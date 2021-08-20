Books in Brief: Dead Wednesday, Small Favors, Negative Cat

CHILDREN'S

Dead Wednesday by Jerry Spinelli; Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers, 240 pages ($20.99) Ages 10 and up.

Jerry Spinelli, winner of the Newbery Medal for "Wringer" and "Maniac Magee," offers a poignant novel of a boy who learns to appreciate life, thanks to a dead 17-year-old girl who shows up to haunt him when he is assigned her name at a school event called "Dead Wednesday."

8th grader Robbie Tarnauer likes to lie low, keep a low profile, live up to his nickname, Worm. He's embarrassed that he lives in the woods, where his parents run a retreat house for writers. He's embarrassed that his parents are forever introducing him to the writers, he's embarrassed that he's got acne. Life is not a lot of fun for "Worm" Tarnauer, but he can count on resting in the shadow of his popular, loud buddy, Eddie, who always takes the lead.