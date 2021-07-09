Books in Brief: Blackout, Bad Sister, Fish and Sun, Time Villains

Charise Mericle Harper, author of more than 50 books for children, offers an amusing confessional from her own childhood about what a terrible sister she was to her younger brother, Daniel, in this excellent graphic novel in the tradition of autobiographical-inspired comics from Lucy Knisley ("Stepping Stones") and Raina Telgemeier ("Smile" and "Drama"). (Knisley and Telgemeier do both the writing and drawing, but artist Rory Lucey supplied the excellent illustrations for "Bad Sister.")

Not all siblings have wonderful relationships, and Charise apparently was a bad sister from Day One, when Daniel arrived home as a newborn and Charise poked him in the head ("it wasn't on purpose"). Later Charise monopolizes the cat, convinces Daniel to eat cat food, makes everything into a competition. She becomes aware that Daniel has "special powers": he notices things about people she does not. Being good doesn't seem to be an effort for him, as it is for her. In one incident, an adult babysitter takes the siblings out for ice cream and Charise orders the most expensive item on the menu, unaware that the sitter is a woman of limited means. There are dangerous games with a giant inner tube; Charise persuades Daniel to make a game of climbing into neighborhood dumpsters to search for treasure. Charise's determination to win at all costs escalates to a new level when she uses a golf club to play hockey and knocks out his tooth.