Books in Brief: Freedom Swimmer, The People Remember, When We Were Them

Zoboi covers the sweep of American history, the advances and setbacks in the struggle: the horror of slavery and family separation, the Civil War, the joy of freedom and the broken promise of Reconstruction, the lynchings and terror of the Ku Klux Klan, the Great Migration north, the pivotal role of Black "churches and mosques, temples and healing places" where "the people laid their troubles down." She includes the wisdom of Sojourner Truth, Marcus Garvey's Black Star line taking some people back to Africa, "the long journey home, a sweet sweet justice." She includes references to Madam E.J. Walker, George Washington Carver, Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, storytellers and the musical inspiration of ""a constellation made of Smokey and Stevie, Diana and Nina, whose Negro spirituals became gospel, became rhythm, became blues." A beautiful and important book.

YOUNG ADULT

When We Were Them by Laura Taylor Namey, Atheneum Books for Young Readers, 384 pages ($19.99) Ages 12 and up.

After her unforgivable betrayal of her two closest friends, 18-year-old Willa looks back on important moments the three shared growing up as she tries to figure out a way to win them back in this poignant novel set in San Diego.