Books in Brief: Bluebird, Cold-blooded Myrtle, When We Say Black Lives Matter

YOUNG ADULT
Bluebird by Sharon Cameron; Scholastic Press, 464 pages ($18.99). Ages 12 and up. (Oct. 5 publication)
Sharon Cameron offers the pacing of a thriller in this gripping work of historical fiction about a young woman's search for justice after World War II, the title taken from Project Bluebird, mind control experimentation by the Nazis that the CIA hoped to use to gain advantage over the Soviets in the Cold War.
The narrative shifts between Inge von Emmerich, a gifted pianist and faithful participant in the League of German Girls, and the chaos in Berlin at the end of the war and German refugee Eva Gerst arriving in New York City in 1946 with her traumatized, nonverbal friend Brigit and finding shelter in Powell House, run by the American Friends Service Committee.
Cameron offers a compelling portrait of a girl feeling suspicious and ashamed in the war's aftermath and mystified by life in the U.S. including the impractical, puzzling generosity of her hosts. ("If Bets had just arrived in Berlin, Eva thinks, she'd already have her purse stolen. And her car. And possibly her clothes.") Eva worries about paying Brigit's medical bills and faces threats and surveillance from agents involved in Project Bluebird. She finds herself falling for Jacob Katz, a young volunteer at Powell House, and eventually enlists him in her plan to avenge the deaths of 27 innocents during the war.
There are multiple mysteries at the heart of Cameron's thrilling tale, of evil, secrets, lies, betrayal, guilt and personal transformation, all unfolding against the sinister backdrop of Cold War intrigue and double dealing. The theft of children from murdered Polish Communists is a heart-rending subplot.
Just last year Cameron published another excellent World War II novel, "The Light in Hidden Places," based on the true story of 17-year-old Stefania Podgorska, a Polish Catholic who sheltered 13 Jews.
CHILDREN'S
Cold-Blooded Myrtle: Myrtle Hardcastle Mystery 3 by Elizabeth C. Bunce; Algonquin Young Readers, 368 pages, $17.95. Ages 10 to 18 (Oct. 5) publication)
12-year-old sleuth Myrtle Hardcastle returns for her third outing – and her first cold case investigation – in what might be the most entertaining whodunit yet in this terrific series set in Victorian England.
Myrtle and her governess, Miss Judson, are among the Swinburne residents gathered outside Leighton's Mercantile awaiting the unveiling of the store's celebrated Christmas-theme miniature village when the proprietor is found dead in his armchair.
Basil Leighton had lost his post years before as a classics professor at local Schofield College over a scandal surrounding the disappearance of a student named Olive Blackwell, who is believed to have fallen from the college carillon tower, although a body was never found. Myrtle finds, and pockets, an old photo of Leighton with her late mother and other young people, seeing it as a clue to the suspects who may have wanted Olive dead. Myrtle's investigation takes on added poignancy as she wonders if her beloved mother, who died of cancer, might have done something terrible back in her college days.
Along with an intricate mystery, "Cold-Blooded Myrtle" features memorable characters, unhinged villains, clues written in Greek, threats written in Latin, a museum party celebrating a Saturnalia Chalice unearthed by Leighton and students in Cornwall, a series of steam tunnels under the village and murders staged in miniature ahead of time in a store Christmas display.
Narrated in Myrtle's smart, irreverent voice and peppered with amusing footnotes, the novel builds suspense as the body count rises right up to the dramatic finale.
Just a sample of Myrtle's voice, during a cooking lesson: "Today's lesson was the all-critical mincemeat, and I was stoning raisins. I am sorry to say, Dear Reader, this was not some Biblical torture, but simply the removal of their tiny pear-shaped seeds by rubbing them between my fingers, after soaking them (the raisins, not my fingers) in boiling water. 'Raisins are a terrible thing to do to perfectly innocent grapes,' I grumbled as the sticky heap before me grew."
PICTURE BOOK
When We Say Black Lives Matter, written and illustrated by Maxine Beneba Clarke; Candlewick Press, $16.99.
Black parents explain to their little one why Black lives matter in this eloquent, beautiful picture book written and illustrated by Maxine Beneba Clarke, an Australian poet of Afro-Caribbean descent and author of award-winning debut picture book "The Patchwork Bike." Her poetry bursts off the page: "Darling, when we sing that Black Lives Matter, and we're dancing through the streets, we're saying: fear will not destroy our joy, defiance in our feet."... "When we laugh that Black Lives Matter, that's the ancestors, inside: a-thundering on djembe drums and guiding us, steady, to rise." Her jewel-colored, exuberant, emotional illustrations are a wonder.
Jean Westmoore