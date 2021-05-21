 Skip to main content
Books in Brief: How to Become a Planet; Loyalty
Books in Brief: How to Become a Planet; Loyalty

CHILDREN'S

How to Become a Planet by Nicole Melleby; Algonquin Books for Young Readers, 288 pages ($16.95). Ages 9 to 12

Nicole Melleby, author of "In the Role of Brie Hutchins," offers a sensitive, pitch-perfect portrayal of a girl battling depression and anxiety disorder the summer before 8th grade in this excellent novel for middle-grade readers.

Pluto Jean Timoney has felt "broken" since her diagnosis with depression (a diagnosis that came after her mother broke down her bedroom door). Pluto has lost touch with her best friend, Meredith, and has no interest in activities she formerly enjoyed including helping out at the family pizzeria on the Jersey shore or hanging out on the boardwalk.

Pluto shares her mom's keen interest in astronomy, an interest that might have bloomed into a career if her mom hadn't given birth to Pluto at the age of 19. The novel is full of astronomy metaphors; the failure of the 1992 Mars Observer communication system was "a failure and an embarrassment. Therapy felt kind of like that. Pluto Jean Timoney was due to land on Dr. Collins's couch this afternoon, but instead, she hovered by the door before disappearing back out of it, opting to orbit elsewhere instead."

In hopes of returning to her former self, Pluto makes a list of things she wants to accomplish to show she is no longer "broken." Help comes from a sympathetic tutor, an understanding therapist and a new friend, who is dealing with her own issues.

Melleby offers painfully realistic descriptions of Pluto's episodes of depression, her panic attacks and her intense feelings of being "broken" and different from everyone else. She lets readers inside Pluto's head, to understand the panic that results from what might seem the simplest thing to someone else – serving a drink order or talking to a classmate. (Witness Pluto's relief at learning her father's girlfriend takes medication for obsessive compulsive disorder, that that she is not the only one with such issues.) This is an important and ultimately hopeful book.

CHILDREN'S

Loyalty by Avi; Clarion Books, 352 pages ($16.99) Ages 10 to 12.

Prolific author Avi offers a fascinating perspective on the American Revolution in this riveting tale of a 13-year-old boy who spies for the British after his father, a Church of England pastor, is murdered by neighbors in their small Massachusetts town for his loyalty to the king. (The vividly described scene in which the pastor is forced to disrobe, then is tarred and feathered may be too much for some in this age group.)

After Noah is savagely beaten by Rebels (the British view of what Americans call Patriots), his widowed mother signs over their house to the local attorney in exchange for a wagon ride to Boston in search of an uncle who might take them in. Rejected by the British for military service, Noah agrees to become a spy instead, through a job at a busy tavern frequented by Rebels. There he becomes close friends with his boss Jolla, a free Black, whose loyalties in the coming conflict will go to whatever side offers freedom to Black people. Noah's identification with the Loyalist cause shifts after his older sister's marriage to a Rebel and his own experiences call into question his past conviction that his father was correct in all his beliefs.

The author took meticulous care in researching his novel, depicting in sometimes exhaustive detail the ferment in Boston on the eve of revolution, the troop movements, the lack of food, the miscalculations made about the strength of support for the revolutionary cause. Jolla serves as an important reality check to Noah with his privilege as a white person to make his own choices; Jolla is at the mercy of the political winds, without papers to prove he is in fact a free man.  

Avi  is the pen name for Edward Irving Wortis, who is now 83. He won the 2003 Newbery Medal for "Crispin" The Cross of Lead," and among his nearly 80 books are such excellent works of historical fiction as "The Unexpected Life of Oliver Cromwell Pitts" and "The Button War."

Jean Westmoore

Reviewer of children's books for the Buffalo News and retired after 36 years at The News, working as a copy editor, assistant city editor, feature writer, youth section editor and digital content editor.

