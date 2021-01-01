Books in Brief: Hold Back the Tide, Land of the Cranes, Distress Signal, A Polar Bear in the Snow

YOUNG ADULT

Hold Back the Tide by Melinda Salisbury, Scholastic Press, 321 pages ($18.99) Ages 12 and up.

This breathtakingly vivid, pulse-pounding thriller – part family saga, part horror story, part romance – set along a remote loch in Scotland, comes from Melinda Salisbury, an Edgar nominee for "The Sin Eater's Daughter."

Alva's father is the Naomhfhuil, caretaker of the loch, with a sacred duty "to care for the loch: to read it, and tend it, and guard it" and to alert the villagers if anything is amiss. Alva's job is to monitor the water levels and keep the nets in good repair, a lonely and exhausting task.

The villagers in Ormscaula know Alva's father murdered her mother years ago – a crime Alva herself witnessed as a young girl – but there was never evidence to prove it. Now 17, Alva is determined to escape from her father. With the money she has made with her transcribing work, she has come up with a plan to run away from home and never return despite her affection for Ren, a local boy her own age.

But fate intervenes, when Alva comes face to face with a nightmare and realizes her father has been keeping dangerous secrets from her.