Books in Brief: Cress Watercress, Hotel Magnifique, This Book Will Get You to Sleep

CHILDREN'S

Cress Watercress by Gregory Maguire, illustrated by David Litchfield; Candlewick Press, 224 pages ($19.99) Ages 8 to 12.

"Wicked" creator Gregory Maguire offers a marvelously eccentric cast of animal characters and vivid poetry celebrating the wonders of the natural world in this beautifully written coming-of-age tale of a young rabbit forced to relocate with her mother and little brother after her father's sudden disappearance.

Cress Watercress misses the family's more spacious warren after her mother moves the family to the ground-floor of the "Broken Arms" apartments in a hollow tree for the sake of baby Kip, who has weak lungs and must be pampered and fed ginger and honey. (It was on a honey-gathering expedition that the father rabbit vanished.)

The cranky landlord is one Mr. Titus Pillowby Owl, who charges rent of 10 moths a night. Neighbors include the Oakleafs, a family of squirrels, and Manny Crabgrass, an elderly field mouse who introduces his wife Sophie thus: "This lovely lump of mouse is my wife." Other colorful characters in the woodland include Lady Agatha Cabbage, a scheming skunk who wears a chinchilla around her neck, and Fricassee Sunday, a hen who goes by the name the farmer muttered before her escape.

Death and danger are never far away: always lurking about are Monsieur Reynard the fox and a snake ominously nicknamed the Final Drainpipe. Cress's odyssey of adventure includes an encounter with Tunk the bear, a wild ride on a raft, imprisonment by another woodland creature, a frightening meeting with a lifesize doll abandoned with a picnic basket, a narrow escape from a fox.

Among Maguire's vivid descriptions of the natural world: "The setting sun was a lumpy clementine in a net bag of string clouds." "Soft rain often misted her mornings."

Cress struggles with her grief at the loss of her father and the mystery of changes in the world around her including the distressing disappearance of the moon. Her mother explains: The moon "comes and goes. Just like sorrow... Sorrow goes and comes. It waxes and wanes... Over and over. It always comes back. It's part of life. You get used to it. You learn you can live through moonless nights."

In a note from the publisher, Maguire says: "It is the child's life of feelings that I was eager to capture ... If we're traumatized – and who isn't? – we can be strengthened when we understand that dark moods may often return, but they will lift again. Cress Watercress ... portrays this dawning realization in a young creature."

The glorious full-color illustrations, with the dramatic use of light reminiscent of the best movie animated classics, are by English artist David Litchfield.

YOUNG ADULT

Hotel Magnifique by Emily J. Taylor, Razorbill Books, 400 pages ($18.99) Ages 12 and up.

Emily J. Taylor makes an impressive debut with this dazzling fantasy of an enchanted hotel that appears in a new destination every morning, full of wonders that are described in vivid detail – but concealing sinister secrets.

The memorable heroine of the tale is 17-year-old Jani Lafayette, who has been working in a tannery ("huddled over crusted alum pots and wells of dye") in the grubby port town of Durc to support herself and her 13-year-old sister Zosa when a newspaper ad announces the Hotel Magnifique is coming to town and invites guests to "pack a bag for Elsewhere & prepare to depart by midnight." Only the wealthy can afford to visit as guests; Zosa's beautiful voice wins her a role in the hotel's stage show and she signs a contract in purple ink mixed with her blood. Jani argues her way into a job as a maid despite warnings from Bel, the handsome young doorman, that she should just leave.

Taylor weaves a marvelous enchantment here, of magicians known as suminaires and the "artefacts" that feed their magic, and sets her tale in a European-flavored backdrop with marvelous place names (Devil's Tongue Basin, Palamar, the Cloud Forest of Aritangua, the city of Torvast in the Grimmuld Highlands) and invented words (coins called "dublonnes" for one). The wonders of the hotel include ever-changing rooms, champagne fountains, a mammoth glass aviary, complex puzzles, an enchanted moon window that shows guests the home they will return to. The intricate plot is full of delicious surprises, creepy villains, touches of horror and a slow-burning romance.

PICTURE BOOK

This Book Will Get You to Sleep by Jory John, pictures by Olivier Tallec; Farrar Straus Giroux, ($18.99) Ages 4 to 8.

A googly-eyed kangaroo wearing blue cowboy boots goes to raucous extremes to coax little ones to sleep (alarms, chants, monster trucks, electric guitars) in this very amusing picture book that only turns to counting sheep as a last resort. ("Question: What would make you tired? Answer: About fifty monster trucks rumbling and bumbling and crashing through these pages. See? YOU TIRED YET???)

Jean Westmoore

