Books in Brief: Dead Wednesday, Small Favors, Negative Cat

CHILDREN'S
Dead Wednesday by Jerry Spinelli; Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers, 240 pages ($20.99) Ages 10 and up.
...
Jerry Spinelli, winner of the Newbery Medal for "Wringer" and "Maniac Magee," offers a poignant novel of a boy who learns to appreciate life, thanks to a dead 17-year-old girl who shows up to haunt him when he is assigned her name at a school event called "Dead Wednesday."
8th grader Robbie Tarnauer likes to lie low, keep a low profile, live up to his nickname, Worm. He's embarrassed that he lives in the woods, where his parents run a retreat house for writers. He's embarrassed that his parents are forever introducing him to the writers, he's embarrassed that he's got acne. Life is not a lot of fun for "Worm" Tarnauer, but he can count on resting in the shadow of his popular, loud buddy, Eddie, who always takes the lead.
"Worm" is looking forward to "Dead Wednesday," the day 8th graders are assigned the name of a teen who died in the past year, and then are ignored by teachers and parents who treat them as dead, as a life lesson about not doing something stupid that could get them killed. "Worm" is looking forward to just a half day of school, and afterward a fight between two longtime enemies. But then he is assigned the name of Rebecca Finch for "Dead Wednesday," and he starts seeing an apparition in pajamas and slippers.
Spinelli creates a memorable, lovable character in Rebecca, and she has much to teach young "Worm" about life, love and not wasting a minute of the little time you might have.
Spinelli is a descriptive writer and the final scene, at the town fireworks display, is lovely. "Now he is walking, the front of him lit red beneath a shower of pomegranate pearls." ... "Until the grand finale, thirty seconds of reward for a year of waiting, a volley of cannon shot and screaming sky that must be visible from Saturn."
YOUNG ADULT
Small Favors by Erin A. Craig; Delacorte Press, 464 pages ($18.99) Age 12 and up.
Erin Craig, author of "House of Salt and Sorrows," offers a haunting mix of horror story and fairy tale, of a remote settlement in the forest, beset by monsters without and within, loosely incorporating some elements of the Rumpelstiltskin story.
Golden-haired Ellerie Downing is learning her father's skill at beekeeping in the isolated settlement of Amity Falls and helping her mother with her two younger sisters while her twin brother Sam does what he wishes and manages to get a neighbor girl pregnant. There are legends of monsters in the forest, but then a supply train is set upon and the horse and humans are killed in a most gruesome manner.
This is the first in a string of unfortunate events, the withering of crops, the trashing of a supply house, a slaughter of chickens, a terrible fire, that set neighbor against neighbor. The villagers execute one of their own. Tensions mount further as supplies dwindle and people grow hungry. Adding to the mystery is the appearance of strangers: a handsome young man who won't give his real name, and two men man identifying themselves as Ellerie's uncle and cousin. Craig expertly ratchets up the suspense in the claustrophobic setting of this atmospheric thriller.
PICTURE BOOK
Negative Cat by Sophie Blackall; Nancy Paulsen Books, $17.99.
...
Two-time Caldecott Medal-winner Sophie Blackall offers a charming story of a boy who finally is allowed to adopt a cat, only to experience a rude awakening that the beast is a very ornery creature, not easy to love, a "negative cat."
Blackall's droll illustrations capture the personality of this cantankerous feline and the family's desperate exertions to please him. Adopted with the name Pookie from the shelter and renamed Max, Max is an ungrateful beast: "Max leaves hairballs on the rug, his tail in the butter, and poop in the vestibule." Of course, the boy loves him anyway. Blackall conjures a perfectly marvelous ending, in which books and reading – and love – save the day.