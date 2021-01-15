Books in Brief: Gone to the Woods, Charming as a Verb

MEMOIR
Gone to the Woods: Surviving a Lost Childhood by Gary Paulsen; Farrar Straus Giroux, 368 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.
Gary Paulsen, author of thrilling survival tale "Hatchet," a 1986 Newbery Honor book, tells the story of his own truly "lost childhood" in this compelling memoir.
Now 81, Paulsen relates the tale referring to himself as "the boy", giving the memoir the feel of a novel. With the vivid language familiar from "Hatchet" (and the four sequels), he tells his own remarkable story of survival, as the unloved child of alcoholic parents he recalls as "vipers."
With her husband away with the Army, his mother got a job at a munitions plant in Chicago in 1944 and had her 5-year-old son singing on tabletops in bars until his horrified grandmother demanded he be put on a train and sent to stay on a northern Minnesota farm with his aunt.
The book is divided into five sections: "The Farm" and "The River," making up nearly half the book, are devoted to this idyllic time he spent with Edy and her husband Sig, as the boy experienced the dawn-to-dusk hard work of farming, the bliss of having his own room, his aunt's delicious food, the wonders of the natural world, the comfort of his aunt and uncle's affection. At age 6, he learned survival skills that would stand him in good stead later in life: how to paddle a canoe, build a fire, pick and dry wild mushrooms, catch and clean and gut fish.
In Part 3, "The Ship," his mother shows up, insisting they join his father in the Philippines, a journey offering many traumatic experiences including a plane crash and shark attack ("Even at this distance he could see the red froth of blood in the water near the boat"), brutal violence in Manila, his first meeting with his father who had no interest in him, his first experience of his parents' drunken fights.
Part 4, "Thirteen," finds the boy and his parents returned stateside, living in "a grubby apartment," the boy fleeing their drunken brawls for "safe places": the woods, the alleys at night and the library where the kindly librarian befriended him, began guiding his reading and encouraged him to write. He ran away from home many times – twice before turning 13 – hitchhiking through the prairies, finding work on farms, driving a two-ton grain truck, seated on an old Sears catalog so he could see over the steering wheel. School for a boy from a bad family was "a nightmare walking," until he was referred to vocational training in TV repair. Part 5, "Soldier," finds him enlisting in the Army at 17, an experience that brought back traumatic memories of war-ravaged Manila and showed him he wanted something more from life.
YOUNG ADULT
Charming as a Verb by Ben Philippe; Balzer + Bray, 336 pages ($18.99) Ages 13 to 17.
Ben Philippe, winner of the William C. Morris Award for "Field Guide to the North American Teenager, returns with another charmer, this one set in New York City.
Henry "Halti" Haltiwanger, the son of Haitian immigrants (his mother is a firefighter and his father the maintenance man at the apartment building where they live), is in a different socioeconomic class than the other students at the private New York City high school where he is on scholarship.
His gift of gab has made him a star on the debate team; his boundless confidence – and need for cash – has inspired a dogwalking business, a one-man outfit disguised as a bigger operation complete with website and T-shirts to reassure his wealthy clients that he can be trusted with their apartment keys and their beloved pets. Corinne Troy, a classmate who lives in his building, discovers his scheme and blackmails him into helping her improve her social standing as a way to increase her odds of getting into Princeton.
Halti is under extreme pressure from his father to get into Columbia University but his grades might not be good enough. After he flubs the interview with Columbia he starts to ponder a nuclear option to ensure his admission. At the same time, he starts falling for Corinne, an entirely new experience for him.
This amusing novel offers diverse voices, a charming romance, an interesting look at the pressure of the Ivy admissions process and offers New York City as a backdrop, along with a side trip to McGill University in Montreal.
Jean Westmoore