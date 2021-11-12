Books in Brief: Huda F Are You?; Margot Mertz Takes It Down, Off-Limits

GRAPHIC NOVEL MEMOIR

Huda F Are You? by Huda Fahmy; Dial Books, 185 pages ($14.99) Ages 12 and up.

"If you like high school tales of confused identities, broken hearts, and kids disappointing their parents ... Then mine is the story for you."

Huda Fahmy, creator of webcomic "Yes, I'm Hot in This," offers a painfully honest, often hilarious exploration of a teenager's identity crisis in this fictionalized graphic novel memoir.

Huda – “just your friendly neighborhood Arab-Muslim hijab-wearing American whatever”– has just moved with her Egyptian-immigrant parents and four sisters ("Yup. They basically birthed a girl band") to Dearborn, Mich., which has a large Muslim population.

At her old school, Huda was the "hijabi girl," but here she is just one of many girls wearing the hijab. She was always the "smart" one of the five sisters, but her grades start slipping at her new school. In a very painful scene, Huda's mother goes with her to complain to the principal about a teacher's hostility to Muslim students, only to have Huda deny the incidents ever happened.