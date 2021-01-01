 Skip to main content
Books in Brief: Hold Back the Tide, Land of the Cranes, Distress Signal, A Polar Bear in the Snow
YOUNG ADULT

Hold Back the Tide by Melinda Salisbury, Scholastic Press, 321 pages ($18.99) Ages 12 and up.

...

This breathtakingly vivid, pulse-pounding thriller – part family saga, part horror story, part romance – set along a remote loch in Scotland, comes from Melinda Salisbury, an Edgar nominee for "The Sin Eater's Daughter."

Alva's father is the Naomhfhuil, caretaker of the loch, with a sacred duty "to care for the loch: to read it, and tend it, and guard it" and to alert the villagers if anything is amiss. Alva's job is to monitor the water levels and keep the nets in good repair, a lonely and exhausting task. 

The villagers in Ormscaula know Alva's father murdered her mother years ago – a crime Alva herself witnessed as a young girl – but there was never evidence to prove it. Now 17, Alva is determined to escape from her father. With the money she has made with her transcribing work, she has come up with a plan to run away from home and never return despite her affection for Ren, a local boy her own age.

But fate intervenes, when Alva comes face to face with a nightmare and realizes her father has been keeping dangerous secrets from her. 

Salisbury offers a richly atmospheric setting in the remote mountainside, the lonely cottage, the spooky shadows, the sheds by the loch, the cave revealed by the shrinking water level. She offers colorful, perfect details, of pine candy, of sandwiches of "marsh lamb and red currant jelly." She vividly evokes the claustrophobic confines of a village where everyone knows everyone else's business and offers the perfect political backdrop for the unfolding tragedy of the greed of the local mill owner. 

Most of all, she offers an unforgettable heroine in Alva, the smart, fierce, brave, resourceful, motherless girl who knows how to use a gun and a knife, the outsider who might be willing to do just about anything to save the innocent.

CHILDREN'S

Land of the Cranes by Aida Salazar; Scholastic Press, 243 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.

This beautifully written, heart-wrenching tale, told in free verse, puts a face and a name to the refugees deported or stuck in cages at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The story is told from the perspective of 9-year-old Betita, who fled with her parents to Los Angeles from Mexico where they were under threat from a cartel that killed her uncle. Or as her Papi tells it, they are cranes returning to their promised land.

Betita is a good student, fascinated with language, and she is encouraged by her teacher to create picture poems to express her feelings. But then her father is arrested by ICE and deported; Betita and her pregnant mother are on their way to catch a glimpse of him at the border when the wrong exit on the highway lands them in a detention facility with terrible conditions: children and adults sleeping on cold concrete floors under mylar blankets, filthy toilet facilities, lice, awful food, abusive staff who refer to them as donkeys or wetbacks. 

Hope and love shine bright amid these miserable realities, in Betita and her picture poems, in her mother's bravery in teaching classes to the children, in the activist who leads a hunger strike, in the lawyer who represents the detainees for free. This is a beautiful and important book. 

CHILDREN'S

Distress Signal by Mary E. Lambert; Scholastic Press, 263 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.

Four sixth graders on a field trip to Chiricahua National Monument in Arizona face a critical test of their survival skills – and their social skills – when a flash flood separates them  from the group in this suspenseful and entertaining novel by the author of "Family Game Night and Other Catastrophes."

Lambert is a middle school English teacher and her depiction of the tense relationship between take-charge Lavender, her former best friend Marisol and Marisol's new BFF Rachelle rings true. The fourth member of the party, John, is surprisingly well-prepared with his giant backpack, which comes in very handy as does Lavender's ham radio. 

PICTURE BOOK

A Polar Bear in the Snow by Mac Barnett, art by Shawn Harris; Candlewick Press ($17.99) 

Shawn Harris' wondrous cut paper and ink illustrations are the star in this amusing picture book by the author of "Extra Yarn," "Sam and Dave Dig a Hole" and "The Wolf and the Duck and the Mouse" (all illustrated by Jon Klassen). The words "there is a polar bear in the snow" appear against a white backdrop with nothing visible at all. Then comes "Still asleep, he lifts his nose to sniff the air" and a black nose appears. The tale reflects the wonder of the natural world right up to the last page, of paw prints disappearing into the snow.

Jean Westmoore

