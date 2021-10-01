Books in Brief: Bluebird, Cold-blooded Myrtle, When We Say Black Lives Matter

Along with an intricate mystery, "Cold-Blooded Myrtle" features memorable characters, unhinged villains, clues written in Greek, threats written in Latin, a museum party celebrating a Saturnalia Chalice unearthed by Leighton and students in Cornwall, a series of steam tunnels under the village and murders staged in miniature ahead of time in a store Christmas display.

Narrated in Myrtle's smart, irreverent voice and peppered with amusing footnotes, the novel builds suspense as the body count rises right up to the dramatic finale.

Just a sample of Myrtle's voice, during a cooking lesson: "Today's lesson was the all-critical mincemeat, and I was stoning raisins. I am sorry to say, Dear Reader, this was not some Biblical torture, but simply the removal of their tiny pear-shaped seeds by rubbing them between my fingers, after soaking them (the raisins, not my fingers) in boiling water. 'Raisins are a terrible thing to do to perfectly innocent grapes,' I grumbled as the sticky heap before me grew."

PICTURE BOOK

When We Say Black Lives Matter, written and illustrated by Maxine Beneba Clarke; Candlewick Press, $16.99.

...

Black parents explain to their little one why Black lives matter in this eloquent, beautiful picture book written and illustrated by Maxine Beneba Clarke, an Australian poet of Afro-Caribbean descent and author of award-winning debut picture book "The Patchwork Bike." Her poetry bursts off the page: "Darling, when we sing that Black Lives Matter, and we're dancing through the streets, we're saying: fear will not destroy our joy, defiance in our feet."... "When we laugh that Black Lives Matter, that's the ancestors, inside: a-thundering on djembe drums and guiding us, steady, to rise." Her jewel-colored, exuberant, emotional illustrations are a wonder.

Jean Westmoore

