Books in Brief: Goth Girl, Queen of the Universe; The World Belonged to Us, Berry Song

YOUNG ADULT

Goth Girl, Queen of the Universe by Lindsay S. Zrull; Flux, 341 pages ($1499 paperback) Age 14-18.

...

Lindsay S. Zrull offers an inspiring celebration of geekdom and a poignant portrait of what makes a family in her excellent debut novel.

16-year-old foster teen Jessica goes by "goth queen" on Instagram and her many online followers more than make up for the bullying she faces for her dramatic goth makeup and clothing from classmates at her new high school in Detroit.

Moved around from one foster home to another since the age of 7 when her paranoid schizophrenic mother was hospitalized, Jess has learned not to get too close to anyone even though her new foster mom, Barbara, seems great.

Meanwhile, Oscar, a Mexican-American classmate who is relentlessly bullied at school, recruits Jess for her makeup and sewing skills to be part of his cosplay team, hoping to reach the World Cosplay Expo in New York City. When a woman claiming to be her biological mother sends a direct message to Jess's instagram and Jess discovers she is living in New York City, Jess hatches a plan to use the cosplay competition as a way to see her mother, without telling her foster mother or her teammates what she is up to.

Zrull, who notes in her author bio that she was a foster teen herself, offers an inspiring tale of a fiercely independent girl, living in the shadow of her mother's mental illness, slowly warming up to the possibility of loving connections with others and sets it against the entertaining, colorful backdrop of the cosplay world and the free spirits who inhabit it.

PICTURE BOOK

The World Belonged to Us by Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated by Leo Espinosa; Nancy Paulsen Books. 32 pages ($18.99) ages 5 to 8.

...

Jacqueline Woodson, author of Newbery Honor titles "Brown Girl Dreaming," "After Tupac and D Foster" and more, offers a joyous ode to her childhood summers in Brooklyn in this lovely picture book beautifully illustrated by award-winning illustrator Leo Espinosa.

She begins: "In Brooklyn in the summer not so long ago ... us kids were free as air. Free as sun. Free as summer."

Espinosa brings to life the city streets and sidewalks where children, Black and white, played all day "until the streetlights came on," at makeshift games, shooting bottle caps, playing kick the can or tag or stickball or jumping rope double dutch. Someone would find a wrench to turn on the fire hydrant and a soup can became a "super shooter" to direct the blast of water. Woodson recalls how her mother would straighten her hair for school with a hot comb, "then twist it into spiraling curls that she said Should last awhile. ...they only lasted until I ran headfirst into the hydrant."

This uplifting nostalgic tale includes reassuring words from older kids over a scraped knee, sharing ice cream with friends and other inspirational lessons of community and support: "Our block was the whole world and the world belonged to us."

PICTURE BOOK

Berry Song by Michaela Goade; Little Brown ($18.99).

...

A woman passes along the lessons of her Tinglit ancestors, teaching her granddaughter how to live off the land, catching salmon, gathering seaweed and herring eggs and picking wild berries, in this beautiful book written and illustrated by Caldecott Medalist Michaela Goade, a member of the Tinglit Nation who grew up along the southeast coast of Alaska.

Goade's dramatic watercolor illustrations and poetic prose offer a vivid portrait of this life "at the edge of a wide, wild sea" and a beautiful message of reverence and respect for the Earth's bounty. In one illustration, the grandmother and girl are in their small boat navigating through frothy, icy waters, the land disappearing into the mist, a whale visible in the background. "Together we pull hemlock branches from the salty ocean, heavy with herring eggs like tiny stars. On the beach we gather ribbons of slippery seaweed dancing in the tide."

In another double-spread illustration their faces peer out from the leaves of a bountiful patch of many different berries, the berry names dancing across the page: "Salmon berry, cloudberry, blueberry, nagoonberry, huckleberry, soapberry, strawberry, crowberry."

In a lengthy author's note, Goade, illustrator of "We Are Water Protectors" and "I Sang You Down the Stars," offers a beautiful essay on the inspiration for this book in her own childhood, more about the Tinglit way of life, the importance of wild berries and the role they play in traditional Tinglit tales and more about the Tongass National Forest, where her story takes place.