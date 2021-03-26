Books in Brief: Concrete Rose, These Unlucky Stars

YOUNG ADULT
Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas; Balzer + Bray, 360 pages ($19.99) Ages 14 and up.
...
This stunning prequel to "The Hate U Give" goes back in time to tell the story of Maverick Carter, the Black Garden Heights grocery store owner who tried to do the right thing by his family and his community in 2017 novel "The Hate U Give" after his teenage daughter witnessed a white police officer fatally shoot her unarmed childhood friend during a traffic stop.
Thomas gives us Maverick at 17; the novel is written in his unforgettable voice. Garden Heights is anywhere urban America; the year is 1998. Maverick's father, former head of the King Lords gang, has been in prison since Maverick was 8 years old.
Maverick is a high school senior who sells marijuana as a junior member of the King Lords to help out his mother who works two jobs and thinks the extra money comes from mowing lawns. Maverick is in love with Lisa, a top student at a Catholic prep school, when a DNA test shows he is the father of a 3-month-old boy by another girl. Then he discovers Lisa is pregnant with his child as well.
In her compulsively readable narrative, Thomas offers a vivid portrait of Maverick as a son, as a friend, as a young man coming of age in a perilous environment, as a young dad, changing diapers, burping his baby, struggling to stay awake in school after sleepless nights, worrying about paying for formula, diapers, a new car seat. In one sweetly funny scene, he's trying to feed his little boy:
"As he saying 'Da-da,' I put a spoonful of food in his mouth.
This boy look right at me, and I swear to God he spit it dead in my face.
Don't let the cuteness fool you. Babies straight-up thugs. They don't give a damn what you going through."
Maverick gives up selling drugs to work at the neighborhood grocery, a job that also involves doing gardening and landscaping for the owner, work he finds he enjoys. But after a loved one is murdered outside his front door, Maverick feels obligated to avenge the death and wonders if life holds any promise for him after all:
"I'm a drug-dealing, gangbanging, high school flunk-out - that's worse than a dropout. I got two kids by two different girls at seventeen. I hurt my momma, and I hurt Lisa, two of the main people who care about me only 'cause I made them think I'm somebody I'm not. Truth is, I'm the kinda dude who end up in the news or in one of them PSAs they show at school on what not to be."
Although the setting is 1998, the racism Maverick encounters has not changed. His mother gives him the talk about how to stay safe during a traffic stop. On a trip to his girlfriend's doctor's office, Maverick gets on the elevator "with this white lady, and she pull her purse closer, like she scared I'm gon' snatch it. People way more scared of me than they oughta be."
In an interview with Stephanie Long on refinery29.com, Thomas said: "We’re at a point in America where we're asking people to humanize Black boys. They’re not things that go bump in the night. I know Maverick. I know these young men. I know their lives, their stories. They deserve the respect of being human beings just like anybody else.”
Angie Thomas' novel is extraordinary, important, a must-read. The book's title comes from poetry by Tupac Shakur, discovered after his murder in 1996.
CHILDREN'S
These Unlucky Stars by Gillian McDunn; Bloomsbury Children's Books, 273 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 11.
...
This compelling tale of a lonely girl's unexpected friendship with a cranky elderly lady comes from the author of "Caterpillar Summer" and "The Queen Bee."
Annie feels like the odd one out in her family, nothing like her perfect older brother Ray or her dad, who is steady as a rock and eats oatmeal every morning. Before leaving the family when Annie was small, her mother always told her she was born under an unlucky star and Annie has quietly taken this gloomy idea to heart. In a desperate attempt to win friends, she pranks an old lady, then is mistakenly hailed as a hero when the woman falls and Annie calls for help.
McDunn skillfully portrays a girl struggling on her own to deal with her mother's abandonment, blaming herself for her mother's departure in the wake of her father's silence on the subject. Annie's journey of self-discovery takes place in a very charming setting, a small town in North Carolina that boasts a special yellow and red barbecue restaurant and a parade the town holds in hopes of upstaging the bigger town down the road that draws all the tourists.
Jean Westmoore