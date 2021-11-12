Books in Brief: Huda F Are You?; Margot Mertz Takes It Down, Off-Limits

GRAPHIC NOVEL MEMOIR
Huda F Are You? by Huda Fahmy; Dial Books, 185 pages ($14.99) Ages 12 and up.
...
"If you like high school tales of confused identities, broken hearts, and kids disappointing their parents ... Then mine is the story for you."
Huda Fahmy, creator of webcomic "Yes, I'm Hot in This," offers a painfully honest, often hilarious exploration of a teenager's identity crisis in this fictionalized graphic novel memoir.
Huda – “just your friendly neighborhood Arab-Muslim hijab-wearing American whatever”– has just moved with her Egyptian-immigrant parents and four sisters ("Yup. They basically birthed a girl band") to Dearborn, Mich., which has a large Muslim population.
At her old school, Huda was the "hijabi girl," but here she is just one of many girls wearing the hijab. She was always the "smart" one of the five sisters, but her grades start slipping at her new school. In a very painful scene, Huda's mother goes with her to complain to the principal about a teacher's hostility to Muslim students, only to have Huda deny the incidents ever happened.
Huda comes to the difficult realization that she has always tried to adjust her personality to others' expectations and that "wearing hijab is not a personality trait." With painful honesty, the graphic novel reveals her struggles to figure out who she is, her halting attempts at friendships with other students, her attempt to flirt with a non-Muslim classmate, her changing understanding of her faith.
Fahmy's simple, block-ish drawings in white, light blue and red, and portraying Muslims in a variety of skin tones, are marvelous.
YOUNG ADULT
Margot Mertz Takes It Down by Carrie McCrossen and Ian McWethy, Philomel Books, 368 pages ($17.99) Ages 14 and up.
...
High school senior Margot Mertz's caustic narration propels this suspenseful, often hilarious debut novel by married writing team Carrie McCrossen and Ian McWethy.
Since her parents lost her college fund through her uncle's disastrous operation of the family dry cleaning business, Margot has known she will have to pay her own way at Stanford and has stumbled onto a lucrative way to do it. For a price, she will scrub embarrassing photos off the Internet by any means necessary, with the help of her computer hacker classmate Sammi Santos. Sammi is her only friend, since her best friend Beth had a mental breakdown and moved away.
A sample of Margot's voice, as she deals with a teacher-client on a compromising photo she wants scrubbed from Instagram: "Normally, Mrs. Blye was pretty attractive. For a teacher...If you passed her on the street you wouldn't be like "Daammn." But if you had to stare at her for 41 minutes while she described oxidation-reduction reactions, you might find yourself thinking, 'Huh, she's kinda pretty.' But right now? She looked like wet garbage."
When a classmate asks for Margot's help getting nude photos removed from a notorious secret revenge porn site featuring girls from Roosevelt High, Margot becomes obsessed with taking down the site and exposing the guy (or guys) responsible for creating it. And she decides to start dating nice, handsome, rich classmate Avery Green, who gets along with everyone in school and thus appears to be the perfect way to get access to all her likely suspects.
The suspenseful narrative races along as Margot researches and eliminates suspects – and falls for Avery. While money was her initial motivation, her burning obsession with getting justice for her female classmates, and the wild risks she takes to do it, make her a heroic figure. Of course, there's a climactic scene at the senior prom.
PICTURE BOOK
Off-Limits by Helen Yoon; Candlewick Press ($17.99)
...
Her father's home office is "off-limits," but while Daddy is on a work break, his young daughter just has to go inside, "just looking." She then goes wild, creating escalating chaos with the tape dispenser, the lamp, the paper clips, the binder clips, the Post-It notes in a rainbow of colors. Helen Yoon's exuberant illustrations are hilarious; little ones will laugh at the surprise ending.
Jean Westmoore