Books in Brief: Gone to the Woods, Charming as a Verb

Ben Philippe, winner of the William C. Morris Award for "Field Guide to the North American Teenager, returns with another charmer, this one set in New York City.

Henry "Halti" Haltiwanger, the son of Haitian immigrants (his mother is a firefighter and his father the maintenance man at the apartment building where they live), is in a different socioeconomic class than the other students at the private New York City high school where he is on scholarship.

His gift of gab has made him a star on the debate team; his boundless confidence – and need for cash – has inspired a dogwalking business, a one-man outfit disguised as a bigger operation complete with website and T-shirts to reassure his wealthy clients that he can be trusted with their apartment keys and their beloved pets. Corinne Troy, a classmate who lives in his building, discovers his scheme and blackmails him into helping her improve her social standing as a way to increase her odds of getting into Princeton.

Halti is under extreme pressure from his father to get into Columbia University but his grades might not be good enough. After he flubs the interview with Columbia he starts to ponder a nuclear option to ensure his admission. At the same time, he starts falling for Corinne, an entirely new experience for him.

This amusing novel offers diverse voices, a charming romance, an interesting look at the pressure of the Ivy admissions process and offers New York City as a backdrop, along with a side trip to McGill University in Montreal.

Jean Westmoore

