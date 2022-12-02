 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Books in Brief: Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Readers, The Door of No Return

YOUNG ADULT

Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Readers: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer, adapted by Monique Gray Smith, illustrations by Nicole Neidhardt; Zest Books, ($17.99 softcover) Ages 12 to 17.

...

This marvelous book, with illustrations by Navajo artist Nicole Neidhardt, is an inspiring compendium of indigenous wisdom and a treasure house of information about plants, emphasizing the innerconnectedness of life and the importance of showing gratitude and respect for all living beings. 

Robin Wall Kimmerer draws on her life experience as an enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation and her rich knowledge of botany (she is a SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor of Environmental Biology) as she makes a compelling argument for repairing humanity's relationship with the natural world. She proposes a new language for talking about living beings, arguing that use of the pronoun "it" "puts the world outside our circle of compassion and care."  Instead she suggests a language of animacy, using the word "ki" or plural "kin" and capitalizing common names of plants and animals to refer to  Goose, Maple, Frog, envisioning "a world where we have relationships with and responsibility to water and wolves and one another."

Offering a harsh critique of a market economy based on scarcity and the environmental disaster created by draining marshlands, clear-cutting timber and more, she writes of the gifts of wild strawberries, of pecans, of cattails, maples and pines. She writes of her students spending five weeks at the Cranberry Lake Biological Station in the Adirondacks, building a wigwam, "going shopping" in the marshes for the materials. There's an interview with a trapper and his efforts to maintain wildlife populations; there's a man who painstakingly restored a cedar forest. A fascinating chapter details the intricate process of making a traditional black ash basket – an art threatened by the ash borer. 

In "Asters and Goldenrod", she describes her journey through academia,  starting with her disastrous interview for forestry school in which she said she wished to study botany to discover why asters and goldenrod "looked so beautiful together." She said her adviser rebuffed her, telling her "science was not about beauty, not about the connection between plants and humans," which in retrospect now seems to her like an echo of "my grandfather's first day at Carlisle Industrial School, where he was ordered to leave everything behind; language, culture, family and the land." 

The book concludes with a call to action, a rejection of the selfish "Windingo" mind that sacrifices the common good for the greed of the individual. "We can wait for climate change to turn the world and the Windingo into a puddle of red-tinged meltwater, or we can strap on our snowshoes and track him down."

CHILDREN'S

The Door of No Return by Kwame Alexander; Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, 432 pages ($17.99) Ages 10 to 13.

...

Newbery Medalist Kwame Alexander offers an unforgettable, heartrending tale – the first book in a trilogy – of an 11-year-old boy in 1860 West Africa whose peaceful world is shattered when a king seeks revenge for his son's death  during a wrestling competition.

In his trademark lilting free verse, Alexander offers us the vibrant voice of  young Kofi, his hopes and dreams, his loving family and a vivid sense of the rhythms and fabric of daily life, the details modeled after the Asante people who lived in what is now Ghana.

Kofi is a smart student, fond of the tales of Shakespeare, but is sometimes caned by his teacher for answering questions in his native tongue rather than the Queen's English. He is sick of eating yams. He is fond of his older brother Kwasi, who warns him against going to the river late at night but won't tell him why. Kofi has a crush on childhood friend Ama; he is relentlessly bullied by an older cousin. Kofi plays Oware, a strategy board game, with his grandfather.

Then Kwasi is chosen to compete in a wrestling match between Upper and Lower Kwanta. The competition ends in disaster, and Kofi is stunned to find himself held captive with boys he doesn't know, believing at first it is part of a traditional adulthood initiation rite.  "If this is what it means/to become a man/I want to stay a boy/with heavy-handed teachers/ and Shakespeare,/and Oware/and crushes/and yes/more yam." 

Alexander masterfully evokes a boy's complete bewilderment at being torn from everything familiar as Kofi finds himself aboard a slave ship, stunned at the cruelty of his captors and the immensity of the ocean.

Jean Westmoore

