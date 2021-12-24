Books in Brief: Freedom Swimmer, The People Remember, When We Were Them

YOUNG ADULT
Freedom Swimmer by Wai Chim; Scholastic, 256 pages ($18.99) Ages 12 and up.
This vivid work of historical fiction, set in the aftermath of China's Great Leap Forward, is based on the true story of the author's father who swam his way to freedom in Hong Kong from mainland China.
The narrative begins in the winter of 1962 with 11-year-old orphan Ming Hong. Starvation has killed a third of the village, including Ming's mother, when a girl named Lam Feiyen shows up on his doorstep with the gift of a sweet potato. She is fleeing her abusive aunt, and Fei and Ming instantly develop a connection.
The narrative then skips forward to 1968 with Ming now 17, housed with three other orphans and doing grueling physical labor harvesting millet. When youths from the city are trucked to the village to learn the ways of the peasant and to instruct the villagers in Mao's teachings, Ming becomes friends with Li, a friendly sort whose university education was disrupted by the revolution.
The narrative then alternates between the perspectives of Ming and Li in an atmosphere where letters are opened, where people are encouraged to inform on each other, turning friend against friend, children against their parents. Ming is suspect because his father was killed trying to swim to Hong Kong; Li finds himself compelled to denounce his father to save himself.
Ming teaches Li to swim and Li talks him into attempting to escape to Hong Kong, a perilous swim through high waves and shark-infested waters. The author offers sympathetic characters and a fascinating portrait of the upheaval of life in a rural village after the communist revolution.
PICTURE BOOK
The People Remember by Ibi Zoboi, illustrated by Loveis Wise, HarperCollins/Balzer + Bray ($19.99). Ages 4 to 8.
Ibi Zoboi, author of National Book Award finalist "American Street", makes a stunning picture book debut with this beautifully written, brilliant work of free verse connecting the experience of African Americans and the African diaspora to the principles of the African-American holiday Kwanzaa. Her eloquent poetry is perfectly complemented by Loveis Wise's vibrant illustrations.
The tale begins in Africa, the lands "the people used to call home," during a time of war, when "the chiefs and the kings, the betrayers and traitors, for gold, copper, and iron, sold the people." Those who survived the horror of the Middle Passage to arrive in America, from many lands and speaking different languages, would find common cause: "the people remember they were now all one." This illustrates unity, the first principle of Kwanzaa.
Zoboi covers the sweep of American history, the advances and setbacks in the struggle: the horror of slavery and family separation, the Civil War, the joy of freedom and the broken promise of Reconstruction, the lynchings and terror of the Ku Klux Klan, the Great Migration north, the pivotal role of Black "churches and mosques, temples and healing places" where "the people laid their troubles down." She includes the wisdom of Sojourner Truth, Marcus Garvey's Black Star line taking some people back to Africa, "the long journey home, a sweet sweet justice." She includes references to Madam E.J. Walker, George Washington Carver, Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, storytellers and the musical inspiration of ""a constellation made of Smokey and Stevie, Diana and Nina, whose Negro spirituals became gospel, became rhythm, became blues." A beautiful and important book.
YOUNG ADULT
When We Were Them by Laura Taylor Namey, Atheneum Books for Young Readers, 384 pages ($19.99) Ages 12 and up.
After her unforgivable betrayal of her two closest friends, 18-year-old Willa looks back on important moments the three shared growing up as she tries to figure out a way to win them back in this poignant novel set in San Diego.
Britton is a musical prodigy, a mezzo soprano planning to study voice in Paris. Cuban-American Luz is a brilliant student with a laser focus on becoming a cardiologist. Willa is a swimmer, lifeguard and surfer but has no career goals as her friends have. She is haunted by the memory of her little sister's near-drowning in the family's backyard pool, a trauma that has taken a toll on their mother.
Britton's dreams of Paris are nearly blown up by her mother's overbearing fiance. Luz is grappling whether to stay close to home for college or head to Johns Hopkins when her beloved brother Nico is killed in an accident.
Laura Taylor Namey says she wrote this novel as a love letter to the Crown Point neighborhood of San Diego where she grew up.
Jean Westmoore