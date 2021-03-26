Books in Brief: Concrete Rose, These Unlucky Stars

"As he saying 'Da-da,' I put a spoonful of food in his mouth.

This boy look right at me, and I swear to God he spit it dead in my face.

Don't let the cuteness fool you. Babies straight-up thugs. They don't give a damn what you going through."

Maverick gives up selling drugs to work at the neighborhood grocery, a job that also involves doing gardening and landscaping for the owner, work he finds he enjoys. But after a loved one is murdered outside his front door, Maverick feels obligated to avenge the death and wonders if life holds any promise for him after all:

"I'm a drug-dealing, gangbanging, high school flunk-out - that's worse than a dropout. I got two kids by two different girls at seventeen. I hurt my momma, and I hurt Lisa, two of the main people who care about me only 'cause I made them think I'm somebody I'm not. Truth is, I'm the kinda dude who end up in the news or in one of them PSAs they show at school on what not to be."