Books in Brief: Blackout, Bad Sister, Fish and Sun, Time Villains

YOUNG ADULT
Blackout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, Nicola Yoon; Quill Tree Books, 256 pages ($19.99) Ages 13 to 17.
...
Six top African-American Young Adult authors joined forces during the pandemic to create this delicious summer treat of romantic storytelling, set during a blackout in New York City and dedicated to "Black kids everywhere: your stories, your joy, your love, and your lives matter. You are a light in the dark."
All six authors offer loosely connected stories of young Black love, centered around a Brooklyn block party, but Tiffany Jackson offers the framing story, "The Long Walk," in five acts. Tammi Wright and her ex-boyfriend, Kareem Murphy, bump into each other at Harlem's famed Apollo Theater where both have been offered, by mistake, the same summer internship. The power goes out all over New York City as they await the interview, and they head on foot to the block party where Kareem is supposed to be the DJ, as Tammi struggles with her anxiety issues and her feelings of betrayal over the breakup.
The stories are tender, full of yearning, accepting of love whether queer or straight, cushioned by both the generous affection of the family circle and the wider community. "Blackout" is irresistible.
GRAPHIC NOVEL
Bad Sister by Charise Mericle Harper, art by Rory Lucey; First Second Books, 231 pages ($12.99)
...
Charise Mericle Harper, author of more than 50 books for children, offers an amusing confessional from her own childhood about what a terrible sister she was to her younger brother, Daniel, in this excellent graphic novel in the tradition of autobiographical-inspired comics from Lucy Knisley ("Stepping Stones") and Raina Telgemeier ("Smile" and "Drama"). (Knisley and Telgemeier do both the writing and drawing, but artist Rory Lucey supplied the excellent illustrations for "Bad Sister.")
Not all siblings have wonderful relationships, and Charise apparently was a bad sister from Day One, when Daniel arrived home as a newborn and Charise poked him in the head ("it wasn't on purpose"). Later Charise monopolizes the cat, convinces Daniel to eat cat food, makes everything into a competition. She becomes aware that Daniel has "special powers": he notices things about people she does not. Being good doesn't seem to be an effort for him, as it is for her. In one incident, an adult babysitter takes the siblings out for ice cream and Charise orders the most expensive item on the menu, unaware that the sitter is a woman of limited means. There are dangerous games with a giant inner tube; Charise persuades Daniel to make a game of climbing into neighborhood dumpsters to search for treasure. Charise's determination to win at all costs escalates to a new level when she uses a golf club to play hockey and knocks out his tooth.
There's a photo of Charise and her brother as kids at the end and a note from the author: "It's not easy to admit you were bad, even if now you are very, very good."
CHILDREN'S
Time Villains, first in a series by Victor Pineiro; Sourcebooks, 336 pages ($16.99) Ages 8 to 12.
...
The purchase of an antique table from a "weird flea market" kicks off this action-packed time-travel adventure, featuring such luminaries as Kid Mozart, the Earl of Sandwich and an infamous villain. It's the first of a series and the debut novel by Victor Pineiro.
12-year-old Javier Santiago, his friend Wiki (nicknamed for his encyclopedic knowledge of everything) and Javier's sister Brady live in suburban Maryland but attend school in Finistere, an ancient castle built by some "geeky millionaire" and a perfect setting for the bizarre and unlikely events which transpire. The novel is rich with the family's Puerto Rican traditions, particularly the food, since Javi is a talented chef, always cooking up tostones or some other treat for family or friends. Told in Javi's voice, the humor propels the action along: "Dad loves taking Brady and me to super-boring places on the weekends because he thinks torture is healthy for kids." The many clever references to literature and history (Does the name Edward Teach ring a bell?) may inspire kids to further reading.
PICTURE BOOK
Fish and Sun (I Can Read Comics Level 1) by Sergio Ruzzier; HarperAlley, 48 pages ($16.99) Ages 4 to 8.
A young fish, complaining to its mother that it's dark and cold and boring underwater, rises to the surface and makes a new friend, Sun, in this charming comic book for beginning readers. The new friends play until Fish notices that Sun is looking a bit red. "I know. I'm setting," the Sun says as it disappears without time to explain.
Ruzzier's whimsical drawings depict a Sun with smiling face and flapping rays projecting like tentacles, an upset Fish going to sleep at night with his head on a pillow on the sea floor. ("That night Fish dreamed that all was dark and cold and boring.")
Jean Westmoore