Books in Brief: Fast Pitch, Both Sides Now, Enola Holmes and the Black Barouche

Shenice "Lightning" Lockwood is captain of the U12 Fulton Firebirds, the only all-Black team in the Dixie Youth Softball Association. Her white coach is dean of an Atlanta charter school and a former youth softball national champion who formed the Firebirds at the suggestion of her mentor, a Black businesswoman and head lawyer at Coke, who felt "there isn't enough concentrated Black girl magic in this sport."

Stone offers a fierce competitor and engaging protagonist in Shenice, who narrates the tale. ("I've been playing base-related ball – first tee, now soft – since the minute I could hold up a bat. Just like my daddy. And his daddy before him. And his daddy before him. It's in my blood.") She is determined to make it to the state fast-pitch softball championships, to send "a message that girls like us do belong on the field. " When her father shows her an old trunk that belonged to her great-grandfather, JonJon Lee Lockwood, and she then visits her great-uncle in a retirement home, Shenice learns about the scandal that ended JonJon's baseball career and sets out to clear his name.