation-reduction reactions, you might find yourself thinking, 'Huh, she's kinda pretty.' But right now? She looked like wet garbage."

When a classmate asks for Margot's help getting nude photos removed from a notorious secret revenge porn site featuring girls from Roosevelt High, Margot becomes obsessed with taking down the site and exposing the guy (or guys) responsible for creating it. And she decides to start dating nice, handsome, rich classmate Avery Green, who gets along with everyone in school and thus appears to be the perfect way to get access to all her likely suspects. 

The suspenseful narrative races along as Margot researches and eliminates suspects – and falls for Avery. While money was her initial motivation, her burning obsession with getting justice for her female classmates, and the wild risks she takes to do it, make her a heroic figure. Of course, there's a climactic scene at the senior prom.

PICTURE BOOK

Off-Limits by Helen Yoon; Candlewick Press ($17.99) 

...

Her father's home office is "off-limits," but while Daddy is on a work break, his young daughter just has to go inside, "just looking." She then goes wild, creating escalating chaos with the tape dispenser, the lamp, the paper clips, the binder clips, the Post-It notes in a rainbow of colors. Helen Yoon's exuberant illustrations are hilarious; little ones will laugh at the surprise ending. 

Jean Westmoore

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taylor Swift And Starbucks Team Up To Celebrate ‘Red’ Release

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reviewer of children's books for the Buffalo News and retired after 36 years at The News, working as a copy editor, assistant city editor, feature writer, youth section editor and digital content editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What We’re Reading: Kevin Boyle and Ron Howard both wrote books about the forgotten parts of the 1960s
Books

What We’re Reading: Kevin Boyle and Ron Howard both wrote books about the forgotten parts of the 1960s

I’ve been reading a couple of books about the 1960s. But it’s not the ‘60s you know, it’s not the highlight reel you see in your head whenever someone just mentions the ‘60s. It’s not Stones and Dylan, astronauts and MLK Jr. It’s the other ‘60s, those less dramatic but jus as influential reels we rarely see. It’s why, after I finished “The Shattering” (Norton, $32), Kevin Boyle’s eagerly ...

Review: 'Blue-skinned gods,' by SJ Sindu
Books

Review: 'Blue-skinned gods,' by SJ Sindu

"Blue-skinned Gods" by SJ Sindu; Soho Press (336 pages, $26) ——— SJ Sindu has imagined a fascinating premise for her novel exploring identity, family, community and the tensions that arise among them: A boy born with a rare medical condition that causes his skin to turn blue is raised to believe he is an incarnation of the Hindu God Vishnu. His parents set up an ashram outside a village in ...

Review: 'Blood in the Water,' by Silver Donald Cameron
Books

Review: 'Blood in the Water,' by Silver Donald Cameron

A Canadian author's swan song uses a renowned local murder to ask big questions about neighbors and society. "Blood in the Water" by Silver Donald Cameron; Steerforth Press (244 pages, $17) ——— Perhaps you remember the case: "Murder for Lobster," read headlines around the world, detailing the bizarre and tragic tale of a locally renowned ne'er-do-well who in 2013 was killed by three Nova ...

‘Real Housewives’ gets an oral history with all the wig pulls, table tossing included
Books

‘Real Housewives’ gets an oral history with all the wig pulls, table tossing included

Over 15 years, “The Real Housewives” reality franchise has become Bravo’s most expansive accomplishment, spawning 11 series stateside and at least 15 around the world. It shows no signs of dying with Bravo recently announcing its latest: “The Real Housewives of Dubai.” It seemed like a no-brainer to turn classic scenes of artificial leg throwing, wig pulling and table tossing into an oral ...

Review: 'Olav Audunssøn, II. Providence,' by Sigrid Undset; translated by Tiina Nunnally
Books

Review: 'Olav Audunssøn, II. Providence,' by Sigrid Undset; translated by Tiina Nunnally

The second in Sigrid Undset's 13th century series is steeped in darkness and murder. "Olav Audunssøn, II: Providence" by Sigrid Undset; translated by Tiina Nunnally; University of Minnesota Press (280 pages, $17.95) ——— "Providence" follows "Vows," the first volume in the Nobel-Prize-winning Sigrid Undset's tetrology, "Olav Audunsson," set in the 13th century and published in Norwegian in 1925 ...

Book critic Moira Macdonald's top 6 books to read in fall 2021
Books

Book critic Moira Macdonald's top 6 books to read in fall 2021

These days, I'm often finding that I'd like to go someplace else. But, as going someplace else literally would be a lot of trouble, I'm mostly doing it through the pages of a book — where I can travel long distances, in mileage and in time, and be home by dinner. Here, appropriately timed for curling-up-in-an-armchair fall reading, are six newly published books (mostly fiction, but I threw a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News