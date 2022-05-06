Books in Brief: Family of Liars, Miss Quinces, The Last Mapmaker

YOUNG ADULT

Family of Liars by E. Lockhart; Delacorte Press, 320 pages ($19.99) Ages 12 and up.

...

On her family's private island off Martha's Vineyard, a 15-year-old girl is found shivering naked on a beach with a head injury and no memory of how she got there. Cadence Sinclair's struggle to remember what happened to her – and the shocking reveal when her memory returns – made for a thrilling read in E. Lockhart's 2014 blockbuster hit "We Were Liars," which was named a best book of the year by NPR, Time magazine, the Wall Street Journal and the Boston Globe.

This absorbing prequel, going back a generation, is set on the same private island, exclusive domain of the wealthy Sinclair family, and is told from the perspective of Caroline "Carrie" Sinclair, Cadence's aunt. It's framed as her response to a loved one's question: "What's the worst thing you've ever done?"

The new novel can be appreciated without reading the first book but it does contain spoilers; a family tree in the beginning clarifies the relationship of the Sinclair generations.

In the summer of 1987, 17-year-old Carrie and sisters Penny and Bess are returning with their parents to Beechwood Island a year after 10-year-old sister Rosemary drowned. Carrie feels that she is the only one truly mourning Rosemary. Her parents and sisters never talk of her; Rosemary's things have been boxed and moved to the attic.

Over the winter, at her father's insistence, Carrie underwent painful facial surgery that required breaking her jaw; complications from an infection and a second surgery left her addicted to codeine. Once on the island, she starts stealing her father's sleeping pills and Rosemary's ghost starts appearing to her. The combination of addiction and grief raises questions about Carrie's mental stability and the reliability of her account of events. Then she unearths an upsetting family secret when she finds an old photo of her mother with a strange man, his face scratched out, hidden in a drawer.

Her summer is upended further when her Uncle Dean arrives with his young son, 18-year-old daughter and three of the daughter's friends, and Carrie falls in love with one of the boys, a heedless youth who is careless with his affections.

As she did in the original, Lockhart uses fairy tales and a shocking twist to powerful effect as she explores family secrets and betrayal against a backdrop of a casually affluent lifestyle and the pressure "to be a credit to the family" that comes with being born into privilege.

GRAPHIC NOVEL

Miss Quinces by Kat Fajardo; Graphix/Scholastic; 245 pages, $24.99 hardcover, $12.99 (paperback), ages 8 to 12. Also available in a Spanish edition.

Suyapa, the frizzy-haired, rebellious, manga-loving daughter of Honduran immigrants, wants to attend summer arts camp with her New York City friends but must instead fly with her family to visit relatives in rural Honduras, where – against her wishes – a quinceañera celebration is planned to celebrate her 15th birthday in this charming graphic novel from Honduran-Colombian illustrator Kat Fajardo.

Fajardo, a graduate of the School of Visual Arts in New York, offers a loving portrait of family in this lively coming-of-age tale as Sue, with the support of her grandmother and older sister, gradually warms up to the idea of a party while insisting on remaining true to her own style choices. An afterword includes more about the quinceañera tradition.

CHILDREN'S

The Last Mapmaker by Christina Soontornvat; Candlewick Press, 368 pages ($17.99) Ages 8 to 12.

...

In this thrilling adventure of a mapmaker's young assistant and their voyage beyond the known world, the versatile Christina Soontornvat again displays the impressive talent for world building that made her 2021 Newbery Honor book "A Wish in the Dark" so compelling.

Soontornvat conjures up a vivid world of poverty and privilege in the island Kingdom of Mangkon, where success entirely depends on family connections and lineage and where lineals or gold chains indicate status.

Sai, an expert forger, lives with her con man father, Mud, in the disreputable Fens district, a muddy marshland crisscrossed by wooden walkways, when she gets a chance to become the assistant to elderly master Mapmaker Paiyoon. Sai does not tell Mud about her new job, hiding her change of clothes and the coins she earns in a mangore tree in the marsh. When Paiyoon becomes aware of Sai's remarkable skill at copying, he invites her to join the royal expedition which offers a prize to the one who can map a mysterious continent in the southern ocean.

Along with a colorful cast of characters including a female ship captain and a pickpocket/stowaway, Soontornvat offers vivid details of the voyage, fairy tale elements and surprise twists even as it touches on issues of colonialism and environmental exploitation. (In a disturbing scene, a baby whale is caught and used to lure other whales for slaughter.)

Jean Westmoore

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.