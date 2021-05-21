Books in Brief: How to Become a Planet; Loyalty

Melleby offers painfully realistic descriptions of Pluto's episodes of depression, her panic attacks and her intense feelings of being "broken" and different from everyone else. She lets readers inside Pluto's head, to understand the panic that results from what might seem the simplest thing to someone else – serving a drink order or talking to a classmate. (Witness Pluto's relief at learning her father's girlfriend takes medication for obsessive compulsive disorder, that that she is not the only one with such issues.) This is an important and ultimately hopeful book.

CHILDREN'S

Loyalty by Avi; Clarion Books, 352 pages ($16.99) Ages 10 to 12.

Prolific author Avi offers a fascinating perspective on the American Revolution in this riveting tale of a 13-year-old boy who spies for the British after his father, a Church of England pastor, is murdered by neighbors in their small Massachusetts town for his loyalty to the king. (The vividly described scene in which the pastor is forced to disrobe, then is tarred and feathered may be too much for some in this age group.)